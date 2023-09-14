Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We may just be entering peak fall fashion season, but for the fashion set in New York, all thoughts are set on the styles of the future—six months in the future, to be exact. New York Fashion Week has taken over the city, where designers are debuting their latest collections for the Spring/Summer 2024 season. From the return of Ralph Lauren and 3.1 Philip Lim to the New York runway to some city mainstays like Michael Kors and Proenza Schouler, we couldn't help but notice some recurring themes among all the glitz and glam. Everyday, wearable fashion, especially for the workplace, seemingly took center stage with skirt suits, knee-grazing shorts, ladylike dresses, and so many takes on the blazer. See our picks for the best looks from NYFW's Spring/Summer 2024 ahead, and make sure to follow along as we continue to add must-see looks from the runways.

Carolina Herrera

(Image credit: Carolina Herrera)

(Image credit: Carolina Herrera)

Rosie Assoulin

(Image credit: Rosie Assoulin)

(Image credit: Rosie Assoulin)

Diotima

(Image credit: Diotima)

(Image credit: Diotima)

Gabriela Hearst

(Image credit: Gabriela Hearst)

(Image credit: Gabriela Hearst)

Brandon Maxwell

(Image credit: Brandon Maxwell)

(Image credit: Brandon Maxwell)

Tory Burch

(Image credit: Tory Burch)

(Image credit: Tory Burch)

FFORME

(Image credit: FFORME)

(Image credit: FFORME)

Sergio Hudson

(Image credit: Sergio Hudson)

(Image credit: Sergio Hudson)

3.1 Philip Lim

(Image credit: 3.1 Philip Lim )

(Image credit: 3.1 Phillip Lim)

Ralph Lauren

(Image credit: Ralph Lauren)

(Image credit: Ralph Lauren )

Proenza Schouler

(Image credit: Proenza Schouler)

(Image credit: Proenza Schouler)

Rachel Comey

(Image credit: Rachel Comey)

(Image credit: Rachel Comey )

Khaite

(Image credit: Khaite)

(Image credit: Khaite)

Helmut Lang

(Image credit: Helmut Lang)

(Image credit: Helmut Lang)

Tibi

(Image credit: Tibi)

(Image credit: Tibi)

Coach

(Image credit: Coach)

(Image credit: Coach)

Rentrayage

(Image credit: Rentrayage)

(Image credit: Rentrayage)

Theory

(Image credit: Theory)

(Image credit: Theory)

Michael Kors Collection

(Image credit: Michael Kors )

(Image credit: Michael Kors )

Altuzarra

(Image credit: Altuzarra)

(Image credit: Altuzarra)