Kylie Jenner Debuts an Archival Gucci Bamboo Bag Ahead of the 2025 Met Gala
She embraced the club classics while in Miami.
While stars like Tyla and Rihanna were busy pre-gaming their 2025 Met Gala looks with elaborate night-before costumes, Kylie Jenner was in Florida doing her own thing.
The beauty mogul spent the weekend in Miami for the Formula 1 Grand Prix, channeling the club classic look that's become the city's specialty. During her time there, Jenner wore multiple skin-tight bodycon dresses, tapping into unofficial dress code of the 305.
After debuting a Formula 1-red mini dress on May 2, Jenner changed into an all-black look for a night out. Her LBD had a super-short hemline and a curve-hugging fit, with an asymmetrical one-shoulder detail. She was the modern-day embodiment of 2012's party girl aesthetic, but her accessories pre-dated that era by a long shot.
Jenner elevated the simplistic number with several archival Gucci pulls. Playing into the tropical theme, she sported a vintage croc skin Gucci bag with a bamboo top-handle and matching Tom Ford-era bamboo-heeled thong sandals. The Kardashians star kept jewelry to a minimum and wore only a diamond anklet, dainty rings, and her favorite $54,000 Panthère de Cartier watch—all in yellow gold.
The one-shoulder look has been a go-to for Jenner lately. Just a few days prior to her Miami appearance, she wore a white tank with a similar cut for a court-side date with her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. Her date night 'fit was likewise minimalist, styled with shredded leather pants and another glossy croc skin bag.
With the 2025 Met Gala, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" only hours away, this very well could be a teaser of what's to come. Will she be dressed by Gucci? Or wear a one-shoulder gown? Only time will tell.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
