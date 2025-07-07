Paris Couture Week's Fall 2025 season has officially begun and shows are off to the strongest possible start. Typically, fashion die-hards are forced to wait several days for Schiaparelli newness, but this season, they saved the best for first (and you can quote me on that). It's like Christmas came early!

Daniel Roseberry showed his latest creations bright and early on Monday morning, July 7. As always, the front steps of the Petit Palais offered a taste of the elaborate garments to come—the celebrities were A-list, the clothes were outrageous, and the theatrics were turned up to a resounding 10.

Dua Lipa was among the star-studded front row, joining the likes of Cardi B and Hunter Schafer at the historic venue. The pop star embodied Schiaparelli's quintessential iconography, sporting the keyhole cut-out, innovative texture, and exaggerated structuring which have long-defined the fashion house. For all its flash, however, Lipa's look still managed to retain a minimalist quality.

Dua Lipa attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show in a plumed gown in bridal white. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Present, also, was Lipa's bride-to-be title. Her floor-length gown was covered in a thick blanket of feather-like ivory fringe. She peacocked for the cameras, like a magnificent snowy egret. Avian influence was something of a theme, as Cardi B's choice accessory was an actual, living crow.

Though Lipa didn't take it quite as far, her outfit add-ons were noteworthy nonetheless. The "Dance the Night" singer went bagless, styling the elaborate gown only with a pair of saucer-like earrings. The set felt distantly 1980s, with their onyx dome, glistening mother of pearl frame, and crystal-encrusted halo.

The singer accessorized with spherical earrings from the brand. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The singer continued these themes on her fingertips as well. She sported a black French manicure covered in delicate white spots, evoking the imagery of her spherical statement earrings.

The final note was a black-tipped manicure covered in polka dots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Lipa has been wearing bridal white for months now, she only officially confirmed her engagement to Callum Turner in British Vogue last month. On behalf of the entire fashion industry, I'd like to formally request a Dua Lipa x Schiaparelli bridal moment in the very near future.

