Discover Every Look From the 2026 Actor Awards Red Carpet

The old adage “dress to impress” was clearly top of mind when celebrities chose their 2026 Actor Awards red carpet looks. So far, we've seen fresh-off-the-runway Chanel gowns, designer feather boas, top hats, and twenty-year-old designer pulls—the biggest of fashion big guns. But when you’re attending an awards show where your peers handpick who takes home a trophy, phoning it in isn't an option.

Formerly known as the SAG Awards, the ceremony has been rebranded as the 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA. It’s a mouthful, sure, but it helps emphasize that the event celebrates the hard work of the actors in the Actors Guild. Hosted by Kristen Bell (the Nobody Wants This star's third time emceeing the gig), tonight's ceremony features nominees like Emma Stone, Jenna Ortega, and Teyana Taylor.

The name-change isn’t the only new development. The 2026 Actor Awards red carpet also has a theme: reimagining Hollywood glamour from the ‘20s and ‘30s. The dress code comes as part of the annual film and TV awards show’s new collaboration with fashion magazine Elle. It’s a Met Gala-like move that, yes, adds another hoop for celebrity stylists to jump through. At the same time, it makes the arrivals all the more entertaining to watch.

Keep scrolling to see how the A-list attendees addressed the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet dress code. Stay tuned, here, too, as we'll be routinely updating this list throughout the night.

Timothée Chalamet in Prada

Gwyneth Paltrow in Givenchy and Belperron jewelry

Sarah Paulson in vintage Yves Saint Laurent

Regina Hall custom Cong Tri

Emma Stone in custom Louis Vuitton

Parker Posey in Gucci

Zinzi Coogler

Demi Moore in Schiaparelli

Leslie Bibb in Ashi Studio Couture

Connor Storrie in Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Irina Shayk

Kristen Wiig in Christian Cowan and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Aimee Lou Wood in custom Versace

Allison Janney in Raisa Vanessa

Jean Smart in Laura Basci

Viola Davis in custom Gucci and Pasquale Bruni jewelry

Mindy Kaling in Yara Shoemaker Couture

Paul Mescal in Saint Laurent

Jessie Buckley in Balenciaga

Eiza González in Giorgio Armani Privé

Liza Colón-Zayas

Michael B. Jordan

Chloé Zhao

Kate Hudson in custom Valentino and Emily P. Wheeler jewelry

Teyana Taylor in custom Thom Browne and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Amy Madigan in custom Dior

Erin Doherty in Louis Vuitton

Kirsten Dunst in Khaite

Rhea Seehorn in custom Louis Vuitton

Keri Russell in custom Louis Vuitton and Buccellati jewelry

Michelle Williams in Prada

Fran Drescher

Lisa Ann Walter in Alexia María

Damson Idris in Prada

Jayme Lawson

Janelle James

Adam Scott in Giorgio Armani, Naomi Scott

Mia Goth in custom Dior

Rose Byrne in Chanel Metiers d'Art

Law Roach

Quinta Brunson in custom Gabriela Hearst and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Wunmi Mosaku in custom Louis Vuitton and Messika jewely

Sofia Carson in Elie Saab Haute Couture and Chopard jewelry

Chase Infiniti in custom Louis Vuitton and and De Beers jewelry

Britt Lower in Colleen Allen

Noah Wyle in Balenciaga

Taylor Dearden

Chase Sui Wonders in Miss Sohee and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Megan Stalter

Fiona Dourif

Kathryn Hahn in Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Sarah Pidgeon in Balenciaga

Hannah Einbinder in Willy Chavarria

Odessa A’zion in Giorgio Armani Privé

Claire Danes in Prada

Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova

Abby Elliot in Paolo Sebastian and Jennifer Meyer jewelry

Patricia Arquette in Rick Owens

Michelle Monaghan in Prada

Natasha Rothwell in Naeem Khan

Yerin Ha in Balenciaga

Alexandra Metz

Sarah Catherine Hook in Balenciaga

Isa Briones

Patrick Ball in Thom Browne

Kristen Bell in Georges Hobeika Couture and Messika jewelry

Emily Watson

Supriya Ganesh

Sarah Bock in Jenny Packham

Ella Balinska

Li Jun Li in Aadnevik and Anita Ko jewelry

Dove Cameron in Monique Lhuillier

Sheryl Lee Ralph in Saiid Kobeisy

Paige DeSorbo in Marmar Halim

