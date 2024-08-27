The Luxury Items That Matter the Most to Me Right Now
Most Coveted is a shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.
Everyone has fashion and beauty staples they can't live without. The handbag that withstands everyday wear; the dress that flatters you so well that you want to wear it all the time; the blush that gives your cheeks that perfect natural flush. My personal staples are luxury products. The craftsmanship and detail that go into creating these coveted items—whether they're iconic accessories, high-end beauty products, or handmade clothes—make them worth the investment. So I figured it was time to curate a list of my favorite luxury fashion and beauty finds, from timeless classics to new arrivals. These products range from $80 to $8000, but I promise they're worth every penny. Fair warning—you might not be able to pick just one of the items below.
LED masks might look intimidating, but they're the golden ticket to healthy skin. There are countless options on the market, but this one is backed by dermatologists.
Ah, the inimitable Baccarat Rouge. The notes of rich amber, jasmine, and cedarwood are the definition of quiet luxury.
Now presenting the perfect shoulder bag. Black leather and gold hardware is such a timeless combo.
We all love a Chanel handbag, but the label's makeup line is also worth the investment. This blush is one of its many gems—it has micro-droplet pigments that melt seamlessly into your skin for the most beautiful natural flush.
If you've been searching for the perfect maxi dress, look no further. I have this one in two colors—it's so flattering and makes you look effortlessly put together. At only $95, it's an affordable luxury.
Heaven Mayhem is the jewelry brand on everyone's wish list. The brand just released watches, and this one sold out instantly.
I want to wrap myself in this dreamy cashmere trench this fall.
Can you believe this chic packaging is sustainable? The formula itself is also exceptional—it's a weightless milky elixir with a whole medley of botanicals for next-level hydration.
Everyone deserves a pair of Loubitons. I'm simply in awe of this pair.
If I had to invest in just one perfume, it would be this one. The delicate notes of Turkish Rose, lychee, and amber are so captivating.
This is my favorite investment piece. I got it for myself in the name of self-love.
To be honest, the packaging alone makes this designer lip balm worth the splurge. But the formula is even better—it reacts to your pH and gives a glowy pink tint that's completely unique to you.
Tiffany Pearls are a must-have in every jewelry collection. I wear these studs nearly every day.
Ballet flats are a forever staple. I only have eyes for this chic, bow-adorned pair.
Angelic radiance is just a swipe away with this shimmery, prismatic highlighter.
This is such a gorgeous investment piece. The Juste Un Clou design is classic and contemporary at the same time, and I love it in the rose gold colorway.
Glistening mother-of-pearl and 18-karat gold pair beautifully in this classic necklace.
Don't let your neck and décolletage miss out on the beauty benefits of LED light therapy.
A pair of chunky gold hoops elevates every outfit. I'm constantly reaching for this pair from editor-favorite brand Jenny Bird.
Navy is having a moment right now, and this Italian wool blazer is the perfect way to get in on the trend.
There's something about the emerald patent leather that is so sophisticated.
The sweetheart neckline, the delicate cotton poplin, the A-line silhouette—this dress is so dreamy.
This brush from French haircare brand La Bonne Brosse will make you feel like a queen.
Aptly named the Audrey dress, this piece is classic and elegant just like the icon herself. I have this in Chocolate Brown, but I want it in every color.
Applying high-quality sunscreen every day is easily the best way to invest in the long-term health of your skin.
Emma is an associate beauty editor of branded content. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.
