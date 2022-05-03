The 6 Summer 2022 Handbag Trends to Get a Grip On

Logo designs, raffia fabrics, and Y2K silhouettes are front and center this season.

Summer 2022 Handbag Trends
(Image credit: Michael Kors, Carolina Herrera, Chanel)
Sara Holzman
By
published

If we've learned anything as trendspotters, reporters, and adopters, there is no one size fits all approach when it comes to the ideal handbag. This is especially true when it comes to the summer 2022 fashion trends. Really, it comes down to personal preferences. Some prefer to keep their belongings in tow, hence the steadfastness of oversized totes and ergonomic backpack styles. Others are minimalists, with only essential cards and their favorite lipstick on hand. This season, there is an unparalleled variety of something-for-everyone. These are the handbag styles heating up now, from party-girl trinket bags to logo prints to earthy straw styles.

Logo Clad Bags

Whether you prefer a large logo stamp or an all-over monogrammed print, these easy-to-spot handbags will complete your summer look. From Blumarine's handheld purses to Burberry's sleek crossbody style, there are several different ways to weave them into your wardrobe.

Summer 2022 Logo Bag Tend

(Image credit: Burberry, Blumarine, Givenchy)

Balenciaga Hourglass Croc-Embossed Leather Top Handle Bag

Loewe Cubi Mini Anagram tote

Valentino Garavani Mini Vlogo Leather Hobo Bag

Straw Bags

Straw is a quintessential summer bag material, and this season, the selection of straw and raffia-style bags will be more significant than ever before. We love them for their French-girl flare but also for their versatility. Tote them around to the beach and the farmers market, or use them as weekender bags.

Summer 2022 Bag Trends Straw

(Image credit: Michael Kors, Sacai, Staud)

Marni Beige & Black Micro Raffia Tropicalia Tote

Clare V. Pot de Miel Bag

Loewe Beige & Tan Small Basket Tote

Half Moon Bags

Half-moon bags from your high school days are back again. While they might be a Y2K throwback style, new iterations and grown-up fabrications, like buttery soft leather, make them incredibly chic. Their crescent-like shape also positions them perfectly under your arm, allowing you to move about freely.

Summer 2022 Bag Trends Half Moon Bag

(Image credit: Gucci, JW Anderson, Dior)

Kate Spade Smile Small Shoulder Bag

Alaïa Large Half Moon Leather Shoulder Bag

JW Anderson The Bumper Zip Leather Shoulder Bag

Beaded Bags

You don't have to reserve summer beaded bag styles for a night on the town. With elongated straps, bucket bag styles, and mixed-media materials—like mermaid netting—you can rock them whenever you please.

Summer 2022 Bag Trends Beaded Bags

(Image credit: Armani, Paco Rabanne, Chanel)

Staud Bean Beaded Shoulder Bag

Kara Silver Orb Bag

Zara Beaded Fabric Bag

Woven Bags

This season, it won't be unusual to see woven fabrics on oversized totes and crossbody bags. Adorned with buckle clips, metal hardware, and even exterior pockets, woven bags are skewing more sophisticated and less crafty than in seasons past.  

Summer 2022 Bag Trends Woven

(Image credit: Acne Studio, Bottega Veneta, Chloe)

Saint Laurent Medium Niki Tweed Chain Bag

Chloé Jorge Striped Bag

Bottega Veneta Crochet Shoulder Bag

Trinket Bags

Fun, carefree, and the ultimate conversation starters, this season's trinket bags are meant to hold only the essentials.

Summer 2022 Bag Trends Trinket Bags

(Image credit: Alexander McQueen, Dior, Chanel)

Amina Muaddi Ciao Bag

Antonella Rizza Diana Feather Bag

Leejune Ice Cream Clutch8

Sara Holzman
Sara Holzman

Sara Holzman is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.

