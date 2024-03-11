I’ve Been Considering My Spring Wardrobe for Months—8 Pieces I’m Investing In

The below is from editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike's weekly newsletter, Self Checkout. Subscribe here.
With close to 20 years in the fashion industry, I’ve not only seen it all—but also know how to parse through the endless sea of stuff. What’s worth buying? What’s not? In Self Checkout, you’ll find my highly specific recommendations with a few picks from my most knowledgeable, stylish friends.
Bonjour from Paris Fashion Week! We’re in the home stretch of watching show after show that highlights what will be in stores next fall (you can read about all the most interesting fall 2024 trends—including this street style trend involving sweaters that really got people talking). Honestly, though, all I can think about is getting away for a second to shop the spring arrivals at my favorite stores. The list is long—I mean, I’ve been thinking about what I want to get for the past six months—but here’s what I want to buy first.
Breezy Outerwear
A trip to Mexico City is on the horizon for me, so I’m thinking about vacation looks. This cropped trench coat will be good to have on chilly spring nights.
Whimsical Heels
There are very few Dries Van Noten stores in the world, so when I’m in Paris I always like to stop in. Devoted Self Checkout fans know I’m a Dries girl through and through; I posted on my Instagram about how much I absolutely loved this collection. This weird and wonderful shoe, though, tops the list of what I want right now. I imagine wearing it with jeans, of course, but also short suits and A-line skirts. These black trousers and this navy blouse are also on the list.
A Supple Leather Sling Bag
Mansur Gavriel is going through a renaissance right now, and I couldn’t be more excited about it. When the brand launched more than ten years ago, it was known for its tote and bucket bags. I have a feeling that this new sling bag will be a top seller, though: the price point is approachable, the shape is nice (similar to the Uniqlo everyone loves, but supple leather!), and this plum color is going to be huge over the next year.
A Trusty Polo
I imagine this will be a style workhorse over the next couple months of not-quite-cold, not-quite-hot weather. I can layer my favorite Uniqlo white T-shirt underneath—or even a thinner turtleneck, depending on the temperature.
Shimmering Mismatched Earrings
How gorgeous are these mismatched earrings? During New York Fashion Week I spotted Amy Smilovic of Tibi wearing them, and now I can’t get them out of my head. They’ll be my going-out earrings, paired with strapless tops and dresses to make sure they get their moment.
Dream-Worthy Sneakers
I’m not sure I’ll actually buy them, but I will continue to think about and agonize over the decision for the next three months. The streamlined silhouette is just so good, and the brown will contrast nicely against my black work trousers. Yes, they’re expensive, but that won’t stop me from dreaming!
Versatile Denim
If you’re on the hunt for a good denim skirt, allow me to suggest this one. The length is great for the office and also sightseeing—you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything else that affords you both—and the indigo blue feels more polished than a lighter wash.
Barn Coats for the Win
Barn coats are going to be big this season, thanks to Mrs. Prada and her spring runway show. And if money were no object, I’d absolutely buy her version, but I think I may borrow from the boys and go with this Carhartt version instead.
