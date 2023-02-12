Frugal (Read: Not Cheap) Fashion, Beauty, and Home Must-Haves to Bookmark Now

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.
Retail therapy can be a tedious game that often ends with a massive dent in your wallet—but it doesn’t always have to be that way. I too go hard when I spot the latest fashion drop or beauty collab (these days though, it’s been home accessories) but there are ways to scratch that itch without spending too much.
It’s my job to scour the market and decide which products are worth it, investment or not. I spent the last week bookmarking and sifting through the best price-point friendly picks that feel luxurious without the hefty price tag. See my non-buyer’s remorse picks below.
Every fashion insider knows the rule is to shop in the men’s department when you want that oversize silhouette.
Every wardrobe needs a classic pair of Levi’s.
The best-kept secret at H&M is its home section.
I’m always on the lookout for pieces to help give my loose clothes that cinched-in look.
A subtle, off-centered initial necklace under $50!
V-neck T-shirts are always hard to get right, but Uniqlo’s cotton style is pretty close to perfection.
You can never go wrong with a trusty canvas tote.
I’m now on my fifth round of this ultimate, soft lip scrub.
Topshop will always be my go-to for cozy and affordable cardigans.
Sometimes, this is the one and only makeup product I need.
Hear me out: $125 for a robe might seem unnecessary, but this soft, cotton waffle material is so worth every cent.
If Lockdown taught me one thing, it’s the power that artificial flowers have in bringing any space to life.
A hand cream that’s nourishing, healthy, and doesn’t come with an overpowering smell? Yes, please.
Made with a blend of warm and spicy scents, the Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream visibly helps tighten skin while leaving a glow.
Boden always has me covered when it comes to outerwear.
I think I wear these more than my Gucci loafers, and they’re a fraction of the price.
Under $50, this bowl set adds a touch of elegance to any room.
I know what I’ll be wearing on the beach this year.
Wear this mule in cold weather with some rib-knit socks, and you have the comfiest winter shoe.
A bargain found in the Matchesfashion sale!
I’ve never clicked ”add to cart” as fast as I did for this bag.
You can always rely on a handy pair of loose, black trousers to make any outfit.
Sometimes, a single stud on one ear is all the jewelry you need.
I don’t think I need to justify this purchase.
I’ve found a new companion to help me with my mirror-selfie lighting.
Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Marie Claire where she oversees all affiliate organic and branded content for the fashion, beauty and home verticals. Before joining Marie Claire, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate stories to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.
