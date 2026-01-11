Selena Gomez's Custom Chanel Gown at the 2026 Golden Globes May Be Her Best Look Yet
It took 323 hours to create.
Almost every year since the first season of Only Murders In the Building aired, Selena Gomez has earned a nomination for Best Actress at the Golden Globes. The 2026 ceremony is no different: Tonight, she's up for the prize for the fourth time (her fifth Golden Globe nomination overall), and her red carpet style streak is still going strong. In fact, it may be the strongest it's ever been.
Marking her first award show appearance as a married woman, Gomez arrived to the 2026 Golden Globes with her new husband Benny Bianco. All eyes weren't on her marquise engagement ring and wedding band, though—rather, it was her custom Chanel look, styled by Erin Walsh, that really stole the show.
The neckline of the Matthieu Blazy-designed black velvet bustier gown featured white flowers made of feathers, silk chiffon, and silk organza—a big feature on his Spring 2026 runway for the French luxury house.
According to the brand, a grand total of 323 hours went into perfecting Gomez's custom ensemble, which boasts nearly 200 embroidered elements. Her pointy black stilettos and statement earrings also hailed from Chanel.
Velvet has been Gomez's signature red carpet textile. See: last year's Armani Privé pick for the Academy Museum Gala , her custom Schiaparelli dress from the BAFTA Film Awards, and her look from the 2023 Golden Globes.
This is Gomez and Walsh's third Golden Globes red carpet together. It all started in 2024, with a custom Armani Privé asymmetrical ballgown—a surprisingly voluminous choice for someone who's known to love a column dress. Still, its ruby red sheen wasn't too far off from the multi-hyphenate's style at the time.
Gomez's aesthetic underwent a total transformation between then and the next Golden Globes. At the 2025 red carpet, she looked every bit a Disney princess in an off-the-shoulder baby blue satin Prada gown, another custom creation. Even her accessories—pointy pumps, a rhinestone clutch, and Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace—got the Cinderella memo. Extra points for her perfectly-parted bob, sculpted by hair stylist Renato Campora.
Gomez returns to the Golden Globes after her biggest award season run yet. Last year, she RSVP'd "yes" to the BAFTA Film Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Emmy Awards, and even the Academy Awards, promoting Emilia Pérez. (Selenators still aren't over her crystalized Ralph Lauren gown at the 2025 Oscars, which teased the designer of her wedding dresses.)
She took a step back from film acting after the Netflix movie-musical, so her awards appearances could be more modest this time around. Thankfully, fans will always have Only Murders, which is already renewed for Season 6. If Only Murders sweeps the TV nominations yet again, we can expect another Globes gown from Gomez this time next year.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.