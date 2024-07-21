Kylie Jenner Elevates the Little Black Dress by Going Backless

Kylie Jenner is enjoying an Italian vacation and reminding us all that some fashion staples are universally loved no matter where you are.

On Saturday, July 20, the makeup mogul posted a series of pictures featuring her latest Italian outfit—a backless black dress featuring a halter top tied at the neck. To show off the timeless, old Hollywood look, Jenner posed near a large open window in a nondescript building in Italy, where she is currently vacationing.

"When in Italy," Jenner captioned the Instagram post, which featuring a series of photos showing Jenner in various poses, including poses with her hair both up and down to better accentuate the backless feature of her quintessential little black dress.

At the time of publication, it is unclear exactly what brand the famous Jenner was wearing while enjoying all that Italy has to offer. Thankfully, for the fashion-obsessed among us, there are a few similar options that emulate Jenner's Italian look to choose from.

Kylie Jenner in Italy. (Image credit: Instagram: @kyliejenner)

In another Instagram post, Jenner gave a wardrobe update, showing her wearing one of her new khy capri catsuit that the entrepreneur promised was "coming soon."

"Quick change for dinner," Jenner captioned the second post, while also highlighting a few of her makeup products.

"Wearing ‘cappuccino’ lip liner & ‘love that 4 u’ tinted butter balm @kyliecosmetics," Jenner explained, because you don't become one of the most successful makeup moguls on the planet without some well-timed self-promotion.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jenner has been documenting her Italian vacation on Instagram, sharing a series of posts showing the reality television star enjoying her time with her young children.

"Doesn’t really get any better than this," Jenner captioned one post featuring two photos of her children, Stormi and Aire, facing away from the camera. In another post, Jenner is seeing rubbing noses with her son, Aire.

Jenner has been leaning into various 2024 summer trends lately, including the throwback trend of reviving old but timeless looks. Not only did she recently elevate the simple black dress by going backless, she was also spotted reviving the little white dress during a recent girls' night out.

On June 8, while celebrating BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou's birthday, Jenner wore a form-fitting miniature white dress by Defaïence, featuring ruching details and an asymmetrical cut.

She completed her night-out look with a pair of yellow, open-toed strappy sandals and a knee-high black leather jacket.