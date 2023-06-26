Emily Ratajkowski Dressed "Super Inappropriately" During Paris Fashion Week, By Her Own Admission

Emily Ratajkowski is keeping it real as hell.
The supermodel and fashion icon was at Paris Fashion Week last week, and it was very warm in the French capital.
As such, when i-D magazine approached Ratajkowski for a TikTok, their most pressing question was: "How do you dress for hot weather?"
Immediately, EmRata told them, "Um, inappropriately, obviously. Look at me... sweating so much."
Here, the star was referring to her very awesome but—yes—very warm-looking getup on the day. She was wearing a long black leather coat, paired with black sunglasses, mid-calf black boots, and a puffy Loewe Goya bag in dark green (she was dressed for the Loewe show at the time).
When the magazine followed up by asking her how she stays cool, the model said, "I'm naked underneath this, but I'm gonna go change," and that's as much info as we got about that. Legendary scenes, if you ask me.
@i_d ♬ original sound - i-D
Ratajkowski's unapologetic attitude is nothing new, which is why Marie Claire's 2018 profile of the supermodel was titled "Emily Ratajkowski Is Unapologetically Herself."
Since then, she's delighted those of us who love a touch of the absurd and every-so-slightly dangerous, by claiming she does her "own stunts" for naked modeling shoots, as well as by cutting her own bangs, a move which I think we can all agree is an incredibly risky one.
And if all of that wasn't cool enough, since separating from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski has been linked to a string of very fun and famous men, including Pete Davidson, Harry Styles, and Eric André. Love this life for her.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
