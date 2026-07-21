Princess Leonor Proves That Pink Pumas Are the Perfect Summer Sneaker During Spain's World Cup Homecoming
Even better? They're still in stock.
The Spanish royal family has been a major part of the celebrations after Spain’s team won in the World Cup final against Argentina on Sunday, July 19. King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia coordinated in red and white outfits at Sunday’s final, and the princesses made sure to roll out the red carpet—and wear their best soccer gear—to welcome the victorious squad to Zarzuela Palace on July 20.
Dressed in matching white Spain away jerseys and white trousers, the sisters posed in front of the gold FIFA World Cup Trophy as their father gave a speech to welcome the team. The Spanish royals can't resist an espadrille, and while Queen Letizia wore one of her signature pairs of summer shoes, Sofia and Leonor both went sporty in sneakers.
Little sister Sofia chose a pair of white sneakers by MUthebrand, but future queen Leonor added a pop of pastel pink with a new pair of Puma Speedcat OG unisex sneakers.
The $100 suede style features the brand’s distinctive cat logo and a white swirl across the side. Although they might not seem like the first choice to go with a red and white jersey, the pale color acts as a neutral in this case—think of them as a more fun version of ivory.
I've long been a fan of a pink sneaker for this reason, popping them on with dresses and skirts to give my trusty white shoes a break. Make like Leonor and shop these similar styles, below.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.