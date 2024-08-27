The Luxury Items That Matter the Most to Me Right Now

(Image credit: Future)

Everyone has fashion and beauty staples they can't live without. The handbag that withstands everyday wear; the dress that flatters you so well that you want to wear it all the time; the blush that gives your cheeks that perfect natural flush. My personal staples are luxury products. The craftsmanship and detail that go into creating these coveted items—whether they're iconic accessories , high-end beauty products, or handmade clothes—make them worth the investment. So I figured it was time to curate a list of my favorite luxury fashion and beauty finds, from timeless classics to new arrivals. These products range from $80 to $8000, but I promise they're worth every penny. Fair warning—you might not be able to pick just one of the items below.

Qure Skincare Light Therapy Mask $349 at Qure Skincare LED masks might look intimidating, but they're the golden ticket to healthy skin. There are countless options on the market, but this one is backed by dermatologists.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum $335 at Bloomingdale's Ah, the inimitable Baccarat Rouge. The notes of rich amber, jasmine, and cedarwood are the definition of quiet luxury.

Celine Medium Ava Triomphe Bag $2600 at Celine Now presenting the perfect shoulder bag. Black leather and gold hardware is such a timeless combo.

Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Blush $52 at Chanel We all love a Chanel handbag, but the label's makeup line is also worth the investment. This blush is one of its many gems—it has micro-droplet pigments that melt seamlessly into your skin for the most beautiful natural flush.

Source Unknown Cotton Tank Dress $95 at Source Unknown If you've been searching for the perfect maxi dress, look no further. I have this one in two colors—it's so flattering and makes you look effortlessly put together. At only $95, it's an affordable luxury.

Heaven Mayhem The Icon Watch $280 at Heaven Mayhem Heaven Mayhem is the jewelry brand on everyone's wish list. The brand just released watches, and this one sold out instantly.

Banana Republic Oversize Wool-Cashmere Wrap Coat $500 at Banana Republic I want to wrap myself in this dreamy cashmere trench this fall.

Cultus Artem Moisture Milk $165 at Neiman Marcus Can you believe this chic packaging is sustainable? The formula itself is also exceptional—it's a weightless milky elixir with a whole medley of botanicals for next-level hydration.

Christian Louboutin Kate Slingback Pump $845 at Nordstrom Everyone deserves a pair of Loubitons. I'm simply in awe of this pair.

Parfums de Marly Delina Exclusif Eau de Parfum $395 at Bloomingdale's If I had to invest in just one perfume, it would be this one. The delicate notes of Turkish Rose, lychee, and amber are so captivating.

Cartier Love Bracelet $4750 at Cartier This is my favorite investment piece. I got it for myself in the name of self-love.

Prada Beauty Moisturizing Lip Balm $50 at Sephora To be honest, the packaging alone makes this designer lip balm worth the splurge. But the formula is even better—it reacts to your pH and gives a glowy pink tint that's completely unique to you.

Tiffany & Co. Pearl Earrings $500 at Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Pearls are a must-have in every jewelry collection. I wear these studs nearly every day.

Prada Logo Bow Ballerina Flat $995 at Nordstrom Ballet flats are a forever staple. I only have eyes for this chic, bow-adorned pair.

Clé de Peau Beauté Luminizing Face Enhancer $95 at Bloomingdale's Angelic radiance is just a swipe away with this shimmery, prismatic highlighter.

Celine Triomphe Oval Sunglasses $510 at Bloomingdale's I swear, every editor I know owns a pair of these sunglasses.

Cartier Juste Un Clou Bracelet $8000 at Cartier This is such a gorgeous investment piece. The Juste Un Clou design is classic and contemporary at the same time, and I love it in the rose gold colorway.

Omorovicza Youthful Hands $80 at Neiman Marcus Your hands deserve the same level of care as your face.

Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra Pendant $2830 at Van Cleef & Arpels Glistening mother-of-pearl and 18-karat gold pair beautifully in this classic necklace.

Nuface Trinity+ Starter Kit $395 at Dermstore Sculpt and contour to perfection with this microcurrent set.

Qure Skincare Neck & Décolletage LED Light Therapy $299 at Qure Skincare Don't let your neck and décolletage miss out on the beauty benefits of LED light therapy.

Jenny Bird Tome Medium Hoop Earrings $118 at Revolve A pair of chunky gold hoops elevates every outfit. I'm constantly reaching for this pair from editor-favorite brand Jenny Bird.

Banana Republic Everywhere Ponte Blazer $200 at Banana Republic Navy is having a moment right now, and this Italian wool blazer is the perfect way to get in on the trend.

Bruno Magli Palerma Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Slingback Pump $325 at Nordstrom There's something about the emerald patent leather that is so sophisticated.

Banana Republic Poplin Cut-Out Maxi Dress $200 at Banana Republic The sweetheart neckline, the delicate cotton poplin, the A-line silhouette—this dress is so dreamy.

La Bonne Brosse N.03 Essential Soft Hair Brush $158 at Goop This brush from French haircare brand La Bonne Brosse will make you feel like a queen.

AYM Audrey Midi Dress $159 at AYM Aptly named the Audrey dress, this piece is classic and elegant just like the icon herself. I have this in Chocolate Brown, but I want it in every color.

Dr. Lara Devgan SPF 44 BB Cream $145 at Nordstrom Applying high-quality sunscreen every day is easily the best way to invest in the long-term health of your skin.

Banana Republic Silk Halter Maxi Dress Was $380, Now $110 at Banana Republic How enchanting is this flowy violet gown?

Banana Republic Navarre Penny Loafer $250 at Banana Republic White loafers give an inexplicable air of elegance.