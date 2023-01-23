Schiaparelli, founded in 1927, has been known for their surrealistic and haute couture approach to fashion for nearly a century. So, it's no surprise that the star-studded front row of the Spring 2023 couture show (the first to kick off the Paris couture circuit) was anything but basic—that is, if you could recognize the attendees.

(Image credit: Getty)

Especially one very glittery singer. Doja Cat arrived at Monday's show covered in 30,000 Swarovski crystals, hand-applied by makeup artist Pat McGrath. The bedazzled beauty look mimicked the red beading of the strapless gown Doja sported from the Paris fashion house, comprised of a red silk faille bustier with a hand-knit skirt of lacquered wooden beads, and Tromp l'oeil toe boots

(Image credit: Getty)

Her inspiration for the look and the entire collection comes from Dante's Inferno. "This collection is my homage to doubt," Schiaparelli Creative Director Daniel Roseberry writes in his Spring 2023 show notes. "I wanted to step away from techniques I was comfortable with and understood, to choose instead that dark wood where everything is scary but new."