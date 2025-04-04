I Just Curated the Perfect Wedding Guest Dress Wardrobe in Mango's Spring Sale
Here's your one-way ticket to earning the best-dressed title.
If you’re anything like me, you’ve reached that age when everyone you know is either getting married or has a summer packed with back-to-back wedding weekends. It’s a busy time, and I wouldn’t blame you if shopping for a wedding guest dress is the last thing you have time to do. That’s where I, an expert shopper, come in.
To help you conquer wedding season—and all of the accompanying special occasions that come with nuptials—I’ve turned my pro eye to the World Wide Web in search of pretty gowns you can dance all night in. Mango’s current sale is the perfect opportunity to go shopping without breaking your budget. The retailer is offering 30 percent off sitewide with a minimum purchase of $220 with the code "EXTRA30" at checkout.
Ahead, I’ve rounded up the most stunning (and discounted) dresses to consider. Highlights include an of-the-moment drop-waisted find, a few trendy red frocks, and lingerie-inspired slip dresses. If something catches your eye, snag it quickly—sizes were selling out as I was scrolling—the sale ends April 6.
With ruffles and roses, this dress is a surefire way to show off your romantic side.
Do yourself a favor and take a peek at how stunning this dress looks on the Mango model.
This sweet blush pink number, which is in one of spring's trendiest colors, by the way, deserves to be worn over and over.
The cobalt blue color trend exudes elegance, so you're guaranteed to look like a million bucks while wearing this sophisticated gown.
Not all floral prints have to be bright and cheery—this pretty dress is perfect for girls whose favorite color is black (aka me!).
This dress has a built-in scarf neckline so you can wear it one of two ways: with the scarf wrapped around your neck or draped down your back. It also comes in bright blue, if that suits your fancy.
Despite what you may think, this dress isn't sheer—instead, the tulle along the midsection works to elegantly frame your figure.
How romantic is this find? The asymmetric hemline and twisted strap make this dress even more of a standout.
If you want to look like a bona fide Fashion Girl at your next special occasion, this pick is calling your name. The drop waist and polka dots are both very in right now.
Wear this slip dress now to all of your summer weddings, then layer it with knits and tights come fall.
This is the kind of dress I'd imagine an It-girl like Emily Ratajkowski would wear to a wedding—it's equal parts sophisticated and cool.
This red hot dress looks like it's straight out of the '70s disco era, and for that, I'm obsessed.
For those who love bling, this mini dress is a clear winner. All it needs are strappy heels and an updo hairstyle.
Although this may have "New Year's Eve" written all over it, I'd argue it makes a just as good summer dress.
Mango made sure all eyes would be on you with this look.
This dress may look simple, but don't underestimate it—the elegant column silhouette and off-the-shoulder neckline are simply stunning.
Not only is this dress pure elegance, but it's also incredibly versatile. For summer weddings, dress it up with heels and gold hoop earrings, then dress it down with flats or sandals for casual outings.
This dress is a trend double hitter—it's in one of the season's hottest colors, butter yellow, and the bubble skirt would have any fashion girl obsessed.
Florals for spring and summer may not be all that groundbreaking, but nonetheless, this pretty dress was practically made for garden weddings.
For all of the boho fashion girls out there, this dress feels nighttime-appropriate for any and all special occasions.
This lingerie-inspired slip dress is a piece you will turn to time and time again.
Got a black-tie wedding on your agenda? This gown fits the bill.
Brooke Knappenberger
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
