Welcome to the first-ever Actor Awards red carpet. The title is new, but the ceremony wasn’t an eleventh-hour addition to the 2026 award season. Actually, the 32-year-old Screen Actors Guild Awards became the Actor Awards in November 2025 to “better reflect its position as the only industry honor given to actors, by actors,” according to SAG-AFTRA. But if you accidentally call the 2026 Actor Awards the SAG Awards, you’re not alone. Even the ceremony’s host, Kristen Bell, admitted “there’s been a lot of slip-ups” at Netflix.
Most of what made the SAG Awards the SAG Awards still applies to the Actor Awards. 2026’s buzziest films, TV shows, actors, and ensembles still formed the current class of nominees, just like they have since 1995. The biggest change—apart from the name—is the addition of an official red carpet dress code, “Reimagining Hollywood Glamour From the ‘20s and ‘30s,” for the first time in SAG history. I certainly didn’t see it coming, even as Marie Claire’s part-award season superfan, part-fashion staff writer. But as an expert on Hollywood’s biggest pro dress-code affairs (like the Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival), I’m grateful for more themed fashion.
As leading partner of the 2026 Actor Awards, Elle magazine presented looks from Betty Davis and Barbara Stenwyck, as well as Spring 2026 Couture styles by Chanel, Schiaparelli, and Valentino, as red carpet inspiration for attendees. It couldn’t be more different from the 2026 Met Gala’s “Fashion Is Art” dress code. But if it’s anything like the first Monday in May, a handful of celebrities will take creative liberties.
Simply bringing together TV and film’s biggest and brightest confirms the red carpet will be memorable. Add fashion girls-turned-actors like Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, and Odessa A’zion to the mix? It’s a night to rival the Golden Globes. Former Marie Claire cover star Teyana Taylor—and Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role nominee—could earn top billing on senior news editor Halie LeSavage’s post-Actor Awards best-dressed list. On the TV side, we’re also watching Pluribus's Rhea Seehorn, who’s fresh off her 2026 Golden Globes win. Like Emma Stone, Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquiere is a huge fan of Seehorn—I bet he’ll dress both nominees tonight. Jessie Buckley, on the other hand, is a wildcard. Will she revive divine Hamnet dressing (the project she’s nominated for), though she’s technically promoting The Bride? And what about Hailee Steinfeld? I’m betting on another Rihanna-inspired maternity look, but make it red carpet-worthy.
Previous 2026 award shows—including the Grammys and Golden Globes—opened the respective red carpets extra early. (I’m talking 4 p.m. ET) So Marie Claire is following suit. From now until well past my bedtime, I’ll share to-the-minute updates of the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet fashion. Once Bell’s hosting gig begins, my fellow editors and I will keep the style reactions coming. I’m already practicing my shocked face when Kylie Jenner sneaks into L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium…
Final Fashion Thoughts: The 2026 Actor Awards
"I blinked and the final celebrity walked the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet. All in all, it was an evening to remember. 1920s and '30s fashion wasn't so much a requirement, as it was a springboard for A-listers to bounce ideas off of. Chase Infiniti, for one, earned top billing on my best-dressed list, mainly because of her flapper-esque skull cap. Meanwhile, Kate Hudson's cape evoked the drama of the decades, especially alongside $500,000 worth of diamonds from Emily P. Wheeler. I must give Sarah Pidgeon her flowers too, for making a Balenciaga Spring 2026 dress look fresh from a 1920s jazz club."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer
"Teyana Taylor is hands down my number one best dressed! Dramatic and distinctly her. I can't imagine any other A-lister in a painted-on, sequined Thom Browne gown with curly-cue ribbon trains."—Emma Childs, fashion features editor
Kristen Bell Opens the 2026 Actor Awards in a Trophy-Worthy Tuxedo
"Kristen Bell's singing voice is too fabulous not to open the 2026 Actor Awards with a Hollywood-themed song. She used the five-minute medley to debut her first outfit change: She traded her Georges Hobeika gown for a velvet tuxedo from Armani, featuring a bow tie, a shoulder-padded tailcoat, and straight-leg trousers."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer
Gwyneth Paltrow Resumes Givenchy's Naked Dress Award Season Streak
"When I saw Gwyneth Paltrow’s Givenchy gown, my jaw nearly dropped to the floor. Yes, I absolutely loved the plunging neckline and fit-and-flare silhouette, but it was the embroidered lace bodice that truly caught my eye. It delivered a peekaboo twist that made this dress stand apart from the rest."—Lauren Tappan, fashion editor
Mindy Kaling Revives the Cutout Trend in Black Velvet
"The cutout trend is beyond the point of stale, but Mindy Kaling's gown does the impossible: makes the look feel fresh. The combination of mesh and beads against velvet creates such a striking contrast."—Kelsey Stiegman, contributing fashion writer
Kate Hudson Flaunts $500,000 Worth of Emily P. Wheeler Diamonds On the Red Carpet
"Kate Hudson arrived at the 2026 Actor Awards in her third custom Valentino dress of award season: a cream-colored, waist cutout gown, featuring an elongated shoulder cape. I, for one, couldn't stop staring at her Emily P. Wheeler jewels, specifically an almost 50-carat torque-style necklace. With the 'bubble-fringe' earrings and matching trio of rings, her 'high jewelry suite' reached $500,000, according to Marie Claire's pre-show interview with Wheeler. I'll be dreaming of this set long after the Actor Awards."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer
Ariana Grande Skips the 2026 Actor Awards Red Carpet for Good
"I'm surprised that Ariana Grande skipped out on what will probably be one of the last excuses for her to method dress in the name of good."—Kelsey Stiegman, contributing fashion writer
Timothée Chalamet Arrives at the Actor Awards...Without Kylie Jenner
"Instead of breaking their solo award season streak with a joint step-and-repeat, Timothée Chalamet arrived Kylie Jenner-less at the 2026 Actor Awards. Even so, he looked dapper by his lonesome in an ivory blazer, stark white button-down, and black trousers. Don't give up hope just yet: I'm sure the celebrity couple will be cozying up around a star-studded table any minute now."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer
Jenna Ortega Gives Spring's Leading Dress Trend a Hollywood Close-Up
"Jenna Ortega styled many a silky slip on her Wednesday Season 2 press tour last year. Now, after Marie Claire declared it a leading Spring 2026 dress trend, the 23-year-old proved the staying power of a lace-trimmed slip at the Actor Awards. Its floral bodice, thigh-high slit, and distressed hem channeled gothic, Ortega-core to a T. Plus, the skirt's slit revealed over-the-knee, semi-sheer gray socks—a '90s-inspired element Wednesday Addams would certainly copy."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer
Demi Moore Modernizes 20th-Century Showgirl Glamour in Schiaparelli
"So far, the night hasn't been nearly as 1920s and '30s-focused as the dress code advertised. But Demi Moore's exaggerated feathered train is the modern take on the twentieth century showgirl I've been waiting for."—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor
Emma Stone's Actor Awards Plus-One? A Little Velour Jacket
"For a ceremony in the middle of winter, you'd assume coats would play more of a part on the Actor Awards red carpet. Emma Stone is the only guest to cover her shoulders (so far), with a lilac velour jacket atop a matching slip dress."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer
Connor Storrie Skates from 'SNL' to the 2026 Actor Awards
"Less than 24 hours after hosting Saturday Night Live, Connor Storrie booked a red-eye flight to L.A. for the 2026 Actor Awards. Still, that didn't stop the Heated Rivalry actor from serving a look in a shoulder-padded blazer, matching charcoal gray trousers, and no shirt underneath. Who needs a button-down when your diamond choker necklace shines enough?"—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer
Keri Russell Gives 'Marie Claire' Editors Major Déjà Vu
"This year at the 2026 Actor Awards, Keri Russell delivered a true déjà vu moment. The star slipped into a black one-shoulder gown from Louis Vuitton that practically mirrored her Zuhair Murad look from last year's ceremony. As Russell has demonstrated, there's nothing wrong with sticking with your signature style. If it ain't broke, don't fix it!"—Lauren Tappan, fashion editor
Jessie Buckley and Janelle James Devour Black-and-White Cookie-Core
"Following Quinta Brunson and Dove Cameron's leads, Jessie Buckley and Janelle James continued the Marie Claire-dubbed 'black-and-white cookie-core' theme. Buckley's look, for one, began with a simple black sheath dress. Then, a cloud-like, white shawl draped from one end of the curved neckline to the other. Similarly, Janelle James styled a black shift as her base, before an asymmetrical, one-shoulder white wrap stretched across her bodice."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer
Teyana Taylor's Dress Steals My Breath and My Heart
"I knew Teyana Taylor would earn top billing on my best-dressed list at the 2026 Actor Awards. But I didn't expect her step-and-repeat to make me tear up. Moments after photographers captured her sculptural, anatomically-correct gown (a rehearsal for the 2026 Met Gala theme, perhaps?), Taylor's five-year-old daughter, Rue Rose Shumpert, followed behind to elongate its sequin skirt. And the Actor Award for 'most adorable red carpet walk' goes to..."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer
A Two-Hour-In Red Carpet Recap, Straight from 'Marie Claire' Editors
"The red carpet rotation is officially underway, with even more grand entrances still to come. If you’re just joining my fellow editors and I, welcome. It’s already been a night to remember. Sheryl Lee Ralph started the step-and-repeats strong in a Saiid Kobeisy Spring 2026 Couture gown, and the red carpet's brightest smile to boot. Mere minutes later, Chase Infiniti became senior fashion news editor Halie LeSavage's best-dressed (so far) in a 1920s-inspired skull cap.
Once Mia Goth arrived, statement skirts became a red carpet trend. Her lace slip featured a detachable bustle. Keri Russell's little black dress similarly included an elongated train, which partner Matthew Rhys fluffed along the carpet. There are still two hours until Netflix’s livestream begins, so don’t step away now. Put on your fashion critic hat and grab some popcorn: The Actor Awards are only getting started."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer
Fran Drescher Is Having "Fun" With the 2026 Actor Awards Dress Code
"After flaunting her sequin black dress, pink feathers, and top hat, Fran Drescher told Associated Press she's 'putting on the ritz' for the dress code, Reimagining Hollywood Glamour From the ‘20s and ‘30s. 'I loved the theme so I wanted to have fun with it,' she added. She even had Marie Claire fashion contributor Kelsey Stiegman endorsing a top hat renaissance."—Meguire Hennes, staff fashion writer
Drop-Waist Dresses Are the Leading Actor Awards' Trend
"Drop-waist silhouettes are swiftly taking over the Actor Awards red carpet. First, I noticed Michelle Monaghan in a gorgeous layered gown. Then came Sarah Pidgeon, who flaunted a pink strapless slip pulled straight from Balenciaga's Spring 2026 runway. And most recently, Sofia Carson graced the carpet in a billowing black gown stitched with an embroidered bodice. As the old phrase goes, 'three is a trend,' so I'll continue to keep my eyes on this look throughout the evening."—Lauren Tappan, fashion editor
Pantone's Cloud Dancer Twirls Onto the Red Carpet
"After dominating the 2026 Golden Globes, Pantone's color of the year—Cloud Dancer—is back at the Actor Awards. Best Female Actor nominee Rose Byrne chose Look 81 from Chanel's Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 collection: a white, ankle-grazing shift decorated with silver rhinestones atop the hips. Meanwhile, only half of Quinta Brunson and Dove Cameron's gowns featured Cloud Dancer, while the other channeled 'black-and-white cookie-core.'"—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer
Chase Infiniti Pulls Off a '20s-Coded Skull Cap With Ease
"One week after wearing a mermaid silhouette at the 2026 BAFTAs, Chase Infiniti revived the fit-and-flare shape at the 2026 Actor Awards in a gorgeous shade of crystalized gold. What's more, 1920s-esque skull caps were high on my 2026 Actor Awards mood board—my fellow Gen Z'er read my mind."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer
"That's a best dressed for me."—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor
Megan Stalter Brings "ICE OUT" Pins Back to the Red Carpet
"During New York Fashion Week, 'ICE OUT' pins were as much a Fashion Month mainstay as celebrities. Everyone from Rachel Scott at Proenza Schouler to Collina Estrada's Hillary Taymour took their final Fall 2026 bows with the black-and-white pin atop their blouses. Now, the queen of camp brought the pin back to red carpets, after Hailey Bieber, Tessa Thompson, and more styled it at the 2026 Grammys and 2026 Golden Globes respectively. Here's hoping the pin distribution system was as successful at the Actor Awards as it was NYFW."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer
Sarah Pidgeon Makes Her Actor Awards Red Carpet Debut
"Sarah Pidgeon has been on a roll channeling her on-screen Love Story character, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. While I've loved seeing her recent twists on '90s minimalism by the likes of Khaite and Chanel, I'm even more enamored when she breaks out of the CBK-inspired mold. Tonight, she branched out into a petal-pink gown with a drop waist (and matching high-vamp heels), both from Balenciaga Spring 2026. It's softer and more delicate than her recent looks—I'm in love!"—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor
Odessa A’zion Trades a 2026 Actor Awards Gown for a Pantsuit
"According to my colleague, fashion features editor Emma Childs, Odessa A’zion loves a jumpsuit with pants. Armani Privé crafted the one-piece from silk and beaded crystal fringe, its centerpiece a plunging neckline alongside peekaboo thigh cutouts."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer
Claire Danes Poses Two Hours Before the 2026 Actor Awards
"There's something so charming to me about Claire Danes, a legend, arriving so early to the carpet. And, she's modeling a trend first spotted by my colleague Emma Childs: the anti-jewelry embellishment, aka detailing that makes extra accessories unnecessary. No wonder Danes is so punctual—her dress did the styling for her."—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor