Anne Hathaway Looked Majorly Fierce in Head-to-Toe Sparkly Leopard Print During Paris Fashion Week

Anne Hathaway's fashion choices seem to somehow get better every time she steps out...?
Her latest style win came at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week, where the Devil Wears Prada actress positively stunned in a head-to-toe glittery leopard print outfit.
Hathaway, who made a rare-ish joint appearance with her husband Adam Shulman, styled a fitted spaghetti strapped leopard mini-dress with leopard tights, leopard pointy pumps, and a leopard clutch. She accessorized with honeycomb-style drop earrings and sported a bold eyeliner look.
Arriving for the event, the actress completed the look with a gorgeous wraparound black coat.
Posting a picture from the event on Instagram, Hathaway wrote, "Oh last night was fun.
"Thank you @pppiccioli and @maisonvalentino." (Pierpaolo Piccioli is the current creative director at Valentino, and was presumably responsible for Hathaway's fashion tour de force.)
Commenters were appropriately dazzled by the star's look.
"we need a whole series on how to become anne hathaway," someone wrote.
"talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before," said someone else.
"who gave u the right to be this perfect anne? GOD IS A WOMAN," another fan chimed in.
Hathaway has done a lot more perfect fashion recently.
See: her Andy Sachs-inspired look, also from Paris Fashion Week, comprised of a beret-style hat and matching navy coat with wide-legged cropped jeans and silver metallic boots.
And then there was her corseted puffer jacket moment at the Eileen premiere at Sundance Film Festival. Ugh, YES MA'AM.
