Goodbye Navy—Cobalt Blue Is Taking Over This Spring
Dopamine dressing has never looked this rich.
I rely almost exclusively on neutral colors in my daily looks. But when temperatures rise, I like to dabble in brighter hues. While not every spring color trend suits my minimalist style, I can easily imagine cobalt blue replacing my classic navy pieces this season.
I fell in love with the shade when I saw it on several runways during Spring 2025 fashion month. At Alberta Ferretti, soft cobalt layers were styled with matching slouchy cargo pants, and at Loewe, glossy blue mini dresses were teamed with high-top sneakers. Ralph Lauren's catwalk featured all-blue ensembles that were accessorized with layered oversized belts and mocha mousse-hued knee-high boots.
Now that the spring collections are finally ready to shop, I can’t seem to escape the shade. Retailers like COS, Banana Republic, and even Adidas have incorporated cobalt into their new spring drops, which include trendy barrel-leg trousers and water-resistant trench coats. Cobalt offers a joyful touch that my mid-winter ensembles desperately need. The color adds a pop against black and dark gray but still plays nicely with summer-ready neutral hues like cream, tan, and white.
If you, too, are looking to add a splash of newness to your wardrobe or want to try a new color combination for spring, I've rounded up some of the best cobalt blue picks in every category. I found everything from luxurious sweaters and basic T-shirts to spring dresses and accessories so that you can make the shade work for you.
Nail all of your preppy outfits with this cable knit sweater in your arsenal.
Super soft cashmere and a fuzzy brushed look elevate this T-shirt to new heights. You could simply wear it with jeans, and you would still look chic.
I'm not exaggerating when I say that this may be the coolest rain jacket I've laid eyes on. Aside from the color, the trench-coat-like details make it a stand out, plus it comes with a matching bucket hat!
Who knew pink and blue looked so good together? This trendy pair of sneakers is the easiest way to incorporate more color into your wardrobe.
The next time you feel tempted to reach for your plain white T-shirt, opt for this one instead. The pop of color will feel like a breath of fresh air for the new season.
In case you're looking to add some more color to your travel capsule wardrobe, Béis has got you covered. This travel purse is just big enough for your daily essentials, and it can easily be converted into a shoulder bag for a different look.
This turtleneck is an easy way to stay stylish and cozy throughout the spring, plus it's over 50 percent off.
You can throw this knitted dress on with knee-high boots for now, then ballet flats or strappy sandals when warmer weather fully arrives.
Sure, you could wear a denim jacket—or you could opt for this vibrant pick instead.
The best thing about this cardigan is that there are about a million and one ways to wear it.
I would wear this to just about any occasion, whether it's to the office, Saturday brunch, or a vacation.
I'm sure you already have plenty of black tops for your going-out outfits, so I dare you to switch it up with this tank top.
Give the barrel-leg jean trend some life with this vibrant shade.
If you're a cobalt blue fan through and through, this is a winter coat you can keep in your closet for years.
A pop of color in your footwear could be just what your outfit is missing, so why not add these unique ballet flats to your rotation?
This simple long-sleeve tee is made all the cooler in a bright blue shade and sporty thumb holes.
This may look like an average tank, but do yourself a favor and take a look at the back. It's a pretty find you'll be wearing time and again once warmer weather comes around.
This dress may be simple, but that's what makes it great. Its sleek silhouette lets you run the gamut with accessories.
These little baubles are sure to make your earring stack interesting.
This V-neck sweater adds a fun pop of color to layer your outfits. It would look chic with a white button-down shirt peeking out underneath.
I'll happily welcome the return of Bermuda shorts if they're in as cool of a color as these.
This knit may have "basic" in its name, but I'd argue it's anything but—its rounded neckline shows off a bit of skin and gives you a chance to have fun with accessories.
Give your go-to grey sweatpants a break with this bright alternative.
This dress was practically made for your vacation wardrobe. It's easy to style for any occasion with a simple change of shoes.
My coworker wore this pretty top into the Marie Claire office, and it immediately shot to the top of my wishlist.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
