I’ve Been Considering My Spring Wardrobe for Months—8 Pieces I’m Investing In

With close to 20 years in the fashion industry, I’ve not only seen it all—but also know how to parse through the endless sea of stuff. What’s worth buying? What’s not? In Self Checkout, you’ll find my highly specific recommendations with a few picks from my most knowledgeable, stylish friends. 

Bonjour from Paris Fashion Week! We’re in the home stretch of watching show after show that highlights what will be in stores next fall (you can read about all the most interesting fall 2024 trends—including this street style trend involving sweaters that really got people talking). Honestly, though, all I can think about is getting away for a second to shop the spring arrivals at my favorite stores. The list is long—I mean, I’ve been thinking about what I want to get for the past six months—but here’s what I want to buy first. 

The Charles Crop Trench CoatBreezy Outerwear
Favorite Daughter The Charles Crop Trench Coat

A trip to Mexico City is on the horizon for me, so I’m thinking about vacation looks. This cropped trench coat will be good to have on chilly spring nights.

Cutout Leather SandalsWhimsical Heels
Dries Van Noten Cutout Leather Sandals

There are very few Dries Van Noten stores in the world, so when I’m in Paris I always like to stop in. Devoted Self Checkout fans know I’m a Dries girl through and through; I posted on my Instagram about how much I absolutely loved this collection. This weird and wonderful shoe, though, tops the list of what I want right now. I imagine wearing it with jeans, of course, but also short suits and A-line skirts. These black trousers and this navy blouse are also on the list.

Moon Sling BagA Supple Leather Sling Bag
Mansur Gavriel Moon Sling Bag

Mansur Gavriel is going through a renaissance right now, and I couldn’t be more excited about it. When the brand launched more than ten years ago, it was known for its tote and bucket bags. I have a feeling that this new sling bag will be a top seller, though: the price point is approachable, the shape is nice (similar to the Uniqlo everyone loves, but supple leather!), and this plum color is going to be huge over the next year.

Edith Polo ShirtA Trusty Polo

And Daughter Edith Polo Shirt

I imagine this will be a style workhorse over the next couple months of not-quite-cold, not-quite-hot weather. I can layer my favorite Uniqlo white T-shirt underneath—or even a thinner turtleneck, depending on the temperature.

Pearl and Zirconia Gold Vermeil EarringsShimmering Mismatched Earrings

Glitch Pearl and Zirconia Gold Vermeil Earrings

How gorgeous are these mismatched earrings? During New York Fashion Week I spotted Amy Smilovic of Tibi wearing them, and now I can’t get them out of my head. They’ll be my going-out earrings, paired with strapless tops and dresses to make sure they get their moment.

Suede and Mesh SneakersDream-Worthy Sneakers
New Balance X Miu Miu Suede and Mesh Sneakers

I’m not sure I’ll actually buy them, but I will continue to think about and agonize over the decision for the next three months. The streamlined silhouette is just so good, and the brown will contrast nicely against my black work trousers. Yes, they’re expensive, but that won’t stop me from dreaming!

Indigo Denim Midi A-Line SkirtVersatile Denim

Tibi Indigo Denim Midi A-Line Skirt

If you’re on the hunt for a good denim skirt, allow me to suggest this one. The length is great for the office and also sightseeing—you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything else that affords you both—and the indigo blue feels more polished than a lighter wash.

Michigan Chore Coat Barn Coats for the Win
Carhartt Michigan Chore Coat

Barn coats are going to be big this season, thanks to Mrs. Prada and her spring runway show. And if money were no object, I’d absolutely buy her version, but I think I may borrow from the boys and go with this Carhartt version instead.

When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes recommended by a MC writer or editor, or by an expert we've spoken to. Learn more about how we review products.

