Kate Hudson Is Officially Engaged to Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson is engaged! The actress said "yes" to her musician partner Danny Fujikawa, announcing the happy news via an Instagram photo of them almost kissing while smiling blissfully. Hudson has her hand pressed to Fujikawa's chest, showing off her engagement ring, and the backdrop is a cloudy oceanfront.

The caption reads, "Let’s go!" followed by a bride, groom and church emoji, and Hudson's famous friends were quick to congratulate her in the comments. "LETS DO THIS," wrote Gwyneth Paltrow. Zoey Dutch said, "aww congrats!" and Octavia Spencer—who only blesses a union if she trusts all is above board—said simply, "Congratulations."

Hudson and Fujikawa started dating in 2016, and welcomed their daughter Rani Rose in 2018, per Us Weekly.

"Mom always said to me, 'Don’t you ever let a man dim your light,'" Hudson told People when she and mom Goldie Hawn shared a cover (with little Rani too). "So I’ve never defined myself through the way a man sees me, but I can define myself in the unit that we can create together. That is what Mom gave to me."

Hudson has two other children from previous relationships, Ryder and Bingham. She often shares the most adorable photos featuring all three kids, like this one of Rani looking like an utter fashion girl in a purple and red shirtdress and round sunglasses:

And this one of Fujikawa, Ryder and Bingham taking a stroll on vacation:

And this throwback to baby Bingham, snuggling with his mom and big brother:

Cutest.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

