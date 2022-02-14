The Best Looks of New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022
What we're loving so far.
While NYC patiently awaits the arrival of spring, designers are gearing up for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. From family tributes at Brandon Maxwell to rocker girl cool at Khaite, New York's newest fashions are beginning to reveal a few common themes—from luxe cable knits to feminine, shoulder-baring dresses, to ultra-sleek boardroom minis. Follow along to see what days three, four, and five have in store.
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
