Fresh off The Drama press tour, where she and Law Roach riffed on the wedding tradition of "something old, something new," Zendaya made me fall in love with the chocolate color trend all over again at the Euphoria Season 3 premiere.

The backless Ashi Studio Spring 2026 Haute Couture gown she wore to the HBO series' red carpet soirée proved the seemingly-overdone shade just needed the Zendaya-and-Law touch to come back. Every element—the halter neck, the column skirt, the elongated train—hugged her body like a chocolate mold. Plus, its satin sheen mirrored that of a fresh-from-the-box Hershey's bar, making me crave more of the color in my closet.

From the back, the sleeveless style was entirely open and plunging—her preferred look, as seen during the press runs for Challengers and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

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Zendaya arrived at the Euphoria Season 3 premiere in the chocolate brown color trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashi Studio's take on chocolate was delicious, to say the least. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Ashi Studio design did all the talking, meaning it didn't require a lot of accessories. Christian Louboutin So Kate stilettos—sculpted from the same chocolate silk as her gown—emerged from beneath the skirt. She borrowed 7.05-carat diamond hoop earrings from Chopard, which complemented her 6.06-carat cocktail ring. A familiar east-west sparkler (i.e. her Jessica McCormack engagement ring) returned to that left finger.

A moment for the newlywed's jewelry, especially her east-west engagement ring. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Drama called for a lot of bridal white and "something blue," but brown seems to be a favorite in Z's wardrobe. Last month, she surprised fans on the 2026 Oscars stage in a similar, chocolate-colored dress custom-made by Louis Vuitton. The column silhouette began with an asymmetrical neckline, a ruched waistline, and a hip-high slit.

Last month, Zendaya wore a similar shade of chocolate to the 2026 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I've never regretted donating the chocolate brown pieces I had in my own closet more than I do now. All of my favorite fashion girls have fallen for the shade, and show no signs of moving on: Zoë Kravitz wore it to the Saint Laurent Fall 2026 show; Gigi Hadid walked the Ralph Lauren runway in an almost-identical tint; and Cynthia Erivo styled it to accept a 2026 Critics' Circle Film Award in London.

If you, too, are tired of missing out on all the fun, join me in shopping the chocolate brown edit below.

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Shop the Chocolate Brown Color Trend Inspired by Zendaya