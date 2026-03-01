Welcome to the first-ever Actor Awards red carpet. The title is new, but the ceremony wasn’t an eleventh-hour addition to the 2026 award season. Actually, the 32-year-old Screen Actors Guild Awards became the Actor Awards in November 2025 to “better reflect its position as the only industry honor given to actors, by actors,” according to SAG-AFTRA. But if you accidentally call the 2026 Actor Awards the SAG Awards, you’re not alone. Even the ceremony’s host, Kristen Bell, admitted “there’s been a lot of slip-ups” at Netflix.

Most of what made the SAG Awards the SAG Awards still applies to the Actor Awards. 2026’s buzziest films, TV shows, actors, and ensembles still formed the current class of nominees, just like they have since 1995. The biggest change—apart from the name—is the addition of an official red carpet dress code, “Reimagining Hollywood Glamour From the ‘20s and ‘30s,” for the first time in SAG history. I certainly didn’t see it coming, even as Marie Claire’s part-award season superfan, part-fashion staff writer. But as an expert on Hollywood’s biggest pro dress-code affairs (like the Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival), I’m grateful for more themed fashion.

As leading partner of the 2026 Actor Awards, Elle magazine presented looks from Betty Davis and Barbara Stenwyck, as well as Spring 2026 Couture styles by Chanel, Schiaparelli, and Valentino, as red carpet inspiration for attendees. It couldn’t be more different from the 2026 Met Gala’s “Fashion Is Art” dress code. But if it’s anything like the first Monday in May, a handful of celebrities will take creative liberties.

Simply bringing together TV and film’s biggest and brightest confirms the red carpet will be memorable. Add fashion girls-turned-actors like Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, and Odessa A’zion to the mix? It’s a night to rival the Golden Globes. Former Marie Claire cover star Teyana Taylor—and Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role nominee—could earn top billing on senior news editor Halie LeSavage’s post-Actor Awards best-dressed list. On the TV side, we’re also watching Pluribus's Rhea Seehorn, who’s fresh off her 2026 Golden Globes win. Like Emma Stone, Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquiere is a huge fan of Seehorn—I bet he’ll dress both nominees tonight. Jessie Buckley, on the other hand, is a wildcard. Will she revive divine Hamnet dressing (the project she’s nominated for), though she’s technically promoting The Bride? And what about Hailee Steinfeld? I’m betting on another Rihanna-inspired maternity look, but make it red carpet-worthy.

Previous 2026 award shows—including the Grammys and Golden Globes—opened the respective red carpets extra early. (I’m talking 4 p.m. ET) So Marie Claire is following suit. From now until well past my bedtime, I’ll share to-the-minute updates of the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet fashion. Once Bell’s hosting gig begins, my fellow editors and I will keep the style reactions coming. I’m already practicing my shocked face when Kylie Jenner sneaks into L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium…