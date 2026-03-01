Discover Every Look From the 2026 Actor Awards Red Carpet
See how stars interpreted the "Reimagining Hollywood Glamour" dress code.
The old adage “dress to impress” was clearly top of mind when celebrities chose their 2026 Actor Awards red carpet looks. So far, we've seen fresh-off-the-runway Chanel gowns, designer feather boas, top hats, and twenty-year-old designer pulls—the biggest of fashion big guns. But when you’re attending an awards show where your peers handpick who takes home a trophy, phoning it in isn't an option.
Formerly known as the SAG Awards, the ceremony has been rebranded as the 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA. It’s a mouthful, sure, but it helps emphasize that the event celebrates the hard work of the actors in the Actors Guild. Hosted by Kristen Bell (the Nobody Wants This star's third time emceeing the gig), tonight's ceremony features nominees like Emma Stone, Jenna Ortega, and Teyana Taylor.
The name-change isn’t the only new development. The 2026 Actor Awards red carpet also has a theme: reimagining Hollywood glamour from the ‘20s and ‘30s. The dress code comes as part of the annual film and TV awards show’s new collaboration with fashion magazine Elle. It’s a Met Gala-like move that, yes, adds another hoop for celebrity stylists to jump through. At the same time, it makes the arrivals all the more entertaining to watch.
Keep scrolling to see how the A-list attendees addressed the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet dress code. Stay tuned, here, too, as we'll be routinely updating this list throughout the night.
Jenna Ortega in Christian Cowan
Timothée Chalamet in Prada
Gwyneth Paltrow in Givenchy and Belperron jewelry
Sarah Paulson in vintage Yves Saint Laurent
Regina Hall custom Cong Tri
Emma Stone in custom Louis Vuitton
Parker Posey in Gucci
Zinzi Coogler
Demi Moore in Schiaparelli
Leslie Bibb in Ashi Studio Couture
Connor Storrie in Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Irina Shayk
Kristen Wiig in Christian Cowan and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Aimee Lou Wood in custom Versace
Allison Janney in Raisa Vanessa
Jean Smart in Laura Basci
Viola Davis in custom Gucci and Pasquale Bruni jewelry
Mindy Kaling in Yara Shoemaker Couture
Paul Mescal in Saint Laurent
Jessie Buckley in Balenciaga
Eiza González in Giorgio Armani Privé
Liza Colón-Zayas
Michael B. Jordan
Chloé Zhao
Kate Hudson in custom Valentino and Emily P. Wheeler jewelry
Teyana Taylor in custom Thom Browne and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Amy Madigan in custom Dior
Erin Doherty in Louis Vuitton
Kirsten Dunst in Khaite
Rhea Seehorn in custom Louis Vuitton
Keri Russell in custom Louis Vuitton and Buccellati jewelry
Michelle Williams in Prada
Fran Drescher
Lisa Ann Walter in Alexia María
Damson Idris in Prada
Jayme Lawson
Janelle James
Adam Scott in Giorgio Armani, Naomi Scott
Mia Goth in custom Dior
Rose Byrne in Chanel Metiers d'Art
Law Roach
Quinta Brunson in custom Gabriela Hearst and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Wunmi Mosaku in custom Louis Vuitton and Messika jewely
Sofia Carson in Elie Saab Haute Couture and Chopard jewelry
Chase Infiniti in custom Louis Vuitton and and De Beers jewelry
Britt Lower in Colleen Allen
Noah Wyle in Balenciaga
Taylor Dearden
Chase Sui Wonders in Miss Sohee and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Megan Stalter
Fiona Dourif
Kathryn Hahn in Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Sarah Pidgeon in Balenciaga
Hannah Einbinder in Willy Chavarria
Odessa A’zion in Giorgio Armani Privé
Claire Danes in Prada
Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova
Abby Elliot in Paolo Sebastian and Jennifer Meyer jewelry
Patricia Arquette in Rick Owens
Michelle Monaghan in Prada
Natasha Rothwell in Naeem Khan
Yerin Ha in Balenciaga
Alexandra Metz
Sarah Catherine Hook in Balenciaga
Isa Briones
Patrick Ball in Thom Browne
Kristen Bell in Georges Hobeika Couture and Messika jewelry
Emily Watson
Supriya Ganesh
Sarah Bock in Jenny Packham
Ella Balinska
Li Jun Li in Aadnevik and Anita Ko jewelry
Dove Cameron in Monique Lhuillier
Sheryl Lee Ralph in Saiid Kobeisy
Paige DeSorbo in Marmar Halim
Emma Childs is the fashion features editor at Marie Claire, where she explores the intersection of style, culture, and human interest storytelling. She covers zeitgeist-y style moments—like TikTok's "Olsen Tuck" and Substack's "Shirt Sandwiches"—and has written hundreds of runway-researched trend reports. Above all, Emma enjoys connecting with real people about style, from designers, athlete stylists, politicians, and C-suite executives.
Emma previously wrote for The Zoe Report, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Bustle, and she studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University Lincoln Center. When Emma isn't writing about niche fashion discourse on the internet, you'll find her shopping designer vintage, doing hot yoga, and befriending bodega cats.