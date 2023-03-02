Julia Fox Freed the Nipple at Paris Fashion Week in a Cutout Dress That Showed Off Her Belly Button Ring

People have many opinions on Julia Fox and her fashion choices, and that's the way she likes it. In pure Fox style, her latest look is sure to get the population talking, and it's already started, for that matter.

The straight-talking actress showed up to the Courrèges show at Paris Fashion Week in a see-through, skin-tight, ankle-length black dress that freed the nipple, showed her black thong, and also featured a circular keyhole cutout from which Fox' branded Courrèges belly button ring stuck out. The verdict? I-CO-NIC.

(Image credit: Photo by Jacopo Raule / Getty)

The dress was topped with a leather collar and sleeve situation (a bolero? A cut-off leather jacket? Who's to say?), and Fox accessorized with black sunglasses, a black handbag, and black low-heeled boots.

(Image credit: Photo by Jacopo Raule / Getty)

The fashion commentary account @highendhomo tweeted photos of the look, adding, "the icing on the cake was the courrèges belly button ring, like omfg i’m obsessed."

Others were equally obsessed with the look, with one person writing, "this the best she ever looked."

Another commented, "a slay I fear"

Someone else shared an undeniable fact of life: "One thing with ms fox she’s always gonna give a look," they wrote.

Fox used to be most known for her role in Uncut Gems ("uncah jaaaams") and her podcast Forbidden Fruits, but her brief romance with Kanye West catapulted her into the headlines in early 2022, and she has firmly remained there ever since.

In the past year, Fox has amassed an army of loyal fans by continuously stepping out in a series of weird and wonderful get-ups, such as the time she grocery shopped in her underwear, while wearing jean boots (joots) and carrying a jean tote (jote).

She also delights her fans by speaking her mind on TikTok, like the time she taught us all that "getting older is hot." Yes! Ma'am!