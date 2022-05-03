Kim Kardashian Is a Modern-Day Marilyn Monroe at the Met Gala

Just two days after her appearance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner with boyfriend Pete Davidson—who, I must note, just had Kim's kids' initials tattooed on his neck—Kim Kardashian showed up at the Met Gala channeling Marilyn Monroe. With her hair ice-blonde once more and slicked back, and in the original dress Marilyn Monroe herself wore to sing "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to JFK, Kim went full Gilded Glamour—literally.

Speaking to Vogue, Kim said: "The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe." She added: "Nowadays everyone wears sheer dresses, but back then that was not the case. In a sense, it’s the original naked dress. That’s why it was so shocking.”

The dress is owned not by Kardashian herself but by Ripley's Believe It Or Not museum, who loaned it to Kardashian. To Vogue, she explained, "I’m a big fan of auctions and I own several JFK pieces so I know the owner of Julien’s. He was able to connect me [with Ripley’s] and that’s how the conversation started."

