Julia Fox Freed the Nipple at Paris Fashion Week in a Cutout Dress That Showed Off Her Belly Button Ring

People have many opinions on Julia Fox and her fashion choices, and that's the way she likes it. In pure Fox style, her latest look is sure to get the population talking, and it's already started, for that matter.
The straight-talking actress showed up to the Courrèges show at Paris Fashion Week in a see-through, skin-tight, ankle-length black dress that freed the nipple, showed her black thong, and also featured a circular keyhole cutout from which Fox' branded Courrèges belly button ring stuck out. The verdict? I-CO-NIC.
The dress was topped with a leather collar and sleeve situation (a bolero? A cut-off leather jacket? Who's to say?), and Fox accessorized with black sunglasses, a black handbag, and black low-heeled boots.
The fashion commentary account @highendhomo tweeted photos of the look, adding, "the icing on the cake was the courrèges belly button ring, like omfg i’m obsessed."
Others were equally obsessed with the look, with one person writing, "this the best she ever looked."
Another commented, "a slay I fear"
Someone else shared an undeniable fact of life: "One thing with ms fox she’s always gonna give a look," they wrote.
Fox used to be most known for her role in Uncut Gems ("uncah jaaaams") and her podcast Forbidden Fruits, but her brief romance with Kanye West catapulted her into the headlines in early 2022, and she has firmly remained there ever since.
In the past year, Fox has amassed an army of loyal fans by continuously stepping out in a series of weird and wonderful get-ups, such as the time she grocery shopped in her underwear, while wearing jean boots (joots) and carrying a jean tote (jote).
She also delights her fans by speaking her mind on TikTok, like the time she taught us all that "getting older is hot." Yes! Ma'am!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Frogmore Eviction Looks "Like a Settling of Scores" for King Charles, Royal Expert Says
Oof.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Beat Prince William in a Cycling Contest, And He Celebrated Her in a "Ground-Breaking" Move for a "Windsor Male," Body Language Expert Says
They're as competitive as me at SoulCycle...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Frogmore Eviction Comes With Significant Security Threats
A police officer weighs in.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Anne Hathaway Looked Majorly Fierce in Head-to-Toe Sparkly Leopard Print During Paris Fashion Week
My jaw is on the floor.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kylie Jenner Wore a Fake Lion's Head in Paris, and PETA Actually Approves
She's... turning heads.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Big Girl in a Skinny World at Fashion Week: Minimalist Fashion
Ever heard the saying less is more? Of course you have, and theres nowhere it rings more true than for a sophisticated, elegant wardrobe.
By Ashley Falcon