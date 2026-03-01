Unless there's a big, shiny trophy involved, Ariana Grande is not showing up. That's why she's made appearances at this year's Golden Globes and AFI Awards. And with the Actor Awards (formerly, the Screen Actors Guild Awards) red carpet officially kicking off, fans are patiently awaiting Grande's arrival.

Unfortunately, the Wicked: For Good star has confirmed she won't be attending, despite her nomination for Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role (the same nom she received last year). According to E! News, she's busy rehearsing for her upcoming Eternal Sunshine Tour, which begins June 6 in Oakland, CA.

“Thank you so much for this tremendous honor @actorawards @sagaftra, for recognizing this performance a second year in a row, and for including me in this group of magnificent women," Grande wrote on Instagram Stories following the announcement. "I'm so so moved thank you... I adore being part of this community and this acknowledgement means more than words can say."

Ariana Grande attended the 2025 SAG awards in a custom made Loewe gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The snub will deprive fans of what would surely be another memorable fashion moment—if last year's look is any indicator. In 2025, Grande attended her first-ever SAGs for her role in Wicked. Naturally, she went Glinda-inspired all the way, sporting a gauzy pink gown by Loewe with a draped, off-the-shoulder detail. The bodice was covered in pink blooms made from feathers, which trailed down its flowing skirt. Stylist Mimi Cuttrell accessorized her client in diamonds by Jared Atelier.

Thankfully, the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet is already awash with stylish stars who are more than capable of filling Grande's sartorial void. A-listers like Dove Cameron, Quinta Brunson, and Kristen Bell have already made their appearance on the famed step-and-repeat, with many more soon to follow.

