New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023: The Best Looks

What caught our eye, from Fendi to Fe Noel.

Fendi nyfw ss23
(Image credit: Fendi)
Set to a chorus of camera shutters and the click-clacking heels of attendees making their way from one showing to the next, New York Fashion Week's Spring/Summer 2023 season is officially underway. Kicking off with a supermodel-studded runway from Proenza Schouler (Anok Yai, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Shalom Harlow all walked), the week-long festivities are your chance to bear witness to trends being set in real time. To start, expect uber-sultry partywear to surge come springtime, as evidenced by Fendi's sequined corseting, Fe Noel's bedazzled sheers, and Prabal Gurung's micro, micro-minis.

Ahead, see our picks for the best looks from NYFW's Spring/Summer 2023, and stay tuned, too, as we'll continue to add more outstanding ensembles as they hit the runways.

nyfw ss23 proenza schouler

(Image credit: Proenza Schouler)

Proenza Schouler nyfw ss23

(Image credit: Proenza Schouler)

nyfw ss23 fendi

(Image credit: Fendi)

Fendi nyfw ss23

(Image credit: Fendi)

nyfw ss23 collina strada

(Image credit: Collina Strada)

nyfw ss23 Collina Strada

(Image credit: Collina Strada)

Altuzarra nyfw ss23

(Image credit: Altuzarra)

Altuzarra nyfw ss23

(Image credit: Altuzarra)

Fe Noel nyfw ss23

(Image credit: Fe Noel)

Fe Noel nyfw ss23

(Image credit: Fe Noel)

Prabal Gurung nyfw ss23

(Image credit: Prabal Gurung)

Prabal Gurung nyfw ss23

(Image credit: Prabal Gurung)

Sergio Hudson nyfw ss23

(Image credit: Sergio Hudson)

Sergio Hudson nyfw ss23

(Image credit: Sergio Hudson)

Puppets and Puppets nyfw ss23

(Image credit: Puppets and Puppets)

Puppets and Puppets nyfw ss23

(Image credit: Puppets and Puppets)

Tibi NYFW ss23

(Image credit: Tibi)

Tibi nyfw ss23

(Image credit: Tibi)

Khaite nyfw ss23

(Image credit: Khaite)

Khaite nyfw ss23

(Image credit: Khaite)

Ulla Johnson nyfw ss23

(Image credit: Ulla Johnson)

Ulla Johnson nyfw ss23

(Image credit: Ulla Johnson)

Private Policy nyfw ss23

(Image credit: Private Policy)

Private Policy nyfw ss23

(Image credit: Private Policy)

Diety nyfw ss23

(Image credit: Diety)

Diety nyfw ss23

(Image credit: Diety)

Sandy Liang nyfw ss23

(Image credit: Sandy Liang)

Sandy Liang nyfw ss23

(Image credit: Sandy Liang)

Tommy Hilfiger fall 2022

(Image credit: Tommy Hilfiger)

Tommy Hilfiger fall 2022

(Image credit: Tommy Hilfiger)
