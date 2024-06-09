Kylie Jenner Revives the Little White Dress During Recent Girl's Night Out

Thanks to Kylie Jenner, the little black dress has some major competition.

On Saturday, June 8, while enjoying a girl's night out on the town in Los Angeles in honor of her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou's birthday, the wildly successful entrepreneur was spotted in a form-fitting miniature white dress, featuring ruching details and an asymmetrical cut.

The famous Jenner (is there any other kind?) completed her night-out look with a pair of yellow, open-toed strappy sandals and a knee-high black leather jacket.

Jenner is famously styled by the iconic sister duo Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, who (it's safe to assume) are no doubt behind Jenner's recent show-stopping, night-out-on-the-town outfit.

A fashion icon in her own right, Jenner has been flaunting all-white outfits both on and off the red carpet more regularly as of late. For this year's Met Gala, for example, the makeup guru wore an all-white Oscar de la Renta gown, which “was inspired by the garden statues mentioned in J. G. Ballard’s short story."

Kylie Jenner is seen on June 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In January, Jenner arrived at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Couture Spring 2024 fashion show in an all-white, near-naked dress with a bustier-style bodice.

The sheer muslin gown featured a bustier-boned mini-dress underneath and exaggerated cups with tulle dripping down and sweeping her ankles. To complete the look, Jenner wore a pair of sky-high clear chunky heels featuring a 3-D pearl ring as the toe strap.

And just recently on Instagram, Jenner shared a series of photos showing the reality television star posing on a boat wearing a two-piece all-white outfit, featuring a miniature skirt and white top with a bow accent in the back.

Jenner completed the easy, breezy look with gold Cartier jewelry.

In fact, it can be argued that Jenner and her sister, Kendall, have fully entered and embraced their "soft girl era," opting for more neutral-tones, minimalist makeup and chill summer girl vibe energy.

Kylie Jenner in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Setting fashion and makeup trends came somewhat naturally to Jenner, who told WSJ for their The One series on YouTube that she knew she was destined for a career in beauty when her "sisters started asking me to do their makeup."

"That's when I knew [I was good at makeup]," she told the publication at the time. “That would probably be the moment I knew this was for me."

Jenner went on to say that since becoming a mom, her aesthetic has changed and she's "just embracing natural beauty," which is likely why we're seeing Jenner embrace natural glam via all-white and more neutral tones.