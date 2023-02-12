Frugal (Read: Not Cheap) Fashion, Beauty, and Home Must-Haves to Bookmark Now

The best of the best.

Marie Claire
(Image credit: Humaa Hussain)
Humaa Hussain
By Humaa Hussain
published

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

Retail therapy can be a tedious game that often ends with a massive dent in your wallet—but it doesn’t always have to be that way. I too go hard when I spot the latest fashion drop or beauty collab (these days though, it’s been home accessories) but there are ways to scratch that itch without spending too much. 

It’s my job to scour the market and decide which products are worth it, investment or not. I spent the last week bookmarking and sifting through the best price-point friendly picks that feel luxurious without the hefty price tag. See my non-buyer’s remorse picks below. 

 (opens in new tab)
COS Striped Poplin Shirt

Every fashion insider knows the rule is to shop in the men’s department when you want that oversize silhouette.

 (opens in new tab)
Levi’s Ribcage High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans

Every wardrobe needs a classic pair of Levi’s.

 (opens in new tab)
H&M Linen King/Queen Duvet Cover Set

The best-kept secret at H&M is its home section.

 (opens in new tab)
Madewell Backcountry Belt

I’m always on the lookout for pieces to help give my loose clothes that cinched-in look.

 (opens in new tab)
Anthropologie Delicate Monogram Necklace

A subtle, off-centered initial necklace under $50!

 (opens in new tab)
Uniqlo Supima Cotton V-Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

V-neck T-shirts are always hard to get right, but Uniqlo’s cotton style is pretty close to perfection.

 (opens in new tab)
Everlane The Organic Canvas Mini Tote

You can never go wrong with a trusty canvas tote.

 (opens in new tab)
KNC Beauty Supa Scrub Set

I’m now on my fifth round of this ultimate, soft lip scrub.

 (opens in new tab)
Topshop Rolled Hem Cardigan

Topshop will always be my go-to for cozy and affordable cardigans.

Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer

Sometimes, this is the one and only makeup product I need.

 (opens in new tab)
Hill House Home The Drew Robe

Hear me out: $125 for a robe might seem unnecessary, but this soft, cotton waffle material is so worth every cent.

 (opens in new tab)
Afloral Artificial Cherry Blossom

If Lockdown taught me one thing, it’s the power that artificial flowers have in bringing any space to life.

 (opens in new tab)
Aēsop Essential Body & Hand Care Duo

A hand cream that’s nourishing, healthy, and doesn’t come with an overpowering smell? Yes, please.

 (opens in new tab)
Vuori Performance Joggers

I’ll say it again: Invest in more loungewear.

 (opens in new tab)
Sol de Janiero Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream

Made with a blend of warm and spicy scents, the Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream visibly helps tighten skin while leaving a glow.

 (opens in new tab)
Boden Cotton Trench Jacket

Boden always has me covered when it comes to outerwear.

 (opens in new tab)
Sam Edelman Loraine Bit Loafer

I think I wear these more than my Gucci loafers, and they’re a fraction of the price.

 (opens in new tab)
Bordallo Pinheiro Bauble Ceramic Bowls

Under $50, this bowl set adds a touch of elegance to any room.

 (opens in new tab)
Hermina Athens Pink Sands Howlite Bead & Gold-Plated Anklet

I know what I’ll be wearing on the beach this year.

 (opens in new tab)
Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clog

Wear this mule in cold weather with some rib-knit socks, and you have the comfiest winter shoe. 

 (opens in new tab)
Anissa Kermiche Tit for Tat Ceramic Salt and Pepper Shakers

A bargain found in the Matchesfashion sale!

 (opens in new tab)
JW Anderson Knitted Metallic-Effect Tote Bag

I’ve never clicked ”add to cart” as fast as I did for this bag.

 (opens in new tab)
Vero Moda Aviaya Barrel Cuff Pants

You can always rely on a handy pair of loose, black trousers to make any outfit.

 (opens in new tab)
Otiumberg Teardrop Stud

Sometimes, a single stud on one ear is all the jewelry you need.

 (opens in new tab)
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle L’eau Privée

I don’t think I need to justify this purchase.

 (opens in new tab)
Nordstrom Initial Catch All Jewelry Tray

One for all those small trinkets.

 (opens in new tab)
Brightech Leaf LED Floor Lamp

I’ve found a new companion to help me with my mirror-selfie lighting.

 (opens in new tab)
Everlane The Original Cheeky Jean

Everlane denim will never let me down.

 (opens in new tab)
Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Hair Oil

The hair magician needs no introduction.

 (opens in new tab)
Vince Camuto Pleated Straight Leg Trousers

You can’t forget a muted brown trouser to complete your collection.

Humaa Hussain
Humaa Hussain
Associate Shopping Editor

Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Marie Claire where she oversees all affiliate organic and branded content for the fashion, beauty and home verticals. Before joining Marie Claire, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate stories to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.

Latest