Meet Your Modern-Day Match

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Archduke Maximilian of Austria began the tradition of proposing with a diamond ring when he gave one to his partner Mary of Burgundy in the year 1477 in Vienna. The gesture influenced his social circle and eventually the world to offer diamond rings as a symbol of commitment and loyalty. While the global tradition still holds over 500 years later, the diamond industry has come light years since Maximilian and Mary's historic engagement day.

While mined diamonds (opens in new tab) were once the only option on the market, many forward-looking jewelers (some who have even worked within the traditional diamond industry for generations) have made it possible to align your diamonds with your ethical values. Technologically advanced methods of growing diamonds in labs are helping disrupt the harmful ways diamonds are sourced and sold through conventional supply chains. With the simple use of science, there are no adverse environmental or humanitarian impacts.

As a conscious consumer who prefers slow fashion and supports brands that offer transparency around their working conditions and supply chains, being able to choose a diamond with a pure, traceable origin is not just the icing on the cake, it's a priority. Luckily, lab-grown diamonds replicate the same look and quality as natural diamonds and come in rarely available colors and various diamond shapes. You can feel good knowing there's an ideal diamond match for you out there without compromising on aesthetics, quality, or values.