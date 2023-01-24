Kylie Jenner Wore a Fake Lion's Head in Paris, and PETA Actually Approves

There's nothing the Kardashians enjoy more than wearing a fashion history-making look to a glamorous event, and their detractors will be sad to hear Kylie Jenner has done it again.
The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week and donned a look that would have been classic were it not for one—very large, very conspicuous—adornment.
Jenner wore a fitted and pleated black velvet gown by Schiaparelli, affixed with a gigantic and ultra realistic-looking lion head. Just to get this out of the way: It is not a real lion head, but rather a very impressive piece of art.
It is so much not a real lion head in fact that even PETA came out in support of Jenner's outfit. "Kylie's look celebrates lions' beauty and may be a statement against trophy hunting, in which lion families are torn apart to satisfy human egotism," Ingrid Newkirk, the organization's president, told TMZ.
Posting photos of the look on Instagram, Jenner wrote, "BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. thank you @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli for such a special morning. wow i loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. beautiful beautiful"
(BTW, Jenner has finally announced her son's name. He is called Aire, which incidentally means "Lion of God" in Hebrew, so this outfit is extra relevant RN.)
With that in mind, Jenner has come under fire in the past for wearing (and showing off) mink slippers directly after posting about the tragic death of half a billion of animals as a result of the Australian wildfires in early 2020, as reported by Cosmopolitan.
