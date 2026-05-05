Sézane’s New Arrivals Are a Shortcut to French Vacation Style
20 pieces that prove it.
When I think of summer, I think of the trips I used to take—specifically spending time in Italy with my aunt. I have no such trips on my calendar this year, but I'm not stressed about missing out on the chic European energy I could tap into while I'm there. All I have to do is shop Sézane’s new summer collection.
The new pieces, out now, are a departure from the label's pared-down approach to romantic French dressing. Here, inspiration lies in the promise of a tropical escape. Whereas February's pre-spring collection was full of neutrals and crisp white separates, this new drop is all patterns and colors. Zebra print is the focus, as is chunky jewelry. Shades of mustard and chocolate brown ground the pattern, making it wearable even if you're not lounging on a beach somewhere. Also, here is summer's favorite cobalt blue hue and dashes of olive green for versatility. Actually, the two shades together are one of my favorite (and unexpected) spring color combinations.
Ahead, I rounded up a few of my favorite pieces from the collection. So, whether you're jetting off to somewhere fun or simply staying put, these pieces deserve a spot in your rotation.Article continues below
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Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.