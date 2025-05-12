Buy These 26 Nordstrom Finds if You Want to Look Rich on an Under-$100 Budget
Right this way to the chicest summer wardrobe.
A chic designer handbag or a pair of on-trend shoes are great ways to ensure that your summer outfit feels high-end, but I think it's even more impressive when you can build a rich-looking fit using only under-$100 basics. The key is to prioritize quietly luxurious finds that feel forward yet timeless. Luckily, Nordstrom has you covered.
Sure, Nordstrom offers the latest designer summer trends, but I'd argue the retailer's affordable offerings are what really make it a fashion gold mine. To prove it to you, I tracked down affordable Nordstrom pieces that exude luxurious energy for your summer wardrobe for less than $100. From celebrity-favorite sneakers to linen separates and pretty summer dresses, the finds on this list all rival high-end options.
Below, you'll find my complete edit of all the rich-looking summer items at Nordstrom for your shopping pleasure. Plenty of these picks are Nordstrom sale standouts, but even the full-priced finds cost $100 or less.
These essential linen pants come top-rated for their comfort and high-quality feel.
Pink kicks are a major sneaker trend in 2025, so I'm adding this pair to my rotation to update my collection.
Pleated trousers will never fail to look polished, so naturally, they make for a great addition to your summer work wardrobe.
Silk scarves are the accessory everyone in New York is wearing right now, and I see the appeal. Tie this pretty pick around your neck for an instant Upper East Side-approved look.
Bermuda shorts are the summer trend I'll be wearing instead of denim cut-offs for a more elevated look.
Zoe Kravitz and Hailey Bieber have both convinced me that I need capri pants in my wardrobe.
If Jennifer Lawrence loves Adidas Tokyo sneakers, then I love Adidas Tokyo sneakers.
Whenever you don't know what to wear, this button-down shirt paired with trendy denim would make for an easy, yet elevated outfit.
Polka dots always exude sophisticated energy, and this pick is the perfect breezy skirt for hot days.
Consider this your new go-to skirt for important work meetings and after-office happy hours.
If you want to dive headfirst into summer's boho fashion trend, might I suggest adding these suede sandals to your wardrobe?
This may look like an average white T-shirt, but its cap sleeves and fine ribbing make it stand out.
A boat neckline makes this tank top feel so much more polished.
Everyone wore the rich-looking white skirt outfit last summer, and I suspect it'll return this season, too.
You could wear this elegant little black dress to practically every summer occasion, whether it's to the office, a rooftop party, or weekend brunch.
Not only are these slingback heels incredibly sophisticated, but they're comfy as can be.
Imagine how cute this lightweight summer sweater would look paired with your favorite bikini.
A trendy drop-waist dress is my go-to whenever I'm looking for extra elegance in a look.
Why wear a basic T-shirt when this soft butter yellow find exists?
The button detail and asymmetric hem on this tank elevate it to new heights.
I could easily see myself in this dress while traipsing through Europe this summer.
From the baby heel to the cool elongated toe, I'm obsessed with everything about these pumps.
From the drop waist to the black and white color combo, everything about this dress screams "expensive."
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
