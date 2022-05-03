The 6 Summer 2022 Handbag Trends to Get a Grip On
Logo designs, raffia fabrics, and Y2K silhouettes are front and center this season.
If we've learned anything as trendspotters, reporters, and adopters, there is no one size fits all approach when it comes to the ideal handbag. This is especially true when it comes to the summer 2022 fashion trends. Really, it comes down to personal preferences. Some prefer to keep their belongings in tow, hence the steadfastness of oversized totes and ergonomic backpack styles. Others are minimalists, with only essential cards and their favorite lipstick on hand. This season, there is an unparalleled variety of something-for-everyone. These are the handbag styles heating up now, from party-girl trinket bags to logo prints to earthy straw styles.
Logo Clad Bags
Whether you prefer a large logo stamp or an all-over monogrammed print, these easy-to-spot handbags will complete your summer look. From Blumarine's handheld purses to Burberry's sleek crossbody style, there are several different ways to weave them into your wardrobe.
Straw Bags
Straw is a quintessential summer bag material, and this season, the selection of straw and raffia-style bags will be more significant than ever before. We love them for their French-girl flare but also for their versatility. Tote them around to the beach and the farmers market, or use them as weekender bags.
Half Moon Bags
Half-moon bags from your high school days are back again. While they might be a Y2K throwback style, new iterations and grown-up fabrications, like buttery soft leather, make them incredibly chic. Their crescent-like shape also positions them perfectly under your arm, allowing you to move about freely.
Beaded Bags
You don't have to reserve summer beaded bag styles for a night on the town. With elongated straps, bucket bag styles, and mixed-media materials—like mermaid netting—you can rock them whenever you please.
Woven Bags
This season, it won't be unusual to see woven fabrics on oversized totes and crossbody bags. Adorned with buckle clips, metal hardware, and even exterior pockets, woven bags are skewing more sophisticated and less crafty than in seasons past.
Trinket Bags
Fun, carefree, and the ultimate conversation starters, this season's trinket bags are meant to hold only the essentials.
Sara Holzman is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
-
Queen Letizia Accidentally Twinned With an Award Winner in a Black and White Mango Dress
It's giving Spiderman meme.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Choice of House in Windsor Is Also Princess Eugenie's, Reportedly
Awwwwk.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Planning to Relaunch Her Blog, The Tig
But there was a slight problem, apparently...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The 13 Best Jelly Sandals to Fall (Back) in Love With in 2022
Your childhood favorite got an upgrade.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
18 Luxury Mother's Day Gifts When She Deserves Something Really Special
These elevated finds speak for themselves.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 8 Best Beach Outfits for Long Days in the Sun
Ready to hit the sand in 3, 2, 1...
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
The 20 Most Famous Supermodels of the '90s
The '90s brought us "The Big Six." Need we say more?
By Katie Attardo
-
10 Oversized Denim Jackets You Can Live in Year-Round
Come for the timelessness, stay for the coziness.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
The 11 Best Slip Skirts That'll Be Your All-Season Staple
There's no denying their practicality.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 32 Best Pairs of Sunglasses for Summer 2022
Here's to sunny days.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 13 Sandals Brands We Can't Get Enough Of
Your go-to list for sandals you can rely on.
By Julia Marzovilla