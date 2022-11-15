Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe and the 'Knives Out 2' Cast Completely Owned the Red Carpet at the L.A. Premiere

Knives Out 2 premiered in Los Angeles this week, and I don't think I've ever seen such a ridiculously stylish movie screening in my life. Like, they all agreed to wear their best-ever outfits for the occasion, and I'm well and truly stunned.

Let's start with Kate Hudson. The star, who attended the premiere with her partner Danny Fujikawa and mom Goldie Hawn, dazzled in a majestic sequin gown in tones of beige, brown and silver by Elie Saab. She paired the stunning backless number with Candy Ice earrings, and rose gold rings by Kallati and Simone Jewels.

(Image credit: Photo by Steve Granitz / Getty)

Next up is Janelle Monáe in a black and red strappy feathered gown that will blow your socks off. The star accessorized with a red clutch and drop earrings by Al Zain.

(Image credit: Photo by Steve Granitz / Getty)

Kathryn Hahn wore an absolutely beautiful off-the-shoulder white top with a sweetheart neckline paired with black tailoired pants and black heeled pumps. She finished the look with a statement black belt, gold earrings and a gold ring by Mara Paris.

(Image credit: Photo by Steve Granitz / Getty)

Leslie Odom Jr. wore a loose fitting baby blue suit with three necklaces by Mikimoto.

(Image credit: Photo by Steve Granitz / Getty)

Jessica Henwick looked flawless in a fun mirrored dress in yellow and blue.

(Image credit: Photo by Steve Granitz / Getty)

Some of the other amazing looks from the night came courtesy of Zuri Hall in a green pantsuit, Saniyya Sidney in a glittery beige two-piece, Kumail Nanjiani in a two-tone color-block suit, Alexis Floyd in a dazzling orange taffeta gown, and too many more to count.

Zuri Hall (Image credit: Photo by Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Getty)

Saniyya Sidney (Image credit: Photo by Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Getty)

Kumail Nanjiani (Image credit: Photo by Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Getty)

Alexis Floyd (Image credit: Photo by Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Getty)

Molly Sims (Image credit: Photo by Steve Granitz / Getty)

So that's my fashion inspo sorted for the next year or two...