The Luxury Items That Matter the Most to Me Right Now

Luxury Fall Fashion and Beauty

Most Coveted is a shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

Everyone has fashion and beauty staples they can't live without. The handbag that withstands everyday wear; the dress that flatters you so well that you want to wear it all the time; the blush that gives your cheeks that perfect natural flush. My personal staples are luxury products. The craftsmanship and detail that go into creating these coveted items—whether they're iconic accessories, high-end beauty products, or handmade clothes—make them worth the investment. So I figured it was time to curate a list of my favorite luxury fashion and beauty finds, from timeless classics to new arrivals. These products range from $80 to $8000, but I promise they're worth every penny. Fair warning—you might not be able to pick just one of the items below.

Light Therapy Mask
Qure Skincare Light Therapy Mask

LED masks might look intimidating, but they're the golden ticket to healthy skin. There are countless options on the market, but this one is backed by dermatologists.

Baccarat Rouge
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum

Ah, the inimitable Baccarat Rouge. The notes of rich amber, jasmine, and cedarwood are the definition of quiet luxury.

Medium Ava Triomphe Bag
Celine Medium Ava Triomphe Bag

Now presenting the perfect shoulder bag. Black leather and gold hardware is such a timeless combo.

Les Beiges Water-Fresh Blush
Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Blush

We all love a Chanel handbag, but the label's makeup line is also worth the investment. This blush is one of its many gems—it has micro-droplet pigments that melt seamlessly into your skin for the most beautiful natural flush.

Cotton Tank Dress
Source Unknown Cotton Tank Dress

If you've been searching for the perfect maxi dress, look no further. I have this one in two colors—it's so flattering and makes you look effortlessly put together. At only $95, it's an affordable luxury.

The Icon Watch
Heaven Mayhem The Icon Watch

Heaven Mayhem is the jewelry brand on everyone's wish list. The brand just released watches, and this one sold out instantly.

Oversize Wool-Cashmere Wrap Coat
Banana Republic Oversize Wool-Cashmere Wrap Coat

I want to wrap myself in this dreamy cashmere trench this fall.

Moisture Milk, 5 Oz./ 150 Ml
Cultus Artem Moisture Milk

Can you believe this chic packaging is sustainable? The formula itself is also exceptional—it's a weightless milky elixir with a whole medley of botanicals for next-level hydration.

Kate Slingback Pump
Christian Louboutin Kate Slingback Pump

Everyone deserves a pair of Loubitons. I'm simply in awe of this pair.

Delina Exclusif Eau de Parfum
Parfums de Marly Delina Exclusif Eau de Parfum

If I had to invest in just one perfume, it would be this one. The delicate notes of Turkish Rose, lychee, and amber are so captivating.

Love Bracelet
Cartier Love Bracelet

This is my favorite investment piece. I got it for myself in the name of self-love.

Moisturizing Lip Balm
Prada Beauty Moisturizing Lip Balm

To be honest, the packaging alone makes this designer lip balm worth the splurge. But the formula is even better—it reacts to your pH and gives a glowy pink tint that's completely unique to you.

Pearl Earrings
Tiffany & Co. Pearl Earrings

Tiffany Pearls are a must-have in every jewelry collection. I wear these studs nearly every day.

Logo Bow Ballerina Flat
Prada Logo Bow Ballerina Flat

Ballet flats are a forever staple. I only have eyes for this chic, bow-adorned pair.

Luminizing Face Enhancer
Clé de Peau Beauté Luminizing Face Enhancer

Angelic radiance is just a swipe away with this shimmery, prismatic highlighter.

Triomphe Oval Sunglasses
Celine Triomphe Oval Sunglasses

I swear, every editor I know owns a pair of these sunglasses.

Juste Un Clou Bracelet
Cartier Juste Un Clou Bracelet

This is such a gorgeous investment piece. The Juste Un Clou design is classic and contemporary at the same time, and I love it in the rose gold colorway.

Youthful Hands
Omorovicza Youthful Hands

Your hands deserve the same level of care as your face.

Vintage Alhambra Pendant
Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra Pendant

Glistening mother-of-pearl and 18-karat gold pair beautifully in this classic necklace.

Nuface Trinity+ Starter Kit
Nuface Trinity+ Starter Kit

Sculpt and contour to perfection with this microcurrent set.

Neck & Décolletage LED Light Therapy
Qure Skincare Neck & Décolletage LED Light Therapy

Don't let your neck and décolletage miss out on the beauty benefits of LED light therapy.

Tome Medium Hoop Earrings
Jenny Bird Tome Medium Hoop Earrings

A pair of chunky gold hoops elevates every outfit. I'm constantly reaching for this pair from editor-favorite brand Jenny Bird.

Luxury Items Worth the Investment
Banana Republic Everywhere Ponte Blazer

Navy is having a moment right now, and this Italian wool blazer is the perfect way to get in on the trend.

Palerma Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Slingback Pump
Bruno Magli Palerma Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Slingback Pump

There's something about the emerald patent leather that is so sophisticated.

Poplin Cut-Out Maxi Dress
Banana Republic Poplin Cut-Out Maxi Dress

The sweetheart neckline, the delicate cotton poplin, the A-line silhouette—this dress is so dreamy.

La Bonne Brosse N.03 the Essential Soft Hair Brush
La Bonne Brosse N.03 Essential Soft Hair Brush

This brush from French haircare brand La Bonne Brosse will make you feel like a queen.

Audrey Midi Dress

AYM Audrey Midi Dress

Aptly named the Audrey dress, this piece is classic and elegant just like the icon herself. I have this in Chocolate Brown, but I want it in every color.

SPF 44 BB Cream
Dr. Lara Devgan SPF 44 BB Cream

Applying high-quality sunscreen every day is easily the best way to invest in the long-term health of your skin.

Silk Halter Maxi Dress
Banana Republic Silk Halter Maxi Dress

How enchanting is this flowy violet gown?

Navarre Penny Loafer
Banana Republic Navarre Penny Loafer

White loafers give an inexplicable air of elegance.

Emma Walsh
Associate Beauty Editor, Branded Content

Emma is an associate beauty editor of branded content. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.

