Naked dressing has entered the Paris Fashion Week chat. Last night, the Saint Laurent Winter Fall/Winter 2024 collection brought out a slew of celebrities, including Zoë Kravitz, Lily Collins, and Kate Moss, just to name a few.
It was Olivia Wilde, though, who commanded our attention in a completely sheer nipple-baring top at the nighttime show.
Wilde has never been one to shy away from showing skin, but her Paris Fashion Week appearance has undoubtedly confirmed it. The Don't Worry Darling director paired the sheer bodysuit with a cargo-style pencil skirt and accessorized her look with a chunky belt, leather gloves, brown light-lens sunglasses, and a pair of shiny pointed-toe heels. Lastly, she topped off her sultry outfit with a chunky gold choker necklace.
Zoë Kravitz took a slightly less provocative approach to the naked dress theme. She attended YSL's show wearing a brown semi-sheer workwear-inspired dress with a black leather belt. Kravitz finished the look with a pair of pointed-toe heels in a coordinating brown color.
Wilde and Kravtiz's barely-there looks were quite on theme with Anthony Vaccarello's newest Saint Laurent collection, which championed sheer textures and bold silhouettes.
The French fashion house pondered the question of whether or not purity can be provocative. Saint Laurent's show notes read: "Anthony Vaccarello reminds us of what once was at the center of fashion by rendering it invisible: clothes. Transparency –a Saint Laurent signature– is re-read, minimizing the distance between garment and skin so the two effectively meld and fabric evaporates like mist."
The luxury brand specifically references one of fashion history's most memorable nearly-nude moments, citing "the indelible 'naked' gown worn for her last public appearance by Marilyn Monroe—a frequent reference for the Maison—an unsettling ambivalence cuts through the looks."
All in all, Saint Laurent's Fall/Winter 2024 show proved that naked dressing is here to stay. Wilde and Kravtiz's see-through sheer looks, along with the rest of the brand's collection, are perhaps the inspiration you might need to give your wardrobe a bit of a daring refresh.
Melony Forcier is a New York City-based freelance writer specializing in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Brides, Allure, InStyle, and Who What Wear.
