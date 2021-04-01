Two Knives Out sequels are coming to Netflix, Variety reports.

Netflix reportedly paid $450 million for the sequel rights to the hit 2019 whodunnit.

Rian Johnson will return to write and direct, while Daniel Craig will reprise his role as Benoit Blanc.

The movies will see Blanc solving new crimes—which means many of the original cast are unlikely to return.

Here is a very good reason to get your own Netflix account after your ex finally changed their password: Two new Knives Out sequels are coming to the streaming service, with the first scheduled to start filming this year. According to Variety, Netflix won the sequel rights for $450 million, which is exactly how much I'd pay for two feature-length movies about Chris Evans in that sweater.

Original writer and director Rian Johnson will return for the sequels, as will Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc. Here's the bad news, however: Since the new films will see Blanc solving new cases, it's unlikely that the rest of the original cast will return. Which means no Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, or Christopher Plummer (Plummer died earlier this year, at the age of 91.) And probably no Chris Evans, or the aforementioned sweater, or Chris Evans in the aforementioned sweater.

There is, however, a chance that LaKeith Stanfield could return, since his character, Lieutenant Elliott, could solve another crime with Blanc. "Rian Johnson is such a good writer, he might do anything," Stanfield told People last year, after the first Knives Out sequel was announced. "But I’m glad they’re doing another one." Asked if his character could return, he said, "I don’t know, you’ll have to ask the people responsible for that."



According to Johnson, however, it's likely Craig will be the only cast member to reprise his role. "We had such a good time. I would hope [the original cast] would love [the sequels] but the thing is, and I’ve had to painfully tell each one of them this, I think Daniel Craig would be the only one who would be [involved]," Johnson told Us Weekly last year. "A whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery."

