I rely almost exclusively on neutral colors in my ﻿ daily looks . But when temperatures rise, I like to dabble in brighter hues. While not every ﻿ spring color trend suits my minimalist style, I can easily imagine cobalt blue replacing my classic navy pieces this season.

I fell in love with the shade when I saw it on several runways during Spring 2025 fashion month. At Alberta Ferretti, soft cobalt layers were styled with matching slouchy cargo pants, and at Loewe, glossy blue mini dresses were teamed with high-top sneakers. Ralph Lauren's catwalk featured all-blue ensembles that were accessorized with layered oversized belts and mocha mousse-hued ﻿ knee-high boots.

Cobalt emerged as a key color on the runways and on the street for Spring 2025. (Image credit: Ralph Lauren; Loewe; Alberta Ferretti)

Now that the spring collections are finally ready to shop, I can’t seem to escape the shade. Retailers like COS, Banana Republic, and even Adidas have incorporated cobalt into their new spring drops, which include trendy barrel-leg trousers and water-resistant trench coats. Cobalt offers a joyful touch that my mid-winter ensembles desperately need. The color adds a pop against black and dark gray but still plays nicely with summer-ready neutral hues like cream, tan, and white.

If you, too, are looking to add a splash of newness to your wardrobe or want to try a new color combination for spring, I've rounded up some of the best cobalt blue picks in every category. I found everything from luxurious sweaters and basic T-shirts to spring dresses and accessories so that you can make the shade work for you.

J.Crew Brushed Cashmere T-Shirt $128 at J.Crew Super soft cashmere and a fuzzy brushed look elevate this T-shirt to new heights. You could simply wear it with jeans, and you would still look chic.

Banana Republic Water-Resistant Coat with Bucket Hat $300 at Banana Republic I'm not exaggerating when I say that this may be the coolest rain jacket I've laid eyes on. Aside from the color, the trench-coat-like details make it a stand out, plus it comes with a matching bucket hat!

Adidas Breaknet Sleek Shoes $65 at Adidas Who knew pink and blue looked so good together? This trendy pair of sneakers is the easiest way to incorporate more color into your wardrobe.

COS Oversized Boxy T-Shirt $49 at COS The next time you feel tempted to reach for your plain white T-shirt, opt for this one instead. The pop of color will feel like a breath of fresh air for the new season.

Béis The Crescent Catchall Bag $78 at Béis In case you're looking to add some more color to your travel capsule wardrobe, Béis has got you covered. This travel purse is just big enough for your daily essentials, and it can easily be converted into a shoulder bag for a different look.

Caslon Exposed Seam Mock Neck Sweater (Was $70) $30 at Nordstrom This turtleneck is an easy way to stay stylish and cozy throughout the spring, plus it's over 50 percent off.

COS Merino Wool Polo Dress $135 at COS You can throw this knitted dress on with knee-high boots for now, then ballet flats or strappy sandals when warmer weather fully arrives.

BY.DYLN Cooper Jacket $160 at Revolve Sure, you could wear a denim jacket—or you could opt for this vibrant pick instead.

American Vintage Damsville Sweater $154 at Revolve The best thing about this cardigan is that there are about a million and one ways to wear it.

Banana Republic Poplin Shirt Dress $180 at Banana Republic I would wear this to just about any occasion, whether it's to the office, Saturday brunch, or a vacation.

Mango Asymmetric Ruched Top (Was $36) $26 at Mango I'm sure you already have plenty of black tops for your going-out outfits, so I dare you to switch it up with this tank top.

COS Deconstructed Cotton Barrel-Leg Pants $120 at COS Give the barrel-leg jean trend some life with this vibrant shade.

Diane von Furstenberg Nene Coat (Was $858) $558 at Revolve If you're a cobalt blue fan through and through, this is a winter coat you can keep in your closet for years.

Freda Salvador Roma Flats (Were $350) $193 at Revolve A pop of color in your footwear could be just what your outfit is missing, so why not add these unique ballet flats to your rotation?

Michael Lauren Alick Tee $71 at Revolve This simple long-sleeve tee is made all the cooler in a bright blue shade and sporty thumb holes.

Banana Republic Poplin Cowl-Neck Open-Back Top $80 at Banana Republic This may look like an average tank, but do yourself a favor and take a look at the back. It's a pretty find you'll be wearing time and again once warmer weather comes around.

Mango Short Knitted Dress $20 at Mango This dress may be simple, but that's what makes it great. Its sleek silhouette lets you run the gamut with accessories.

Chopova Lowena Gold Lovers Earrings $240 at SSENSE These little baubles are sure to make your earring stack interesting.

Caslon V-Neck Sweater (Was $60) $27 at Nordstrom This V-neck sweater adds a fun pop of color to layer your outfits. It would look chic with a white button-down shirt peeking out underneath.

Mango Pleated Bermuda Shorts $70 at Nordstrom I'll happily welcome the return of Bermuda shorts if they're in as cool of a color as these.

JW Anderson Mini Sequin Shopper Bag $145 at SSENSE I need this designer bag to be a new summer pick.

Zara Basic Knit Sweater $46 at Zara This knit may have "basic" in its name, but I'd argue it's anything but—its rounded neckline shows off a bit of skin and gives you a chance to have fun with accessories.

Michael Lauren Mabel Wide Leg Pants W/ Side Pocket (Were $110) $96 at Revolve Give your go-to grey sweatpants a break with this bright alternative.

COS Twist-Detail Mini Dress $135 at COS This dress was practically made for your vacation wardrobe. It's easy to style for any occasion with a simple change of shoes.

& Other Stories Smocked Top $119 at & Other Stories My coworker wore this pretty top into the Marie Claire office, and it immediately shot to the top of my wishlist.