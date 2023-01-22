At Last, We Know the Name of Kylie Jenner’s Son

Just a few days before his first birthday, it was all of us who got a present we weren’t expecting: Finally, we know the name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s adorable 11-month-old son— Aire Webster.

Jenner surprised fans yesterday with the announcement on her Instagram , captioning four shots of her little boy “AIRE 🤍”—and ending nearly a year’s worth of speculation over his moniker. After his birth on February 2, 2022, the couple originally named their son Wolf Jacques, but, in an Instagram story on March 21, Jenner shared that her son’s name “isn’t Wolf anymore,” adding “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.” She added a prayer hands emoji and didn’t specify if only Wolf was being changed or both his first name and middle name of Jacques as well. The initial name change announcement came just hours after Jenner debuted a YouTube video dedicated to her son, People reports.

Celebrities took to Jenner’s Instagram comments to share their love for Jenner’s son, with his grandmother Kris Jenner writing “I love you Aire Webster,” aunt Khloé Kardashian responding “The king!!! Young king!!!” and Jenner’s best friend Stas Karanikolaou adding “baby Aire my love.” Hailey Bieber also replied with multiple crying emojos and the words “Aire angel.”

According to a source, People reports, the name means “Lion of God.”

While Jenner kept her pregnancy with her first child, Stormi Webster, to herself—but we knew her daughter’s name soon after her birth—with Aire, it was the opposite: We knew of the pregnancy, but only now learned the name of her son. A source told People that Jenner’s second pregnancy was “very different” than with her first, adding “after she had Stormi, she bounced back quickly. She was also resting more and took a huge step back by keeping her pregnancy to herself. As a working mom with a toddler, her pregnancy with Wolf [now Aire] was very different. She experienced more stress trying to balance everything.” The insider added “she loves being a mom and wants to be the best possible.”

For what it’s worth, we still don’t know the name of Khloé Kardashian’s son, born last summer.