Creating a Pared-Back Wardrobe Starts With the Basics—Here Are My Top 30 Picks

I’ve got the essentials covered.

(Image credit: Humaa Hussain)
Humaa Hussain
By Humaa Hussain
published

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

While shopping endlessly is, frankly, part of my job, when it comes to my own wardrobe, I actually take a pretty pared-back approach.  Between market research, PR emails, and all of the tabs open on my browser, I’m surrounded by sheer excess. Believe me—I have often succumbed to trend purchases, but those pieces have helped me realize that I should be investing in items I’ll wear more than once.

With that said, it shouldn’t be a big surprise when I say you really only need a handful of pieces to build a capsule wardrobe: the perfect trench coat, a great pair of loafers, ankle boots that transcend seasons, and a bag or two for the office. Keep scrolling for the 30 wardrobe binders you need to start creating your capsule collection.

COS Scoop-Neck Ribbed Tank Top

A wardrobe binder on its own.

Levi’s Balloon Leg Jeans

You’ve got to start with the classics first!

Another Tomorrow Fitted Tee Jersey Midi Dress

This Another Tomorrow black midi dress can be dressed up and down.

Johnstons of Elgin Cashmere Gloves

The chicest hand accessories. 

Cult Gaia Cora Beaded Wood Top-Handle Bag

The latest edition to my clutch bag collection is this small, beaded, wood top handle by Cult Gaia.

Everlane The Boxy Oxford

A crisp shirt is necessary (in multiples if you can).

Agolde Criss Cross Straight-Leg Jeans

Try a darker wash with an offset waistband.

Sacai Piqué-Trimmed Striped Cotton-Poplin Shirt Dress

This shirtdress speaks for itself.

Gucci Brixton Collapsible-Heel Leather Loafers

Do you really need me to convince you to buy these classic loafers?

Sporty & Rich Embroidered Ribbed Cashmere Beanie

Make sure your beanie game is strong, too.

Allude Striped Wool And Cashmere-Blend Cardigan

Pro tip: A buttoned-up cardigan with a pair of jeans makes any casual outfit look dressier.

Chloé Marcie Medium Textured-Leather Tote

This is one of my most used daily bags. Work or play, it goes with everything.

Hill House Home The Luna Bodysuit

The thick, opaque jersey fabric makes this bodysuit the perfect layering piece.

Madewell Court Sneakers

An eco-friendly, white sneaker with a minimalistic design and super-cushy insole—it’s a yes from me.

Cuyana Tall Easy Tote

For a bag with almost no pockets, it’s surprisingly organized. I never lose anything inside it.

WeWoreWhat Basic Overall

When jeans just aren’t cutting it and you need something a little more casual.

Mango Oversized Cotton Trench Coat

Mango continues to churn out wardrobe staples, and this oversize trench coat is proof.

Ganni Graphic Logo Cardigan

Every wardrobe needs a place for a logo-embellished cardigan to break a neutral outfit.
Thursday Boots Co. Legend Ankle Boots

A classic Chelsea boot with a slight ridged-rubber platform.

Hanes Perfect T-Shirt

A white T-shirt under $10 with next-day delivery on Amazon Prime—what’s not to love?

La Ligne Striped Cotton Sweater

Striped sweaters are a given. Go beyond the classic black-and-white design with this La Ligne blue sweatshirt.

Mansur Gavriel Square Toe Ballet Flats

These are the easiest ballet flats to slip on. I’m not ashamed to say I own four pairs in different colors.
Aritzia Cyprie Sweater

A ’90s closet staple that’s showing no signs of leaving, turtlenecks are the true definition of form and function.

H&M Curvy Fit Denim Shorts

Finally, a pair of shorts that compliments my hourglass figure!

& Other Stories Voluminous Belted Wool Coat

With a double-breasted design and self-tie finish, this Winter staple is my go-to coat, especially when I’m living in a cold climate.

Manolo Blahnik Carolyne Suede Mid-Heel Slingback Pump

Heels that have seriously stood the test of time.

Zara Pleated Tapered Pants

A light tapered piece to elongate those legs.

Petit Bateau Long-Sleeved Iconic T-Shirt

This long-sleeved top is timeless, elegant, and easy.

Apiece Apart Ami Midi Skirt

Dressed up with a white shirt or down with a cardigan, this midi skirt is a game changer.

Kut From The Kloth Helena Denim Jacket

Even before I wore jeans, a denim jacket was always a must-have.

Humaa Hussain
Humaa Hussain
Associate Shopping Editor

Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Marie Claire where she oversees all affiliate organic and branded content for the fashion, beauty and home verticals. Before joining Marie Claire, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate stories to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.

