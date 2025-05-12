Buy These 26 Nordstrom Finds if You Want to Look Rich on an Under-$100 Budget

A chic designer handbag or a pair of on-trend shoes are great ways to ensure that your summer outfit feels high-end, but I think it's even more impressive when you can build a rich-looking fit using only under-$100 basics. The key is to prioritize quietly luxurious finds that feel forward yet timeless. Luckily, Nordstrom has you covered.

Sure, Nordstrom offers the latest designer summer trends, but I'd argue the retailer's affordable offerings are what really make it a fashion gold mine. To prove it to you, I tracked down affordable Nordstrom pieces that exude luxurious energy for your summer wardrobe for less than $100. From celebrity-favorite sneakers to linen separates and pretty summer dresses, the finds on this list all rival high-end options.

Below, you'll find my complete edit of all the rich-looking summer items at Nordstrom for your shopping pleasure. Plenty of these picks are Nordstrom sale standouts, but even the full-priced finds cost $100 or less.

Caslon Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants (Were $70) $49 at Nordstrom These essential linen pants come top-rated for their comfort and high-quality feel.

Vans Super Lowpro Sneakers $85 at Nordstrom Pink kicks are a major sneaker trend in 2025, so I'm adding this pair to my rotation to update my collection.

Halogen Pleated Straight Leg Pants (Were $99) $59 at Nordstrom Pleated trousers will never fail to look polished, so naturally, they make for a great addition to your summer work wardrobe.

Nordstrom Print Silk Square Scarf $59 at Nordstrom Silk scarves are the accessory everyone in New York is wearing right now, and I see the appeal. Tie this pretty pick around your neck for an instant Upper East Side-approved look.

ASTR the Label Pleated Cotton Blend Walking Shorts (Were $79) $47 at Nordstrom Bermuda shorts are the summer trend I'll be wearing instead of denim cut-offs for a more elevated look.

KUT from the Kloth Kaiya Boyfriend Shirt (Was $99) $59 at Nordstrom Whenever you don't know what to wear, this button-down shirt paired with trendy denim would make for an easy, yet elevated outfit.

Madewell Shibori Dot Smocked Midi Skirt (Was $138) $100 at Nordstrom Polka dots always exude sophisticated energy, and this pick is the perfect breezy skirt for hot days.

Open Edit Smooth Edit Maxi Skirt $45 at Nordstrom Consider this your new go-to skirt for important work meetings and after-office happy hours.

Madewell The Tuley Crossover Sandals $98 at Nordstrom If you want to dive headfirst into summer's boho fashion trend, might I suggest adding these suede sandals to your wardrobe?

Free People Ever Had Cap Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt $38 at Nordstrom This may look like an average white T-shirt, but its cap sleeves and fine ribbing make it stand out.

Open Edit Boat Neck Sleeveless Top $40 at Nordstrom A boat neckline makes this tank top feel so much more polished.

AFRM Cody Mesh Maxi Dress $88 at Nordstrom Polka dots continue to trend for summer.

Open Edit The Icon Blazer $80 at Nordstrom Nothing says "I mean business" quite like an elegant black blazer does.

Open Edit Sleeveless Linen Blend Minidress $80 at Nordstrom This trendy dress, which is made of a breathable linen blend, looks much more expensive than its $80 price tag suggests.

MANGO Bateau Neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress $80 at Nordstrom You could wear this elegant little black dress to practically every summer occasion, whether it's to the office, a rooftop party, or weekend brunch.

Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback Pumps (Were $140) $84 at Nordstrom Not only are these slingback heels incredibly sophisticated, but they're comfy as can be.

MANGO Open Stitch Cotton Blend Sweater $70 at Nordstrom Imagine how cute this lightweight summer sweater would look paired with your favorite bikini.

All in Favor Drop Waist Cotton & Linen Midi Dress $69 at Nordstrom A trendy drop-waist dress is my go-to whenever I'm looking for extra elegance in a look.

Nordstrom Short Sleeve Cashmere Sweater (Was $100) $70 at Nordstrom Why wear a basic T-shirt when this soft butter yellow find exists?

Reformation Hudson Knit Tank $68 at Nordstrom The button detail and asymmetric hem on this tank elevate it to new heights.

Open Edit Halter Linen Blend Minidress $70 at Nordstrom I could easily see myself in this dress while traipsing through Europe this summer.

SARTO by Franco Sarto Debbie Slingback Pumps (Were $120) $80 at Nordstrom From the baby heel to the cool elongated toe, I'm obsessed with everything about these pumps.

Open Edit Curved Waist Strapless Maxi Dress $80 at Nordstrom From the drop waist to the black and white color combo, everything about this dress screams "expensive."

