Celebrities Have Spoken—It’s Time to Bring Back Fall Boots

It seems celebrities have had enough of summer footwear. After one too many flip-flop outfits, A-listers like Anne Hathaway, Dua Lipa, and Rihanna already traded open-toe shoes for summer boots.

As early as the first week of June, pedicures disappeared from the street style circuit. Olivia Rodrigo hid hers beneath black leather knee-highs; Prada loaned Hunter Schafer pointy boots from the Fall 2026 fashion show; and Rihanna brought her beloved snakeskin Amina Muaddi style out of fall retirement.

Full-coverage silhouettes may feel out of season right now—mine are still in storage bins marked "save for fall"— but by September, they'll be everywhere. Earlier this year, Fall 2026 runways showcased no shortage of burgeoning boot trends. Ann Demulemeester's show featured biker booties, while Gabriela Hearst designed cowboy boots worthy of Bella Hadid's Western wardrobe rotation. Meanwhile, Polo Ralph Lauren, Isabel Marant, and Chloé led the suede boot bandwagon. With designs this exciting, it's no wonder that VIPs couldn't wait to follow suit.

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Summer-to-fall boots dominated various Fall 2026 runways. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Thanks to summer events like the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, it's prime time to start curating summer-to-fall transition outfits—and that includes fresh footwear.

Whether leather, suede, or 3-D flower-adorned, boots are at the top of early-autumn celebrity shopping lists. Ahead, see how your favorite fashion girls are starting closed-toe-shoe season a little early. Bonus: By shopping pairs approved by Hathaway, Lipa, and more, you'll give yourself something to look forward to come fall.

Dua Lipa's Summer-to-Fall Transition Boots

Dua Lipa can't stop, won't stop styling moto boots during the summer. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Since the beginning of July, Dua Lipa has worn transitional boots on a post-honeymoon flight home, to a New York City recording studio, and even to the 2026 World Cup Final. This week, she appeared in a tomato-red jacket with her beloved Hermès Birkin bag and baggy jeans tucked into edgy buckled boots.

Anne Hathaway's Summer-to-Fall Transition Boots

Anne Hathaway completed her London maternity look with suede boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During The Odyssey press tour, Anne Hathaway posed for photographers in an airy little white dress from Blumarine, complete with relaxed ruffles that summer-ified her thigh-high suede boots.

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Olivia Rodrigo's Summer-to-Fall Transition Boots

Olivia Rodrigo looked so punk-rock in leather knee-high boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last month in London, Olivia Rodrigo doubled up on leather pieces with a micro-mini skirt and leather knee-high boots from Dolce & Gabbana. The Grammy winner's leather look could have run the risk of overheating, but a short hemline and lightweight tee worked overtime to keep her cool.

Hunter Schafer's Summer-to-Fall Transition Boots

Hunter Schafer's highlighter yellow boots were a masterclass in dopamine dressing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For a Prada party in NYC, Hunter Schafer went full maximalist mode in a sequined, freaky green mini dress and sunshine yellow boots. The matching 3-D daisies on the pointy knee-high pair made the look feel summer-appropriate.

Bella Hadid's Summer-to-Fall Transition Boots

Bella Hadid's cowboy boots were made for Daisy dukes. (Image credit: @bellahadid)

Bella Hadid wore an under-$300 Dôen babydoll dress and summer-to-fall boots in the same Instagram post. Alongside denim shorts and a lace-trimmed white tank top, the blue floral embroidery on her black leather cowboy boots felt surprisingly whimsical.

Charlize Theron's Summer-to-Fall Transition Boots

Charlize Theron's ankle boots interrupted her Grecian goddess style streak. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Days after Hathaway endorsed summer-to-fall boots, her Odyssey co-star Charlize Theron followed suit in Dior's Fall 2026 take on the transitional trend. Monogrammed ankle booties in classic chestnut suede proved the actress is more than ready for autumnal dressing.