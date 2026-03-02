On the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet , Selena Gomez is nowhere to be found. It seems as though the Only Murders in the Building actress has skipped out on tonight’s festivities, leaving fans wondering how she would have embodied the ceremony’s dress code: “Reimagining Hollywood Glamour From the ’20s and ’30s."

We can only assume that she would have made it to the best-dressed list , seeing as though Gomez has leaned heavily into ladylike dressing over the past few award seasons.

For the 2025 Actor Awards, she slipped into a custom Celine gown styled by Erin Walsh. The midnight blue number boasted a high slit, a sculpted bodice, and an off-the-shoulder shape. Walsh completed the look with strappy sandals and silver jewels.

Gomez stunned in Celine on the 2025 Actor Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Alamy)

Anyone familiar with Gomez’s red carpet outfits will attest to the fact that she can pull off any silhouette. However, a glimpse at her style file will reveal that she’s partial toward bare-shouldered cuts. Her custom 2026 Golden Globes dress is a perfect example. Designed by Chanel’s creative director, Matthieu Blazy, Gomez’s bustier gown stood apart from the rest with a feathered neckline, which delivered a playful twist on the traditional LBD.

Walsh embellished the outfit with shimmering statement earrings, courtesy of Chanel.

Dressed in Chanel, Gomez chose a maximalist approach for the 2026 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Gomez’s vintage-inspired red carpet style warrants plenty of praise, don't forget that for tonight's awards ceremony, she has been nominated alongside her Only Murders in the Building castmates for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Even though she might not be in attendance this evening, it's an accomplishment that deserves a round of applause. Still, who wouldn't like to cheer for another great Gomez red carpet look? Here's hoping she makes it to the Academy Awards in a few weeks—or the 2026 Met Gala this spring.

