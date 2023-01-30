Creating a Pared-Back Wardrobe Starts With the Basics—Here Are My Top 30 Picks

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

While shopping endlessly is, frankly, part of my job, when it comes to my own wardrobe, I actually take a pretty pared-back approach. Between market research, PR emails, and all of the tabs open on my browser, I’m surrounded by sheer excess. Believe me—I have often succumbed to trend purchases, but those pieces have helped me realize that I should be investing in items I’ll wear more than once.

With that said, it shouldn’t be a big surprise when I say you really only need a handful of pieces to build a capsule wardrobe: the perfect trench coat, a great pair of loafers, ankle boots that transcend seasons, and a bag or two for the office. Keep scrolling for the 30 wardrobe binders you need to start creating your capsule collection.

(opens in new tab) COS Scoop-Neck Ribbed Tank Top $22 at COS (opens in new tab) A wardrobe binder on its own.

(opens in new tab) Levi’s Balloon Leg Jeans $108 at Levi’s (opens in new tab) You’ve got to start with the classics first!

(opens in new tab) Another Tomorrow Fitted Tee Jersey Midi Dress $190 at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) This Another Tomorrow black midi dress can be dressed up and down.

(opens in new tab) Johnstons of Elgin Cashmere Gloves $85 at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) The chicest hand accessories.

(opens in new tab) Cult Gaia Cora Beaded Wood Top-Handle Bag $198 at Neiman Marcus (opens in new tab) The latest edition to my clutch bag collection is this small, beaded, wood top handle by Cult Gaia.

(opens in new tab) Everlane The Boxy Oxford $85 at Everlane (opens in new tab) A crisp shirt is necessary (in multiples if you can).

(opens in new tab) Agolde Criss Cross Straight-Leg Jeans $208 at MATCHESFASHION (opens in new tab) Try a darker wash with an offset waistband.

(opens in new tab) Sacai Piqué-Trimmed Striped Cotton-Poplin Shirt Dress $720 at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) This shirtdress speaks for itself.

(opens in new tab) Gucci Brixton Collapsible-Heel Leather Loafers $920 at MATCHESFASHION (opens in new tab) Do you really need me to convince you to buy these classic loafers?

(opens in new tab) Sporty & Rich Embroidered Ribbed Cashmere Beanie $90 at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) Make sure your beanie game is strong, too.

(opens in new tab) Allude Striped Wool And Cashmere-Blend Cardigan Was $360, Now $108 at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) Pro tip: A buttoned-up cardigan with a pair of jeans makes any casual outfit look dressier.

(opens in new tab) Chloé Marcie Medium Textured-Leather Tote $2,490 at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) This is one of my most used daily bags. Work or play, it goes with everything.

(opens in new tab) Hill House Home The Luna Bodysuit $75 at Hill House Home (opens in new tab) The thick, opaque jersey fabric makes this bodysuit the perfect layering piece.

(opens in new tab) Madewell Court Sneakers $98 at Madewell (opens in new tab) An eco-friendly, white sneaker with a minimalistic design and super-cushy insole—it’s a yes from me.

(opens in new tab) Cuyana Tall Easy Tote $248 at Cuyana (opens in new tab) For a bag with almost no pockets, it’s surprisingly organized. I never lose anything inside it.

(opens in new tab) WeWoreWhat Basic Overall $178 at Revolve (opens in new tab) When jeans just aren’t cutting it and you need something a little more casual.

(opens in new tab) Mango Oversized Cotton Trench Coat $150 at Mango (opens in new tab) Mango continues to churn out wardrobe staples, and this oversize trench coat is proof.

(opens in new tab) Ganni Graphic Logo Cardigan $289 at End Clothing (opens in new tab) Every wardrobe needs a place for a logo-embellished cardigan to break a neutral outfit.

Thursday Boots Co. Legend Ankle Boots $160 at Thursday Boots Co. (opens in new tab) A classic Chelsea boot with a slight ridged-rubber platform.

(opens in new tab) Hanes Perfect T-Shirt $8 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A white T-shirt under $10 with next-day delivery on Amazon Prime—what’s not to love?

(opens in new tab) La Ligne Striped Cotton Sweater $195 at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) Striped sweaters are a given. Go beyond the classic black-and-white design with this La Ligne blue sweatshirt.

(opens in new tab) Mansur Gavriel Square Toe Ballet Flats Was $395, Now $233 at Bloomingdales (opens in new tab) These are the easiest ballet flats to slip on. I’m not ashamed to say I own four pairs in different colors.

Aritzia Cyprie Sweater $138 at Aritzia (opens in new tab) A ’90s closet staple that’s showing no signs of leaving, turtlenecks are the true definition of form and function.

(opens in new tab) H&M Curvy Fit Denim Shorts $18 at H&M (opens in new tab) Finally, a pair of shorts that compliments my hourglass figure!

(opens in new tab) & Other Stories Voluminous Belted Wool Coat $299 at & Other Stories (opens in new tab) With a double-breasted design and self-tie finish, this Winter staple is my go-to coat, especially when I’m living in a cold climate.

(opens in new tab) Manolo Blahnik Carolyne Suede Mid-Heel Slingback Pump $795 at Bergdorf Goodman (opens in new tab) Heels that have seriously stood the test of time.

(opens in new tab) Zara Pleated Tapered Pants $70 at Zara (opens in new tab) A light tapered piece to elongate those legs.

(opens in new tab) Petit Bateau Long-Sleeved Iconic T-Shirt $60 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This long-sleeved top is timeless, elegant, and easy.

(opens in new tab) Apiece Apart Ami Midi Skirt Was $345, Now $276 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Dressed up with a white shirt or down with a cardigan, this midi skirt is a game changer.