The great minds of fashion have tried to solve a closet conundrum for months: What's the formula that differentiates wearing clothes from styling them?
On TikTok, thousands of videos tagged #wearingvsstyling attempt to answer the question with fifteen-second, jump-cut hacks. French tuck a top or sweater. Add a belt or the "wrong shoe," then slide on sunglasses. If you're feeling adventurous, tie a sweater over a coat. This, the sound accompanying the videos goes, is "you, but better."
If creative directors and legacy house designers entered the chat, their answers would sound slightly different. Instead of tweaking a standard shirt or sweater in its final form, create pointedly layered, folded, and pinned clothes from the start. Call it trompe-l'œil effort: pieces that do the hard work for you, arriving with a carefully styled perspective already built in.
It's an evolution of a microtrend slowly simmering in fashion for a few seasons. From Fendi to Bottega Veneta to Dries Van Noten, designers punctuated their fall 2024 collections with gestural, pre-styled pieces, like sweaters with extra sleeves and attachments that artfully drape to knits constructed with lived-in folds and darts. Tory Burch was an early adopter, designing sweaters for her fall 2023 collection with perfectly pushed-up sleeves, the look achieved with hidden elastics scrunching the fabric in the cuffs. A season later, Fendi has released several knits and minis with extra asymmetric sleeves—designed to mimic a put-together coordinating cardigan look tied over a dress or a top.
To an untrained eye, these pieces look like they were lovingly layered and adjusted by the person wearing them—not the design team behind the scenes. Ready-to-shop, spring 2024's pre-styled pieces range from ballet flats pre-lined with varsity striped socks at Tibi to sweatshirts constructed to look like they're halfway pulled on at Dries Van Noten.
The range of designer interpretations has only grown with the unveiling of the fall 2024 collections. In London, J.W. Anderson showed low-key crewnecks with draping knits looped at the waist. In Milan, Gucci, riffing on a layered sweater Dua Lipa had worn, designed two knit sets with a fitted button-up cardigan sewn into a slouchy, coordinating sweater draped atop. Prada's hat-centric collection also included sliced-neck turtlenecks, creating the illusion of a perfectly layered polo collar. And in a more avant-garde approach to layering in Paris, Rick Owens swaddled models in sweaters with bulbous, criss-crossing, sleeve-like tubes knotted across the front.
All these pre-styled pieces arrive at a moment when the pursuit of personal style has become fashion's form of soul searching—but finding it is more challenging than ever. Social media algorithms push fickle style agendas, from the "girlhood aesthetic" to "mob wife style" to color trends that become outdated in the blink of an eye.
Clothing already twisted, tucked, and folded has a sense of delight and originality. It can also do the heavy lifting and layering for people uninterested in spending their days studying styling hacks on their phones. But even a newfangled piece might not satisfy the wearing vs. style debate on its own; conquering personal style is all a matter of perspective.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes fashion and beauty stories. Her reporting has ranged from in-depth designer profiles to fashion week reviews and research-backed shopping guides. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held fashion writer and editor roles at Harper’s Bazaar, Morning Brew, and Glamour. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. You can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Phoebe Philo's "Edit Two" Includes a $2,000 Silk Pillow Scarf
It also proves she's immune to the sophomore slump.
By India Roby
-
Why the Internet is Obsessed With *That* ‘Love is Blind’ Scene in the Season 6 Finale
"... although we came from broken families, that doesn’t mean that we have to pass on that brokenness to our kids.”
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Yes, Kelly Rowland Knows She “Looks Nuts” Trying to Text Nelly on Microsoft Excel in the 2002 Music Video for “Dilemma”
“Do you know how much flack I get from that?”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Olivia Wilde and Zoë Kravitz's Sheer Outfits Are 2 Different Takes on Naked Dressing
Models and guests alike bared it all at the Paris showing.
By Melony Forcier
-
Emily Ratajkowski Dressed "Super Inappropriately" During Paris Fashion Week, By Her Own Admission
Obsessed.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Julia Fox Freed the Nipple at Paris Fashion Week in a Cutout Dress That Showed Off Her Belly Button Ring
Julia, if you're reading this, I love you.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Anne Hathaway Looked Majorly Fierce in Head-to-Toe Sparkly Leopard Print During Paris Fashion Week
My jaw is on the floor.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kylie Jenner Wore a Fake Lion's Head in Paris, and PETA Actually Approves
She's... turning heads.
By Iris Goldsztajn