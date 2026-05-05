Sézane’s New Arrivals Are a Shortcut to French Vacation Style

When I think of summer, I think of the trips I used to take—specifically spending time in Italy with my aunt. I have no such trips on my calendar this year, but I'm not stressed about missing out on the chic European energy I could tap into while I'm there. All I have to do is shop Sézane’s new summer collection.

The new pieces, out now, are a departure from the label's pared-down approach to romantic French dressing. Here, inspiration lies in the promise of a tropical escape. Whereas February's pre-spring collection was full of neutrals and crisp white separates, this new drop is all patterns and colors. Zebra print is the focus, as is chunky jewelry. Shades of mustard and chocolate brown ground the pattern, making it wearable even if you're not lounging on a beach somewhere. Also, here is summer's favorite cobalt blue hue and dashes of olive green for versatility. Actually, the two shades together are one of my favorite (and unexpected) spring color combinations.

Ahead, I rounded up a few of my favorite pieces from the collection. So, whether you're jetting off to somewhere fun or simply staying put, these pieces deserve a spot in your rotation.

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