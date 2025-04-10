The Jute Bag Trend Is Summer's Coolest Natural Accessory

19 options that prove I'm right.

women styling the best jute bags from H&amp;M, Zara, and J.Crew
(Image credit: H&M; Zara; J.Crew)
Julia Marzovilla's avatar
By
published
in News

New seasons bring new trends to invest in. For summer 2025, the trendiest handbag style is also incredibly fitting: straw jute bags. They represent this year's iteration of the woven bag trend, providing shoppers with a beachy vibe without the need to book a trip to a distant city. Crafted from natural fibers with a hand-spun appearance, jute bags can easily double as the ideal beach bag.

But even if you're not carrying towels and sandals, these bags lend a relaxed, cool-girl aesthetic to your everyday outfits. With their all-American, summer-friendly ethos, brands like J.Crew and Banana Republic excel in this style. I envision them paired with linen pants, airy tanks, a preppy striped summer sweater draped over your shoulder, and chic strappy sandals. Still, Zara and H&M offer versions worth exploring. Their designs feature sturdier details like leather straps and trendy buckles, giving the laid-back silhouettes a city-ready toughness.

If you're ready to start shopping, keep scrolling. The selections on this list are perfect for having on hand over the next few months, so grab one before they become so popular that they sell out.

Gap, Slouchy Straw Tote Bag
Gap
Slouchy Straw Tote Bag (Was $60)

This would be so easy to style.

COACH®, Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 28
COACH®
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 28

A cute Coach bag had to be on this list.

Woven Tote Bag - Raffia
COS
Woven Tote Bag

Make this your new favorite farmers market tote.

Sézane, Justine Basket Bag

Sézane
Justine Basket Bag

Of course French brand Sézane makes the cutest basket bag (which comes with a canvas liner to keep your belongings safe.)

H&M, Straw Crossbody Bag
H&M
Straw Crossbody Bag

This mini bucket bag is made for date night.

H&M, Straw Handbag
H&M
Straw Handbag

Shoulder bags are a classic silhouette made new again in the woven texture.

ZARA, Woven Tote Bag
ZARA
Woven Tote Bag

Doubled-up straps give you versatility.

ZARA, Contrasting Bag
ZARA
Contrasting Bag

How cool does this triangular bag look?

Banana Republic Factory, Straw Market Tote
Banana Republic
Straw Market Tote (Was $110)

The mixed textures on this pick feel so interesting.

Paris Stripe Jute Tote
Will & Atlas
Paris Stripe Jute Tote

Lean into the French girl aesthetic with this striped pick.

Moonlight Woven Jute Tote
L*SPACE
Moonlight Woven Jute Tote

Picture how cute your poolside essentials would look in this tote.

MANGO, Natural Fiber Clutch Bag - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Natural Fiber Clutch Bag

Chocolate brown is one of my favorite neutrals.

Panama Lux Bag
florabella
Panama Lux Bag

The diagonal design adds interest.

СУМКА Lopsy
SIMONMILLER
Lopsy Bag

Style this mini bag with a white summer dress and wedges.

J.Crew, Berkeley Shoulder Bag in Handknotted Straw
J.Crew
Berkeley Shoulder Bag in Handknotted Straw

This J.Crew option feels so elegant.

Reformation, Medium Vittoria Tote Bag
Reformation
Medium Vittoria Tote Bag

Leather detailing give this bag some structure.

Staud, Squillo Raffia Tote Bag
Staud
Squillo Raffia Tote Bag

This Staud bag hails from the brand's collab with St. Regis hotels, so it's the perfect travel buddy.

The Bow Woven Top-Handle Bag
Poolside
The Bow Woven Top-Handle Bag

How sweet is the bow on this pick?

ZARA, Woven Mini Tote Bag
ZARA
Woven Mini Tote Bag

Buckles give this bag some edge.

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸