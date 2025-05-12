Buy These 26 Nordstrom Finds if You Want to Look Rich on an Under-$100 Budget

Right this way to the chicest summer wardrobe.

copenhagen fashion week attendee wearing a striped button down shirt and sunglasses
A chic designer handbag or a pair of on-trend shoes are great ways to ensure that your summer outfit feels high-end, but I think it's even more impressive when you can build a rich-looking fit using only under-$100 basics. The key is to prioritize quietly luxurious finds that feel forward yet timeless. Luckily, Nordstrom has you covered.

Sure, Nordstrom offers the latest designer summer trends, but I'd argue the retailer's affordable offerings are what really make it a fashion gold mine. To prove it to you, I tracked down affordable Nordstrom pieces that exude luxurious energy for your summer wardrobe for less than $100. From celebrity-favorite sneakers to linen separates and pretty summer dresses, the finds on this list all rival high-end options.

Below, you'll find my complete edit of all the rich-looking summer items at Nordstrom for your shopping pleasure. Plenty of these picks are Nordstrom sale standouts, but even the full-priced finds cost $100 or less.

Caslon Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants
Caslon
Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants (Were $70)

These essential linen pants come top-rated for their comfort and high-quality feel.

Vans, Super Lowpro Sneaker
Vans
Super Lowpro Sneakers

Pink kicks are a major sneaker trend in 2025, so I'm adding this pair to my rotation to update my collection.

Halogen, Pleated Straight Leg Pants
Halogen
Pleated Straight Leg Pants (Were $99)

Pleated trousers will never fail to look polished, so naturally, they make for a great addition to your summer work wardrobe.

Nordstrom, Print Silk Square Scarf
Nordstrom
Print Silk Square Scarf

Silk scarves are the accessory everyone in New York is wearing right now, and I see the appeal. Tie this pretty pick around your neck for an instant Upper East Side-approved look.

ASTR the Label, Pleated Cotton Blend Walking Shorts
ASTR the Label
Pleated Cotton Blend Walking Shorts (Were $79)

Bermuda shorts are the summer trend I'll be wearing instead of denim cut-offs for a more elevated look.

Open Edit, Crepe Capri Leggings
Open Edit
Crepe Capri Leggings

Zoe Kravitz and Hailey Bieber have both convinced me that I need capri pants in my wardrobe.

Tokyo Low Top Suede Sneaker
adidas
Tokyo Low Top Suede Sneakers

If Jennifer Lawrence loves Adidas Tokyo sneakers, then I love Adidas Tokyo sneakers.

Kaiya Boyfriend Shirt
KUT from the Kloth
Kaiya Boyfriend Shirt (Was $99)

Whenever you don't know what to wear, this button-down shirt paired with trendy denim would make for an easy, yet elevated outfit.

Madewell, Shibori Dot Smocked Midi Skirt
Madewell
Shibori Dot Smocked Midi Skirt (Was $138)

Polka dots always exude sophisticated energy, and this pick is the perfect breezy skirt for hot days.

Open Edit, Smooth Edit Maxi Skirt (Was

Open Edit
Smooth Edit Maxi Skirt

Consider this your new go-to skirt for important work meetings and after-office happy hours.

The Tuley Crossover Sandal
Madewell
The Tuley Crossover Sandals

If you want to dive headfirst into summer's boho fashion trend, might I suggest adding these suede sandals to your wardrobe?

Free People, Ever Had Cap Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt
Free People
Ever Had Cap Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt

This may look like an average white T-shirt, but its cap sleeves and fine ribbing make it stand out.

Open Edit, Boat Neck Sleeveless Top
Open Edit
Boat Neck Sleeveless Top

A boat neckline makes this tank top feel so much more polished.

AFRM, Cody Mesh Maxi Dress
AFRM
Cody Mesh Maxi Dress

Polka dots continue to trend for summer.

Open Edit, The Icon Blazer
Open Edit
The Icon Blazer

Nothing says "I mean business" quite like an elegant black blazer does.

Open Edit, Sleeveless Linen Blend Minidress
Open Edit
Sleeveless Linen Blend Minidress

This trendy dress, which is made of a breathable linen blend, looks much more expensive than its $80 price tag suggests.

Open Edit, Cotton Poplin Maxi Skirt
Open Edit
Cotton Poplin Maxi Skirt

Everyone wore the rich-looking white skirt outfit last summer, and I suspect it'll return this season, too.

MANGO, Bateau Neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress
MANGO
Bateau Neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress

You could wear this elegant little black dress to practically every summer occasion, whether it's to the office, a rooftop party, or weekend brunch.

Sam Edelman, Bianka Slingback Pump
Sam Edelman
Bianka Slingback Pumps (Were $140)

Not only are these slingback heels incredibly sophisticated, but they're comfy as can be.

MANGO, Open Stitch Cotton Blend Sweater
MANGO
Open Stitch Cotton Blend Sweater

Imagine how cute this lightweight summer sweater would look paired with your favorite bikini.

All in Favor, Drop Waist Cotton & Linen Midi Dress
All in Favor
Drop Waist Cotton & Linen Midi Dress

A trendy drop-waist dress is my go-to whenever I'm looking for extra elegance in a look.

Nordstrom, Short Sleeve Cashmere Sweater (Was $100)

Nordstrom
Short Sleeve Cashmere Sweater (Was $100)

Why wear a basic T-shirt when this soft butter yellow find exists?

Reformation, Hudson Knit Tank
Reformation
Hudson Knit Tank

The button detail and asymmetric hem on this tank elevate it to new heights.

Open Edit, Halter Linen Blend Minidress
Open Edit
Halter Linen Blend Minidress

I could easily see myself in this dress while traipsing through Europe this summer.

Debbie Slingback Pump
SARTO by Franco Sarto
Debbie Slingback Pumps (Were $120)

From the baby heel to the cool elongated toe, I'm obsessed with everything about these pumps.

Open Edit, Curved Waist Strapless Maxi Dress
Open Edit
Curved Waist Strapless Maxi Dress

From the drop waist to the black and white color combo, everything about this dress screams "expensive."

