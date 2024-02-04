Miley Cyrus' Chain-Coated Naked Dress Will Go Down in Grammys Fashion History

Every fashion devotee knows that when the Grammys red carpet rolls around, there's a likely chance fashion history will be made before the evening ends. Whether it's JLo in Versace or Rihanna in Giambattista Valli, there's always one artist who brings their A-game and wins over fashion lovers' hearts in the process. For 2024, that moment belongs to none other than Miley Cyrus.

The "Flowers" singer arrived to the 2024 Grammys in a custom John Galliano for Maison Margiela ensemble draped in gold chains. To say jaws dropped when Cyrus stepped onto the red carpet might be an understatement. Cyrus is nominated for six awards this Grammys season, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year, so it's not surprising that the fashion darling came dressed in what might be one of her best looks to date.

Cyrus shined in a dress made up of draped golden chains. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, back to the dress. As we mentioned, Cyrus is wearing custom John Galliano for Maison Margiela, and the dress is entirely made of metal. For this moment, Cyrus worked with her go-to stylist, Bradley Kenneth, who has been the mastermind behind some of her most memorable looks to date. Beyond the metal undies, the intricately designed number's hallmark feature has to be the dozens of clips that make up the metal moment.

The look didn't stop there, though. Cyrus completed the Margiela outfit with none other than a pair of suede Tabi heels—one of the brand's most iconic styles.

This isn't the first time John Galliano's Maison Margiela has made headlines in the past few weeks. Galliano's spring 2024 Artisanal collection has been marked as another show for the history books.

A closer look at Miley Cyrus' Grammys 2024 look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As if this dress wasn't enough, the "Plastic Hearts" singer paired her look with a hairstyle for the ages. Cyrus pulled from her country roots, sporting a fully teased curled hair moment reminiscent of her godmother, Dolly Parton's, signature look. For glam, Cyrus kept things fairly tame, with a nude lip and a subtle winged eye.

Even though it's still early in the night, it's clear that Cyrus is taking home an unofficial best-dressed award for her evening's look.