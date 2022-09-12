New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023: The Best Looks

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Set to a chorus of camera shutters and the click-clacking heels of attendees making their way from one showing to the next, New York Fashion Week's Spring/Summer 2023 season is officially underway. Kicking off with a supermodel-studded runway from Proenza Schouler (Anok Yai, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Shalom Harlow all walked), the week-long festivities are your chance to bear witness to trends being set in real time. To start, expect uber-sultry partywear to surge come springtime, as evidenced by Fendi's sequined corseting, Fe Noel's bedazzled sheers, and Prabal Gurung's micro, micro-minis.

Ahead, see our picks for the best looks from NYFW's Spring/Summer 2023, and stay tuned, too, as we'll continue to add more outstanding ensembles as they hit the runways.

(Image credit: Proenza Schouler)

(Image credit: Proenza Schouler)

(Image credit: Fendi)

(Image credit: Fendi)

(Image credit: Collina Strada)

(Image credit: Collina Strada)

(Image credit: Altuzarra)

(Image credit: Altuzarra)

(Image credit: Fe Noel)

(Image credit: Fe Noel)

(Image credit: Prabal Gurung)

(Image credit: Prabal Gurung)

(Image credit: Sergio Hudson)

(Image credit: Sergio Hudson)

(Image credit: Puppets and Puppets)

(Image credit: Puppets and Puppets)

(Image credit: Tibi)

(Image credit: Tibi)

(Image credit: Khaite)

(Image credit: Khaite)

(Image credit: Ulla Johnson)

(Image credit: Ulla Johnson)

(Image credit: Private Policy)

(Image credit: Private Policy)

(Image credit: Diety)

(Image credit: Diety)

(Image credit: Sandy Liang)

(Image credit: Sandy Liang)

(Image credit: Tommy Hilfiger)