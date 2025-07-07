Dua Lipa Puts a Bridal Spin on Schiaparelli's Signature Keyhole Cut-Out at Paris Couture Week
Here comes the bride...in Schiaparelli couture.
Paris Couture Week's Fall 2025 season has officially begun and shows are off to the strongest possible start. Typically, fashion die-hards are forced to wait several days for Schiaparelli newness, but this season, they saved the best for first (and you can quote me on that). It's like Christmas came early!
Daniel Roseberry showed his latest creations bright and early on Monday morning, July 7. As always, the front steps of the Petit Palais offered a taste of the elaborate garments to come—the celebrities were A-list, the clothes were outrageous, and the theatrics were turned up to a resounding 10.
Dua Lipa was among the star-studded front row, joining the likes of Cardi B and Hunter Schafer at the historic venue. The pop star embodied Schiaparelli's quintessential iconography, sporting the keyhole cut-out, innovative texture, and exaggerated structuring which have long-defined the fashion house. For all its flash, however, Lipa's look still managed to retain a minimalist quality.
Present, also, was Lipa's bride-to-be title. Her floor-length gown was covered in a thick blanket of feather-like ivory fringe. She peacocked for the cameras, like a magnificent snowy egret. Avian influence was something of a theme, as Cardi B's choice accessory was an actual, living crow.
Though Lipa didn't take it quite as far, her outfit add-ons were noteworthy nonetheless. The "Dance the Night" singer went bagless, styling the elaborate gown only with a pair of saucer-like earrings. The set felt distantly 1980s, with their onyx dome, glistening mother of pearl frame, and crystal-encrusted halo.
The singer continued these themes on her fingertips as well. She sported a black French manicure covered in delicate white spots, evoking the imagery of her spherical statement earrings.
While Lipa has been wearing bridal white for months now, she only officially confirmed her engagement to Callum Turner in British Vogue last month. On behalf of the entire fashion industry, I'd like to formally request a Dua Lipa x Schiaparelli bridal moment in the very near future.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.