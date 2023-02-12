Frugal (Read: Not Cheap) Fashion, Beauty, and Home Must-Haves to Bookmark Now

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

Retail therapy can be a tedious game that often ends with a massive dent in your wallet—but it doesn’t always have to be that way. I too go hard when I spot the latest fashion drop or beauty collab (these days though, it’s been home accessories) but there are ways to scratch that itch without spending too much.

It’s my job to scour the market and decide which products are worth it, investment or not. I spent the last week bookmarking and sifting through the best price-point friendly picks that feel luxurious without the hefty price tag. See my non-buyer’s remorse picks below.

COS Striped Poplin Shirt $98 at COS
Every fashion insider knows the rule is to shop in the men's department when you want that oversize silhouette.

Levi's Ribcage High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans $98 at Nordstrom
Every wardrobe needs a classic pair of Levi's.

H&M Linen King/Queen Duvet Cover Set $169 at H&M
The best-kept secret at H&M is its home section.

Madewell Backcountry Belt $52 at Madewell
I'm always on the lookout for pieces to help give my loose clothes that cinched-in look.

Anthropologie Delicate Monogram Necklace $38 at Anthropologie
A subtle, off-centered initial necklace under $50!

Uniqlo Supima Cotton V-Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt $20 at Uniqlo
V-neck T-shirts are always hard to get right, but Uniqlo's cotton style is pretty close to perfection.

Everlane The Organic Canvas Mini Tote $65 at Everlane
You can never go wrong with a trusty canvas tote.

KNC Beauty Supa Scrub Set $28 at Revolve
I'm now on my fifth round of this ultimate, soft lip scrub.

Topshop Rolled Hem Cardigan $35 at Nordstrom $53.60 at Nordstrom $67 at Nordstrom
Topshop will always be my go-to for cozy and affordable cardigans.

Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer $22 at Sephora
Sometimes, this is the one and only makeup product I need.

Hill House Home The Drew Robe $125 at Hill House Home
Hear me out: $125 for a robe might seem unnecessary, but this soft, cotton waffle material is so worth every cent.

Afloral Artificial Cherry Blossom $42 at Afloral
If Lockdown taught me one thing, it's the power that artificial flowers have in bringing any space to life.

Aēsop Essential Body & Hand Care Duo $56 at Aēsop
A hand cream that's nourishing, healthy, and doesn't come with an overpowering smell? Yes, please.

Vuori Performance Joggers $94 at Nordstrom
I'll say it again: Invest in more loungewear.

Sol de Janiero Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream $22 at Sephora
Made with a blend of warm and spicy scents, the Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream visibly helps tighten skin while leaving a glow.

Boden Cotton Trench Jacket $198 at Boden
Boden always has me covered when it comes to outerwear.

Sam Edelman Loraine Bit Loafer $50 at Nordstrom
I think I wear these more than my Gucci loafers, and they're a fraction of the price.

Bordallo Pinheiro Bauble Ceramic Bowls $27 at MATCHESFASHION
Under $50, this bowl set adds a touch of elegance to any room.

Hermina Athens Pink Sands Howlite Bead & Gold-Plated Anklet $69 at MATCHESFASHION
I know what I'll be wearing on the beach this year.

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clog $155 at Nordstrom
Wear this mule in cold weather with some rib-knit socks, and you have the comfiest winter shoe.

Anissa Kermiche Tit for Tat Ceramic Salt and Pepper Shakers Was $69, Now $34 at MATCHESFASHION
A bargain found in the Matchesfashion sale!

JW Anderson Knitted Metallic-Effect Tote Bag Was $375, Now $187 at MATCHESFASHION
I've never clicked "add to cart" as fast as I did for this bag.

Vero Moda Aviaya Barrel Cuff Pants Was $65, Now $25 at Nordstrom
You can always rely on a handy pair of loose, black trousers to make any outfit.

Otiumberg Teardrop Stud $52 at Otiumberg
Sometimes, a single stud on one ear is all the jewelry you need.

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle L'eau Privée $100 at Sephora
I don't think I need to justify this purchase.

Nordstrom Initial Catch All Jewelry Tray $15 at Nordstrom
One for all those small trinkets.

Brightech Leaf LED Floor Lamp $85 at Nordstrom
I've found a new companion to help me with my mirror-selfie lighting.

Everlane The Original Cheeky Jean $98 at Everlane
Everlane denim will never let me down.