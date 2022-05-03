If we've learned anything as trendspotters, reporters, and adopters, there is no one size fits all approach when it comes to the ideal handbag. This is especially true when it comes to the summer 2022 fashion trends. Really, it comes down to personal preferences. Some prefer to keep their belongings in tow, hence the steadfastness of oversized totes and ergonomic backpack styles. Others are minimalists, with only essential cards and their favorite lipstick on hand. This season, there is an unparalleled variety of something-for-everyone. These are the handbag styles heating up now, from party-girl trinket bags to logo prints to earthy straw styles.

Logo Clad Bags

Whether you prefer a large logo stamp or an all-over monogrammed print, these easy-to-spot handbags will complete your summer look. From Blumarine's handheld purses to Burberry's sleek crossbody style, there are several different ways to weave them into your wardrobe.

(Image credit: Burberry, Blumarine, Givenchy)

Straw Bags

Straw is a quintessential summer bag material, and this season, the selection of straw and raffia-style bags will be more significant than ever before. We love them for their French-girl flare but also for their versatility. Tote them around to the beach and the farmers market, or use them as weekender bags.

(Image credit: Michael Kors, Sacai, Staud)

Half Moon Bags

Half-moon bags from your high school days are back again. While they might be a Y2K throwback style, new iterations and grown-up fabrications, like buttery soft leather, make them incredibly chic. Their crescent-like shape also positions them perfectly under your arm, allowing you to move about freely.

(Image credit: Gucci, JW Anderson, Dior)

Beaded Bags

You don't have to reserve summer beaded bag styles for a night on the town. With elongated straps, bucket bag styles, and mixed-media materials—like mermaid netting—you can rock them whenever you please.

(Image credit: Armani, Paco Rabanne, Chanel)

Woven Bags

This season, it won't be unusual to see woven fabrics on oversized totes and crossbody bags. Adorned with buckle clips, metal hardware, and even exterior pockets, woven bags are skewing more sophisticated and less crafty than in seasons past.

(Image credit: Acne Studio, Bottega Veneta, Chloe)

Trinket Bags

Fun, carefree, and the ultimate conversation starters, this season's trinket bags are meant to hold only the essentials.