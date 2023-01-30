Creating a Pared-Back Wardrobe Starts With the Basics—Here Are My Top 30 Picks

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.
While shopping endlessly is, frankly, part of my job, when it comes to my own wardrobe, I actually take a pretty pared-back approach. Between market research, PR emails, and all of the tabs open on my browser, I’m surrounded by sheer excess. Believe me—I have often succumbed to trend purchases, but those pieces have helped me realize that I should be investing in items I’ll wear more than once.
With that said, it shouldn’t be a big surprise when I say you really only need a handful of pieces to build a capsule wardrobe: the perfect trench coat, a great pair of loafers, ankle boots that transcend seasons, and a bag or two for the office. Keep scrolling for the 30 wardrobe binders you need to start creating your capsule collection.
This Another Tomorrow black midi dress can be dressed up and down.
The latest edition to my clutch bag collection is this small, beaded, wood top handle by Cult Gaia.
Try a darker wash with an offset waistband.
This shirtdress speaks for itself.
Do you really need me to convince you to buy these classic loafers?
Make sure your beanie game is strong, too.
Pro tip: A buttoned-up cardigan with a pair of jeans makes any casual outfit look dressier.
This is one of my most used daily bags. Work or play, it goes with everything.
The thick, opaque jersey fabric makes this bodysuit the perfect layering piece.
An eco-friendly, white sneaker with a minimalistic design and super-cushy insole—it’s a yes from me.
For a bag with almost no pockets, it’s surprisingly organized. I never lose anything inside it.
When jeans just aren’t cutting it and you need something a little more casual.
Mango continues to churn out wardrobe staples, and this oversize trench coat is proof.
Every wardrobe needs a place for a logo-embellished cardigan to break a neutral outfit.
A white T-shirt under $10 with next-day delivery on Amazon Prime—what’s not to love?
Striped sweaters are a given. Go beyond the classic black-and-white design with this La Ligne blue sweatshirt.
These are the easiest ballet flats to slip on. I’m not ashamed to say I own four pairs in different colors.
A ’90s closet staple that’s showing no signs of leaving, turtlenecks are the true definition of form and function.
Finally, a pair of shorts that compliments my hourglass figure!
With a double-breasted design and self-tie finish, this Winter staple is my go-to coat, especially when I’m living in a cold climate.
Heels that have seriously stood the test of time.
This long-sleeved top is timeless, elegant, and easy.
Dressed up with a white shirt or down with a cardigan, this midi skirt is a game changer.
Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Marie Claire where she oversees all affiliate organic and branded content for the fashion, beauty and home verticals. Before joining Marie Claire, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate stories to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.
