Tonight at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, Selena Gomez is being recognized for two remarkable performances in Emilia Pérez and Only Murders in the Building . No one can doubt she's a driven actress with double nominations—so it’s only right that she has a hard-working red carpet gown to keep up with her.

The star arrived at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles wearing a breathtaking midnight blue gown styled by Erin Walsh . The custom Celine dress embodied Old Hollywood glamour through an off-the-shoulder neckline, a sculpted bodice, and a thigh-grazing slit.

Selena Gomez poses on the 2025 SAG Awards red carpet in a striking off-the-shoulder gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez elevated her look with black strappy sandals and silver jewelry, but the accessory that undoubtedly stole the spotlight was her blinding engagement ring . (For those who don’t know, Gomez is set to tie the knot with record producer and songwriter Benny Blanco .)

To complement her gown, the Rare Beauty founder opted for a bold glam look. She touched up her face with voluminous mascara, powdery pink blush, and cherry red lipstick, and styled her brunette strands in a prim and proper bob.

Gomez complemented her sophisticated Celine gown with a curled bob and red lipstick. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez embraced elegance during last year’s SAG Awards, too. For the occasion, Walsh dressed her in a custom Atelier Versace dress that swept the floor with a trailing hemline. The figure-hugging number featured scintillating sequins and shimmering hardware-adorned straps that boasted the Italian label’s iconic Medusa logo.

Gomez pictured at the 2024 SAG Awards in a sweeping Versace gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez is no stranger to wearing garments that sparkle—a quick glimpse at her style file will prove just that. During her most recent red carpet appearance at the 87th Annual BAFTAs in London, Gomez slipped into a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown stitched with gleaming silver embellishments and black velvet sleeves. The eye-catching piece was designed by Daniel Roseberry and styled by Walsh, who paired her look with vintage Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

On the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards red carpet, Gomez made heads turn in a dazzling Schiaparelli gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While she’s always been partial toward a polished look, Gomez seems to be leaning into ladylike dressing now more than ever. Just a few weeks ago at the 2025 Golden Globes , she conveyed a graceful message with an A-line Prada gown covered in a powdery shade of sky blue. Perhaps Gomez’s latest red carpet looks symbolize a subtle nod to a new, more refined, chapter in her sartorial playbook. Either way, they're worthy of double the praise.

