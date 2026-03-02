Is Selena Gomez Skipping the 2026 Actor Awards Red Carpet?
The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress was truly missed.
On the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet, Selena Gomez is nowhere to be found. It seems as though the Only Murders in the Building actress has skipped out on tonight’s festivities, leaving fans wondering how she would have embodied the ceremony’s dress code: “Reimagining Hollywood Glamour From the ’20s and ’30s."
We can only assume that she would have made it to the best-dressed list, seeing as though Gomez has leaned heavily into ladylike dressing over the past few award seasons.
For the 2025 Actor Awards, she slipped into a custom Celine gown styled by Erin Walsh. The midnight blue number boasted a high slit, a sculpted bodice, and an off-the-shoulder shape. Walsh completed the look with strappy sandals and silver jewels.
Anyone familiar with Gomez’s red carpet outfits will attest to the fact that she can pull off any silhouette. However, a glimpse at her style file will reveal that she’s partial toward bare-shouldered cuts. Her custom 2026 Golden Globes dress is a perfect example. Designed by Chanel’s creative director, Matthieu Blazy, Gomez’s bustier gown stood apart from the rest with a feathered neckline, which delivered a playful twist on the traditional LBD.
Walsh embellished the outfit with shimmering statement earrings, courtesy of Chanel.
While Gomez’s vintage-inspired red carpet style warrants plenty of praise, don't forget that for tonight's awards ceremony, she has been nominated alongside her Only Murders in the Building castmates for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.
Even though she might not be in attendance this evening, it's an accomplishment that deserves a round of applause. Still, who wouldn't like to cheer for another great Gomez red carpet look? Here's hoping she makes it to the Academy Awards in a few weeks—or the 2026 Met Gala this spring.
Lauren K. Tappan is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers trend forecasting and shopping stories, highlighting runway-inspired styles and a blend of emerging and established brands. Prior to joining Marie Claire, she worked as a freelance editor for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE, specializing in e-commerce content and curating seasonal trend reports. Earlier in her career, she worked at Town & Country, developing a strong portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren holds a bachelor's degree in communications with a minor in journalism from the University of Pennsylvania. While at Penn, she served as editor-in-chief of The Walk, the university's fashion magazine, and completed internships at Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.