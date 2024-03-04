Something about slipping into a white dress instantly elicits a feeling of giddiness. Is it because, on a deeper level, white dresses are inextricably tied to the fun-filled moments you've experienced while wearing them? Perhaps your favorite white dress makes you reminisce about picnics in the park or long walks along the shore.

"White dresses are a staple for spring and summer as they evoke a sense of optimism after the long winter months we endure," says Amelia Smith, merchandising manager of dresses and sets at Anthropologie.

If you haven't experienced an emotional response to wearing a white dress, you can at least appreciate it for what it is: an article of clothing that can infuse instant ease into your wardrobe. "With a great white dress, you can minimize the time it takes to get dressed and maximize the longer days ahead," Smith tells Marie Claire.

As for which white dress to choose, you can opt for trendy designs (like bow-adorned mini dresses) or lean into standard silhouettes that give a nod to timeless styles (such as shift dresses). "Pulling from classic mod inspirations, the shift dress is a must-have that can offer a level of sophistication while still hinting at a youthful spirit," adds Smith.

Below, we've included a curated list of the best white dresses for any time of year (yes, white after Labor Day) and a wide selection of spring and summer dresses so you can get ahead of the shopping curve.

The Best White Dresses of 2024

Best White Shift Dress Alexis Layla Dress $625 at Revolve Hello, '60s fashion! This timeless vintage style is having a bit of a moment this year; honestly, we saw it coming. Several designers—including PatBo, Area, and Adam Lippes—incorporated this style into their Spring 2024 collections. Now, they're available to shop.

Best White Maxi Dress Anthropologie Square-Neck Linen Midi Dress $228 at Anthropologie I have a running list of must-have items to purchase ahead of spring and summer. At the top of my list? Anthropologie’s square-neck linen dress. This flowy garment embodies the exact A-line-ish shape I’ve been searching for (fitted at the top with a flowy widened structure below the waist). As for styling, why not take a page from the minimalist playbook and add neutral-toned accessories?

Best White Mini Dress Faithfull The Brand Marinia Mini Dress White $219 at Faithfull The Brand A mini dress adorned with charming buttons? Yes, please! Faithfull The Brand, particularly renowned for their dresses, recently debuted this gorgeous linen number. The fabric is super breathable, so you’ll feel nice and cool on sun-filled days.

Best White Square Neck Dress Staud Wells Pleated Stretch-Cotton Poplin Midi Dress $285 at Net-a-Porter If you’re cultivating a collection of white dresses, a maxi dress with a flattering square neckline is always a good place to start. Simple by nature, you’re guaranteed to wear this dress on repeat.

Best White Bow-Adorned Dress Sandy Liang Arden Dress $695 at Sandy Liang Sandy Liang, a true master in the art of tailoring, designed this beautiful bow-adorned piece as part of her SS24 collection. If you’re a follower of the New York-based designer, it should come as no surprise that this piece is selling at a rapid rate. Grab it for a special occasion, but don't wait before it’s too late!

Best White Slip Dress The Row Toman Jersey Midi Dress $790 at Net-a-Porter The Row’s Toman jersey midi dress encapsulates pure simplicity. This dress is designed with a soft jersey fabric, so you likely won’t want to take it off once you slip into it. To create a sense of dimension, tie a black sweater over your shoulders and complete the look with matching strappy sandals and a handbag.

Best White Designer Dress Jacquemus La Robe Notte $985 at Revolve Treat yourself to Jacquemus’ stretch satin midi. The lingerie straps, scalloped neckline, and high slit design resemble that of a ‘90s gem. This garment is the definition of timeless, so you’ll have it in your wardrobe for years to come.

Best White Lace-Trimmed Dress Shona Joy Camille Lace Cross Back Midi Dress $380 at Shona Joy If this dress could speak, it would say, “wear me on your next vacation.” Shona Joy’s lace-trimmed satin slip belongs on your packing list this summer. Wear this romantic gown for a dinner by the shore or for a night out in a new city.

Best White Cover-Up Dress L. Space Donna Sleeveless Cover-Up Maxi Dress $139 at Nordstrom The best cover-ups will help you to easily transition your look from a daytime beach outfit to a nighttime-appropriate ensemble. With L. Space’s viscose-cotton blend white dress, you won’t have to worry about packing an extra pair of clothes in your beach bag.

Best White Halter Dress Reformation Percy Linen Dress $278 at Reformation The true allure of Reformation’s halter dress is the stunning open-back design that gives this gown a sultry essence while boasting a “business in the front, party in the back” vibe. You’ll also feel as good as you look— this lightweight piece is made of 100% linen.

Best White Strapless Dress Free People Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi $78 at Free People For the days when you can’t be bothered with the stress of getting dressed, slip on Free People’s strapless midi dress. This laid-back midi is simple to style and features unique designs, including a tube-style bodice and a pleated waist. Dress it up with chic kitten heels or casual with trendy sneakers (Adidas Sambas should do the trick).

Best White Prairie Dress DÔEN Ischia Shirred Organic cotton-Voile Midi dress $290 at Net-a-Porter Just because the "cottagecore" aesthetic is in the past doesn't mean you have to say farewell to prairie dresses. DÔEN's Ischia dress, decorated with irresistible puffed sleeves and shirred panels, is perfect for your next picnic in the park.