I Just Curated the Perfect Wedding Guest Dress Wardrobe in Mango's Spring Sale

If you’re anything like me, you’ve reached that age when everyone you know is either getting married or has a summer packed with back-to-back wedding weekends. It’s a busy time, and I wouldn’t blame you if shopping for a wedding guest dress is the last thing you have time to do. That’s where I, an expert shopper, come in.

To help you conquer wedding season—and all of the accompanying special occasions that come with nuptials—I’ve turned my pro eye to the World Wide Web in search of pretty gowns you can dance all night in. Mango’s current sale is the perfect opportunity to go shopping without breaking your budget. The retailer is offering 30 percent off sitewide with a minimum purchase of $220 with the code "EXTRA30" at checkout.

Ahead, I’ve rounded up the most stunning (and discounted) dresses to consider. Highlights include an of-the-moment drop-waisted find, a few trendy red frocks, and lingerie-inspired slip dresses. If something catches your eye, snag it quickly—sizes were selling out as I was scrolling—the sale ends April 6.

MANGO Floral Ruffled Dress (Was $140) $98 at Mango With ruffles and roses, this dress is a surefire way to show off your romantic side.

MANGO Pleated Three-Quarter Sleeve Dress (Was $140) $98 at Mango Do yourself a favor and take a peek at how stunning this dress looks on the Mango model.

MANGO Pleated Halter Neck Dress (Was $140) $98 at Mango This sweet blush pink number, which is in one of spring's trendiest colors, by the way, deserves to be worn over and over.

MANGO Long Flared Sleeve Dress (Was $200) $140 at Mango The cobalt blue color trend exudes elegance, so you're guaranteed to look like a million bucks while wearing this sophisticated gown.

MANGO Long Floral-Print Dress (Was $140) $98 at Mango Not all floral prints have to be bright and cheery—this pretty dress is perfect for girls whose favorite color is black (aka me!).

MANGO Asymmetrical Bow-Neck Dress (Was $130) $91 at Mango This dress has a built-in scarf neckline so you can wear it one of two ways: with the scarf wrapped around your neck or draped down your back. It also comes in bright blue, if that suits your fancy.

MANGO Off-The-Shoulder Corset Tulle Dress (Was $520) $364 at Mango Despite what you may think, this dress isn't sheer—instead, the tulle along the midsection works to elegantly frame your figure.

MANGO Asymmetrical Floral Dress (Was $140) $98 at Mango How romantic is this find? The asymmetric hemline and twisted strap make this dress even more of a standout.

MANGO Polka-Dot Dress With Draped Body (Was $200) $140 at Mango If you want to look like a bona fide Fashion Girl at your next special occasion, this pick is calling your name. The drop waist and polka dots are both very in right now.

MANGO Silk Dress With Draped Neckline W (Was $230) $161 at Mango Wear this slip dress now to all of your summer weddings, then layer it with knits and tights come fall.

MANGO Dress With Side Slits and Metallic Detail (Was $420) $294 at Mango This is the kind of dress I'd imagine an It-girl like Emily Ratajkowski would wear to a wedding—it's equal parts sophisticated and cool.

MANGO Hoop Dress With Gathered Opening (Was $350) $245 at Mango This red hot dress looks like it's straight out of the '70s disco era, and for that, I'm obsessed.

MANGO Strapless Dress With Shiny Details (Was $360) $252 at Mango For those who love bling, this mini dress is a clear winner. All it needs are strappy heels and an updo hairstyle.

MANGO Short Strapless Dress With Mirrors (Was $520) $364 at Mango Although this may have "New Year's Eve" written all over it, I'd argue it makes a just as good summer dress.

MANGO Dress With Mirrors and Back Opening (Was $600) $420 at Mango Mango made sure all eyes would be on you with this look.

MANGO Off-The-Shoulder Dress With Slit Detail (Was $320) $224 at Mango This dress may look simple, but don't underestimate it—the elegant column silhouette and off-the-shoulder neckline are simply stunning.

MANGO Satin Dress With Back Opening (Was $230) $161 at Mango Not only is this dress pure elegance, but it's also incredibly versatile. For summer weddings, dress it up with heels and gold hoop earrings, then dress it down with flats or sandals for casual outings.

MANGO Linen Dress With Puffed Hem (Was $230) $161 at Mango This dress is a trend double hitter—it's in one of the season's hottest colors, butter yellow, and the bubble skirt would have any fashion girl obsessed.

MANGO Ruffled Floral Print Dress (Was $270) $189 at Mango Florals for spring and summer may not be all that groundbreaking, but nonetheless, this pretty dress was practically made for garden weddings.

MANGO Strapless Floral Dress (Was $250) $175 at Mango For all of the boho fashion girls out there, this dress feels nighttime-appropriate for any and all special occasions.

MANGO Lace Panel Slip Dress (Was $350) $350 at Mango This lingerie-inspired slip dress is a piece you will turn to time and time again.

MANGO Strapless Flared Dress (Was $300) $210 at Mango Got a black-tie wedding on your agenda? This gown fits the bill.