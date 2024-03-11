The Autumn/ Winter 2024 fashion month circuit has officially come to a close. While insiders already said "au revoir" to Paris Fashion Week proper, the French capital's street style moments will have a lasting impact: There's no better place to find spring outfit ideas than the looks captured outside each show, after all.

Year after year, Parisian street style tends to reflect an eclectic mix of aesthetics, but it's possible to identify an overarching theme (or a designer behind several head-to-toe looks). This season, Marie Claire’s editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike noticed that guests turned away from outlandish looks in favor of more authentic—and frankly, chill—outfits.

“It was more about showing your personal style and dressing for yourself, rather than dressing for the photographers or for specific brands,” Ogunnaike explains. The result? Outfits she describes as "really wearable, but not boring."

Easy combinations still had an exciting perspective—whether guests were putting modern twists on classics like double denim and head-to-toe neutrals, or they were embracing capsule wardrobe alternatives. All in all, Paris Fashion Week street style was filled with outfit ideas to copy all spring long. Read on for the 6 best looks to try this season and beyond.

The Canadian Tuxedo

Double denim thrived throughout Paris Fashion Week, with guests layering jean jackets on top of straight- and wide-leg pants. (Image credit: Getty Images)

From the crowds at Hermès to the sidewalks outside Stella McCartney, Canadian tuxedos were all over fashion month. Attendees who dressed in head-to-toe denim pulled a page right out of the Y2K stylebook, pairing structured denim jackets with matching jeans in various cuts. Some chose straight leg bottoms that hit right below the ankle, while others opted for wide-leg flares. You can't go wrong with either cut.

Too Cool for School

The prep resurgence hasn't slowed down yet. Guests throughout Paris Fashion Week leaned into collegiate codes like cable-knit sweaters, pleated skirts, and penny loafers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

You know you're looking at a Miu Miu show when it seems like every guest coordinated in prep-inspired looks. But the penchant for pleated tennis skirts and cable-knit everything extended to other shows throughout the week. What really stood out was how fashion folks played into the power of layering. They slipped their cable knit sweaters over crisp white button downs, allowed their tops to drape freely over their skirts, and layered jackets atop jackets. For an extra punch of prep, they styled lengthy white socks with sneakers, loafers, and ballet flats.

No Pants, No Problem

The no-pants trend is alive, well, and begging for you to give it a test drive. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Parisian street style this season embodied a sense of wearability without crossing the line into boredom. And what's far from boring? Ditching standard pants for hot pants.

When styled properly, an outfit involving underwear-like shorts can actually appear surprisingly sophisticated. For a refined feel, tuck a fitted top into a pair of hot pants layered over sheer tights. Then, drape a lengthy leather trench (or a fuzzy fur coat) over your back to create balanced proportions.

Paint the Town Burgundy

Street style graduated from omnipresent shades of cherry red to more mature burgundy hues. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s no denying that shades of red have infiltrated the fashion industry from every angle. This past fall, bright hues of cherry red were sprinkled across several spring 2024 ready-to-wear runways from Chanel to Comme des Garçons.

A season later, designers are favoring a deeper shade of red—burgundy, to be exact. Street style pros followed their lead, wearing wine-toned outerwear ranging from trench coats to collared jackets and even blazers.

Beyond fashion week, burgundy tones feel elevated in the form of a tonal midi dress with sharp heels. They can also lean laid-back with casual loafers and straight-leg jeans.

The Fur Takeover

Gigantic faux fur coats elevate bundling up to an exponentially cooler degree. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Faux fur coats have always been a winter wardrobe staple, even before the inception of the mob wife aesthetic. During Paris Fashion Week, attendees wrapped up fuzzy opulent outerwear for extra warmth. They made sure to let their coats do the talking, pairing them with uncomplicated heels and simple sneakers.

Although temperatures are finally rising stateside, consider this a sign to think ahead so you’re fully prepped for the next season of cold weather. Preferably, in a milk chocolate-toned coat with a robe-like silhouette to wrap up in.

Keep It Clean and Simple

Paris Fashion Week street style proved the everlasting power of head-to-toe neutrals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nothing says wearable like understated, head-to-toe neutrals. The secret sauce for making a monochromatic look interesting? Ensure your pieces incorporate sharp tailoring and clean hemlines. It’s clear that the guests outside the Stella McCartney and Dior shows did exactly that, pairing oversize blazers with tonally coordinating trousers and pointed-toe flats. With a similarly sharp blazer, structured button down, and floor-grazing trousers, you'll transition into spring and summer with ease.