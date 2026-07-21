Bye, Ballet Sneakers—Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Restarts the Chunky Trainer Trend With Hailey Bieber's New Balances
Not one, but two of her faves are up for grabs.
Take it from Hailey Bieber: there's room on your shoe rack for both ballet sneakers and chunkier trainer trends. To stock up on the latter, check out the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which currently offers Bieber's favorite New Balance sneakers for a fraction of the price.
The It girl's go-to 530 sneakers—complete with ultra-cushioned soles, breathable mesh uppers, and bulked-up toe boxes—dipped to $89.99 (down from $109.99). Her exact color combination (white with silver branding and black treads) is unfortunately not available. However, the metallic-and-cream pair offers plenty of nostalgic, dad-worthy charm.
To commit to the Hailey Bieber Bit, pair the discounted sneakers with a baby tee, the belt bag trend, and leggings—just like she did last summer.
The New Balance 530s run the risk of selling out (such is the fate of anything Bieber-approved), but don't worry, another set of sneakers jumped from her shoe rack to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Months after the Rhode founder declared chunky trainers and Chanel's Maxi Flap Bag an unlikely (yet equally stylish) duo, Nordstrom slashed $35 off the New Balance 1906R pair.
Bieber owns the supportive, 15,000 steps-per-day-tested shoes in multiple cool-toned colors, including shiny silver with pops of cobalt blue. You may also recognize their stripe-heavy sidewalls from New Balance collaborations with Ganni and New York designer Aimé Leon Dore, which Jennifer Lawrence and Taylor Swift still wear with off-duty outfits.
During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, the New Balance 1906R sneakers are available in white, gray, and butter yellow, a cool-girl color combination I'm surprised Bieber hasn't styled yet.
For sneakerheads, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is always the can't-miss shopping spectacle of the year. Where else can you save on slim Puma Speedcats and Bieber's go-to New Balances at the same time?
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Between the cleat-studded 327s and the futuristic 9060s, there's an on-sale New Balance shoe for everyone during Nordstrom's biggest clearance of 2026. Ahead, consider styling more underrated, on-sale styles—before Bieber beats you to it.
Shop New Balance Sneakers in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.