While stars like Tyla and Rihanna were busy pre-gaming their 2025 Met Gala looks with elaborate night-before costumes, Kylie Jenner was in Florida doing her own thing.

The beauty mogul spent the weekend in Miami for the Formula 1 Grand Prix, channeling the club classic look that's become the city's specialty. During her time there, Jenner wore multiple skin-tight bodycon dresses, tapping into unofficial dress code of the 305.

After debuting a Formula 1-red mini dress on May 2, Jenner changed into an all-black look for a night out. Her LBD had a super-short hemline and a curve-hugging fit, with an asymmetrical one-shoulder detail. She was the modern-day embodiment of 2012's party girl aesthetic, but her accessories pre-dated that era by a long shot.

Kylie Jenner accessorizes her LBD with vintage Gucci accessories. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Michael Kors Ruched Stretch Matte Jersey One Shoulder Dress $178 at Michael Kors

Jenner elevated the simplistic number with several archival Gucci pulls. Playing into the tropical theme, she sported a vintage croc skin Gucci bag with a bamboo top-handle and matching Tom Ford-era bamboo-heeled thong sandals. The Kardashians star kept jewelry to a minimum and wore only a diamond anklet, dainty rings, and her favorite $54,000 Panthère de Cartier watch—all in yellow gold.

Frances Valentine Rooster Wicker Basket Black $368 at Frances Valentine

DV Dolce Vita Women's Zini Strappy Kitten Heel Dress Sandals $59 at Macy's

The one-shoulder look has been a go-to for Jenner lately. Just a few days prior to her Miami appearance, she wore a white tank with a similar cut for a court-side date with her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet . Her date night 'fit was likewise minimalist, styled with shredded leather pants and another glossy croc skin bag.

With the 2025 Met Gala, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" only hours away, this very well could be a teaser of what's to come. Will she be dressed by Gucci? Or wear a one-shoulder gown? Only time will tell.