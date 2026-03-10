Track Pants Are the Comfy-Chic Key to a New Athleisure Trend—Just Ask Hailey Bieber
'Marie Claire' manifested this weeks ago.
Marie Claire fashion experts are all excited to score the sportif trend for their Spring 2026 closets. First, fashion editor Lauren Tappan said it's playing to win on runways from Miu Miu to Tory Burch. Shortly after, Style at Large contributor Aemilia Madden promoted track pants as the sportif trend's hero piece. By March 10, it seemed MC-approved style muse Hailey Bieber wanted to get on-board with her own pair of Adidas track pants.
Bieber logged her sportif trend practice while out to lunch at the Beverly Hills-based Leora Cafe. This time, the Rhode founder went a step further on the athleisure spectrum than even her Salomon sneakers outfits. Each of her workout staples looked straight from a Spring 2026 runway, including her Alo cropped zip-up hoodie. Its above-the-hip hem made her Adidas pants appear even more low-slung. Bieber chose a men's pair in cobalt blue, fusing new collections' sporty detailing with Spring 2026 color trends.
Nearly identical track pants have been spotted on runways like Lacoste, dressed up with square-toe pumps. (To nail the sportif trend, Madden recommends "playing against character with contrasting footwear.) But Bieber argued a head-to-toe casual take can still score, by tapping into celebrity-beloved sneaker trends with a chunky, all-black pair. At press time, their official make and model remained a mystery: Her extra-long hems hid every identifying feature, besides pumped-up rubber soles. For some insight, Bieber's new pair read just as chunky—if not more—than Dakota Johnson's black Nike V2Ks. To finish, she accessorized further with clear oval glasses and her third $1 million engagement ring from husband Justin Bieber.Article continues below
Bieber has curated quite the collection of track pants over the years. From 2017 to 2020, she rarely wore any other bottoms. The silhouette found its rightful place at the front of her closet again last November, two months after the sportif trend dominated the Spring 2026 circuit. Adidas's navy triple-stripe pants complemented her timely piece of Timothée Chalamet's Marty Supreme merch: a green-and-yellow, oversize nylon windbreaker.
Spring 2026 shows from Chloé, Stella McCartney, Tory Burch, and Tibi set the sportif tone last September. But Hailey Bieber—and fellow It girls like Madden—will take it from here. If you're down to play too, shop Marie Claire's sportif-centric edit below.
Shop the Sportif Trend Inspired by Hailey Bieber
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.