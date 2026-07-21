Bye, Ballet Sneakers—Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Restarts the Chunky Trainer Trend With Hailey Bieber's New Balances

Take it from Hailey Bieber: there's room on your shoe rack for both ballet sneakers and chunkier trainer trends. To stock up on the latter, check out the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which currently offers Bieber's favorite New Balance sneakers for a fraction of the price.

The It girl's go-to 530 sneakers—complete with ultra-cushioned soles, breathable mesh uppers, and bulked-up toe boxes—dipped to $89.99 (down from $109.99). Her exact color combination (white with silver branding and black treads) is unfortunately not available. However, the metallic-and-cream pair offers plenty of nostalgic, dad-worthy charm.

To commit to the Hailey Bieber Bit, pair the discounted sneakers with a baby tee, the belt bag trend, and leggings—just like she did last summer.

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Hailey Bieber's New Balance 530 sneakers are the stars of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. (Image credit: Backgrid)

New Balance Gender Inclusive 530 Sneaker (Was $109.99) $89.99 at Nordstrom

The New Balance 530s run the risk of selling out (such is the fate of anything Bieber-approved), but don't worry, another set of sneakers jumped from her shoe rack to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Months after the Rhode founder declared chunky trainers and Chanel's Maxi Flap Bag an unlikely (yet equally stylish) duo, Nordstrom slashed $35 off the New Balance 1906R pair.

Bieber owns the supportive, 15,000 steps-per-day-tested shoes in multiple cool-toned colors, including shiny silver with pops of cobalt blue. You may also recognize their stripe-heavy sidewalls from New Balance collaborations with Ganni and New York designer Aimé Leon Dore, which Jennifer Lawrence and Taylor Swift still wear with off-duty outfits.

During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, the New Balance 1906R sneakers are available in white, gray, and butter yellow, a cool-girl color combination I'm surprised Bieber hasn't styled yet.

Earlier this year, Bieber styled the same New Balance 1906R sneakers with the Chanel Maxi Flap Bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

New Balance Gender Inclusive 1906R Running Shoe (Was $154.99) $119.99 at Nordstrom

For sneakerheads, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is always the can't-miss shopping spectacle of the year. Where else can you save on slim Puma Speedcats and Bieber's go-to New Balances at the same time?

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Between the cleat-studded 327s and the futuristic 9060s, there's an on-sale New Balance shoe for everyone during Nordstrom's biggest clearance of 2026. Ahead, consider styling more underrated, on-sale styles—before Bieber beats you to it.

Shop New Balance Sneakers in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale