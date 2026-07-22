Loeffler Randall’s New Capsule Is Made for Long Weekends

We are less than two months away from Labor Day. In preparation for the final stretch of long weekends, Loeffler Randall has launched a collection made for summer getaways. The Long-Weekend Wardrobe is a tightly edited capsule of warm-weather staples made for three-day escapes. And, for the next 24 hours, Marie Claire readers have exclusive access to shop it first.

The New York accessories and ready-to-wear label—best known for its instantly recognizable pleated-bow shoes (this writer has the Natalia Platform and the Penny Mule versions)—once again applied its signature dressed-up ease to the carry-on-approved edit.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Loeffler Randall.)

There are sporty pieces for coffee runs and morning walks—a striped T-shirt, athletic shorts, and track pants—alongside a T-shirt dress with waist-scarf detailing that can move from sightseeing to lunch. A scallop-trimmed mini dress is made for poolside afternoons and alfresco cocktails; after dark, the printed silk maxi slip dress delivers on date-night appeal while remaining light enough to fold into a weekender. The palette is concise: butter yellow, chocolate brown, and black, with pops of statement leopard.

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“Butter yellow and chocolate brown are two of my favorite colors to wear this summer. I plan to wear these hues as separates and mix and match them,” Jessie Randall , co-founder and chief creative officer, tells Marie Claire. “We’re hosting a pop-up in Nantucket this week, and I packed the leopard dress because it’s so versatile—it’s lightweight, layers, and travels so well.”

(Image credit: Courtesy of Loeffler Randall.)

Starting July 23, the capsule will be available online and in Loeffler Randall stores, including the Nantucket space, which marks the brand’s first-ever pop-up on the island. Running from July 21 through July 28 at The Boathouse at 7 Easy Street, the capsule will be accompanied by an assortment of pieces from the brand’s Summer 2026 collection, as well as a limited-edition version of the Dina Travel Tote , available exclusively in-store in red gingham.

You don’t have to wait until Thursday to shop the Long-Weekend Wardrobe collection, though. For the next 24 hours, the collection is available to Marie Claire readers early so you can get started on vacation wardrobe planning ASAP. Bonus: With pieces this versatile, you’ll be guaranteed plenty of room in your travel bag for souvenirs.

Shop the Loeffler Randall Long-Weekend Wardrobe: