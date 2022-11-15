Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe and the 'Knives Out 2' Cast Completely Owned the Red Carpet at the L.A. Premiere

Knives Out 2 premiered in Los Angeles this week, and I don't think I've ever seen such a ridiculously stylish movie screening in my life. Like, they all agreed to wear their best-ever outfits for the occasion, and I'm well and truly stunned.
Let's start with Kate Hudson. The star, who attended the premiere with her partner Danny Fujikawa and mom Goldie Hawn, dazzled in a majestic sequin gown in tones of beige, brown and silver by Elie Saab. She paired the stunning backless number with Candy Ice earrings, and rose gold rings by Kallati and Simone Jewels.
Next up is Janelle Monáe in a black and red strappy feathered gown that will blow your socks off. The star accessorized with a red clutch and drop earrings by Al Zain.
Kathryn Hahn wore an absolutely beautiful off-the-shoulder white top with a sweetheart neckline paired with black tailoired pants and black heeled pumps. She finished the look with a statement black belt, gold earrings and a gold ring by Mara Paris.
Leslie Odom Jr. wore a loose fitting baby blue suit with three necklaces by Mikimoto.
Jessica Henwick looked flawless in a fun mirrored dress in yellow and blue.
Some of the other amazing looks from the night came courtesy of Zuri Hall in a green pantsuit, Saniyya Sidney in a glittery beige two-piece, Kumail Nanjiani in a two-tone color-block suit, Alexis Floyd in a dazzling orange taffeta gown, and too many more to count.
So that's my fashion inspo sorted for the next year or two...
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
