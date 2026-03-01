Discover Every Look From the 2026 Actor Awards Red Carpet

See how stars interpreted the "Reimagining Hollywood Glamour" dress code.

2026 actors awards all the looks red carpet
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The old adage “dress to impress” was clearly top of mind when celebrities chose their 2026 Actor Awards red carpet looks. So far, we've seen fresh-off-the-runway Chanel gowns, designer feather boas, top hats, and twenty-year-old designer pulls—the biggest of fashion big guns. But when you’re attending an awards show where your peers handpick who takes home a trophy, phoning it in isn't an option.

Formerly known as the SAG Awards, the ceremony has been rebranded as the 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA. It’s a mouthful, sure, but it helps emphasize that the event celebrates the hard work of the actors in the Actors Guild. Hosted by Kristen Bell (the Nobody Wants This star's third time emceeing the gig), tonight's ceremony features nominees like Emma Stone, Jenna Ortega, and Teyana Taylor.

The name-change isn’t the only new development. The 2026 Actor Awards red carpet also has a theme: reimagining Hollywood glamour from the ‘20s and ‘30s. The dress code comes as part of the annual film and TV awards show’s new collaboration with fashion magazine Elle. It’s a Met Gala-like move that, yes, adds another hoop for celebrity stylists to jump through. At the same time, it makes the arrivals all the more entertaining to watch.

Keep scrolling to see how the A-list attendees addressed the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet dress code. Stay tuned, here, too, as we'll be routinely updating this list throughout the night.

Jenna Ortega in Christian Cowan

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Jenna Ortega attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Timothée Chalamet in Prada

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Timoth&amp;eacute;e Chalamet attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow in Givenchy and Belperron jewelry

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Paulson in vintage Yves Saint Laurent

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Sarah Paulson attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Regina Hall custom Cong Tri

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Regina Hall attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Stone in custom Louis Vuitton

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Emma Stone attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parker Posey in Gucci

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Parker Posey attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zinzi Coogler

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Zinzi Coogler attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Moore in Schiaparelli

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Demi Moore attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leslie Bibb in Ashi Studio Couture

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Leslie Bibb attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Connor Storrie in Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Connor Storrie attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Irina Shayk

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kristen Wiig in Christian Cowan and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Kristen Wiig attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aimee Lou Wood in custom Versace

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Aimee Lou Wood attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Allison Janney in Raisa Vanessa

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Allison Janney attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jean Smart in Laura Basci 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Jean Smart attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

 Viola Davis in custom Gucci and Pasquale Bruni jewelry

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Viola Davis attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mindy Kaling in Yara Shoemaker Couture

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Mindy Kaling attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Mescal in Saint Laurent

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Paul Mescal attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessie Buckley in Balenciaga

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Jessie Buckley attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eiza González in Giorgio Armani Privé

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Eiza Gonz&amp;aacute;lez attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liza Colón-Zayas

Liza Col&amp;oacute;n-Zayas at The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael B. Jordan

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Michael B. Jordan attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chloé Zhao

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Chlo&amp;eacute; Zhao attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Hudson in custom Valentino and Emily P. Wheeler jewelry

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Kate Hudson attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor in custom Thom Browne and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Teyana Taylor attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amy Madigan in custom Dior

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Amy Madigan attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Erin Doherty in Louis Vuitton

British actress Erin Doherty attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kirsten Dunst in Khaite

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Kirsten Dunst attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rhea Seehorn in custom Louis Vuitton

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Rhea Seehorn attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keri Russell in custom Louis Vuitton and Buccellati jewelry

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Keri Russell attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michelle Williams in Prada

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Michelle Williams attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fran Drescher 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Fran Drescher attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lisa Ann Walter in Alexia María

Lisa Ann Walter at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Damson Idris in Prada

Damson Idris at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jayme Lawson

Jayme Lawson at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Janelle James

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Janelle James attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adam Scott in Giorgio Armani, Naomi Scott

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: (L-R) Adam Scott and Naomi Scott attend the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mia Goth in custom Dior

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Mia Goth attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rose Byrne in Chanel Metiers d'Art

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Rose Byrne attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Law Roach

Law Roach at The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson in custom Gabriela Hearst and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Quinta Brunson attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wunmi Mosaku in custom Louis Vuitton and Messika jewely

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Wunmi Mosaku attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sofia Carson in Elie Saab Haute Couture and Chopard jewelry

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Sofia Carson attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chase Infiniti in custom Louis Vuitton and and De Beers jewelry

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Chase Infiniti attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Britt Lower in Colleen Allen

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Britt Lower attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Noah Wyle in Balenciaga

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Noah Wyle attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Dearden

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Taylor Dearden attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chase Sui Wonders in Miss Sohee and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Chase Sui Wonders attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

 Megan Stalter

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Megan Stalter attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fiona Dourif

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Fiona Dourif attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kathryn Hahn in Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Kathryn Hahn attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Pidgeon in Balenciaga

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Sarah Pidgeon attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hannah Einbinder in Willy Chavarria

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Hannah Einbinder attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Odessa A’zion in Giorgio Armani Privé

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Odessa A&amp;amp;apos;zion attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Claire Danes in Prada

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Claire Danes attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Abby Elliot in Paolo Sebastian and Jennifer Meyer jewelry

US actress Abby Elliott attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Patricia Arquette in Rick Owens

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Patricia Arquette attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michelle Monaghan in Prada

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Michelle Monaghan attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Natasha Rothwell in Naeem Khan

US actress Natasha Rothwell attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yerin Ha in Balenciaga

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Yerin Ha attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexandra Metz

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Alexandra Metz attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Catherine Hook in Balenciaga

Sarah Catherine Hook at The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Isa Briones

Isa Briones at The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Patrick Ball in Thom Browne

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Patrick Ball attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kristen Bell in Georges Hobeika Couture and Messika jewelry

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Kristen Bell attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily Watson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Emily Watson attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Supriya Ganesh

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Supriya Ganesh attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Bock in Jenny Packham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ella Balinska

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Ella Balinska attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Li Jun Li in Aadnevik and Anita Ko jewelry

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Li Jun Li attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dove Cameron in Monique Lhuillier

Dove Cameron at The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph in Saiid Kobeisy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paige DeSorbo in Marmar Halim

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Paige DeSorbo attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
