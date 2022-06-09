When you think about "French-girl style," what do you picture? Probably someone wearing a pair of expertly-tailored blue jeans, a classic white tee, and a basket bag. The style once popularized by Jane Birkin back in the 1960s and 1970s is having a resurgence for this season, making it one of summer 2022's biggest bag trends. Ahead, we at Marie Claire found the best basket bags on the market to shop this season, no matter your price point or personal style.

Also called "woven bags," basket-style bags can moonlight as the best beach bag or just as a great everyday bag—that is, if you're not someone who carries all of their life's belongings in their daily tote. Basket bags are slightly more delicate by nature of their design, but modern iterations come complete with life-proofing details like leather finishings or canvas fabric inserts that will make them last a little longer despite your daily wear-and-tear. Plus, they no longer exclusively come in the same few shades of brown or tan. You can now shop basket bags in colorways like black or bright white, and some even come with larger-than-life sparkly embellishments, colorful charms, and embroidery.

Keep reading to shop the best basket bags to channel some serious French-girl style energy for summer 2022. (And if you're on the hunt for for even more summer bag inspiration? Team Marie Claire has also rounded up the very best weekender bags for quick getaways.)

Best Netted Basket Bag (opens in new tab) J.Crew Sedona basket bag in straw The perfect combination between a net bag and a basket bag, this pick from J.Crew comes in three colors and retails for only $70 $70 at J.Crew (opens in new tab)

Best Basket Bag With Black Straps (opens in new tab) Mango Double strap mini basket bag Cute and small, this basket bag from Mango gets a punch of drama courtesy of the black detail across the side. If black isn't your thing, it also comes in a sunny yellow shade. $60 at MANGO (opens in new tab)

Best Influencer-Approved Basket Bag (opens in new tab) Loewe Basket Small Palm Tote Bag Every It-girl on my Instagram feed has been carrying this tote basket bag from Loewe. This smaller iteration retails for under $500, making a great in-between point between an affordable pick and a splurge. $490 at Bergdorf Goodman (opens in new tab)

Best Square Basket Bag (opens in new tab) FRAME Wicker Bag in Noir This basket bag from FRAME is hand-woven by Italian artisans and features a 100 percent leather top to keep your valuables safe this summer. $428 at FRAME (opens in new tab)

Best Mini Basket Bag (opens in new tab) SENSEI STUDIO Mini Mini Canasta Bag This almost-white basket bag from SENSEI STUDIO also comes in a rich chocolate brown color, so feel free to take your pick. $120 at REVOLVE (opens in new tab)

Best Top-Handle Basket Bag (opens in new tab) Kate Spade Gracie Wicker Medium Top-Handle Bag This adorable Kate Spade top-handle basket bag comes in either this pink hue or a bright white shade, making it the perfect companion for all of your summer travels. $398 at Kate Spade (opens in new tab)

Best Bucket Basket Bag With Canvas Strap (opens in new tab) Chloe + NET SUSTAIN Woody Small Leather-Trimmed Raffia Basket Bag Looking to splurge on a designer bag this summer? This basket bag from Chloe has a timeless silhouette but features a cool twist courtesy of the logo'd strap. $590 at NET-A-PORTER (opens in new tab)

Best Basket Bag With Gold Details (opens in new tab) Coach Small Tote Coach can do no wrong when it comes to designing the perfect summer bag, and this basket-style one is hands-down one of my favorites for this summer. $395 at COACH (opens in new tab)

Best All-Black Basket Bag (opens in new tab) Ted Baker London Jaysina Basket Weave Crossbody Bag This basket-inspired black bag from Ted Baker London has a nylon pouch on the inside to keep your belongings super safe throughout the day. $250 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

Best Beach Basket Bag (opens in new tab) Kayu Selma Straw Tote Bag Canvas straps give this straw bag from Kayu a boost of longevity in your closet. The thicker straps mean that you can load it up with towels and all of your other beach day accessories without it breaking or getting uncomfortable. $158 at Shopbop (opens in new tab)

Best Rainbow-Striped Basket Bag (opens in new tab) Cesta Collective Raffia Tote Who says that basket bags need to only come in one color? This one from Cesta Collective features a whole host of rainbow hues for a fun pop. $695 at Cesta Collective (opens in new tab)

Best Bucket Basket Bag Milaner The Mela Wicker Bucket Bag This bag from Milaner plays on the basket style thanks to its square bucket silhouette. It also features a cotton drawstring pouch on the inside for extra protection. $435 at Milaner (opens in new tab)

The Best Leather Basket Bag (opens in new tab) & Other Stories Midi Woven Leather Shoulder Bag This basket-inspired bag from & Other Stories is made out of leather instead of straw or rattan, making it a touch more durable than others on this list. $135 at & Other Stories (opens in new tab)

Best Basket Bag With Pockets (opens in new tab) Anya Hindmarch Small Muiltipocket Basket Tote Ever wish your basket bag had more pockets? The team at Anya Hindmarch had you in mind when they designed this bag. Keep your valuables in the leather ones, and keep your makeup in the clear plastic pockets. $695 at Shopbop (opens in new tab)

st Clutch Basket Bag (opens in new tab) btb Los Angeles Page Wicker Clutch This mini basket clutch bag from btb Los Angeles features a bright orange acrylic handle for a modern, night-out-ready feel. $118 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

The Best Literal Basket Bag (opens in new tab) Dragon Diffusion Jane Birkin XL Woven-Leather Basket Bag Oh, you wanted a literal basket bag to carry this summer? This Jane Birkin-inspired basket from Dragon Diffusion has you covered. $331 at Matches Fashion (opens in new tab)

Best Basket Bag With White Straps (opens in new tab) DeMellier London Santorini Tote If you're worried about your basket bag loosing its shape over time, opt for this one from DeMellier London. The white braces keep its silhouette in check, no matter how much you use it. $265 at REVOLVE (opens in new tab)

Best Basket Bag With a Long Strap (opens in new tab) Madewell x Tierra y Mano Baja Basket Bag Do you hate that feeling when a bag hits too close to your armpit? Same. This one from Madewell's collaboration with Tierra y Mano is great for you thanks to its extra-long strap. $75 at Madewell (opens in new tab)

Best Gradient Basket Bag (opens in new tab) Mar Y Sol Camden Bag The gradient effect on this basket bag from Mar Y Sol makes it more interesting to look at than a basic monochrome option. The woven raffia fabric gives it a lived-in, beachy feel. $159 at Shopbop (opens in new tab)

Best Basket Bag With Bows (opens in new tab) Loeffler Randall Knox Natural/Blush Woven Tote How sweet are the bows on this pick from Loeffler Randall? It also features an equally-cute gingham lining on the inside so it'll be super easy to clean. $395 at Loeffler Randall (opens in new tab)

Best Basket Bag Backpack Sezane Jules Backpack Yes, basket bags can also be backpacks! This one from French brand Sezane is a perfectly modern update to the style. $240 at Sezane (opens in new tab)

Best Pink Basket Bag (opens in new tab) Fiorucci Angels Basket Bag Turns out basket bags can be made of plastic. Case in point: this pick from Italian heritage brand Fiorucci. Lightweight and stylish, this one will pack a punch. $155 at Urban Outfitters (opens in new tab)

Best Basket Bag Available in Two Sizes (opens in new tab) Connected Goods Bridger Shopper Basket Available in two sizes, this basket bag from Connected Goods is made for days spent at the farmer's market. Can't you picture it with a bouquet of flowers sticking out of one side? The smaller retails for $42, while the bigger retails for $77. $42 at Urban Outfitters (opens in new tab)

Best Heart-Shaped Basket Bag (opens in new tab) Poolside Bags The Big Heart Tote Go ahead, buy the heart-shaped basket bag. It's a sweet play on the classic fabrication, and has more structure than other options on this list. $255 at Shopbop (opens in new tab)

Best Spacious Basket Bag (opens in new tab) Jenna Bee Sisal Basket Tote Bag This tote bag from Jenna Bee is downright massive, so it will hold just about all of your summer essentials this year. Each one is one-of-a-kind, so you'll also own a special piece that's entirely yours. $148 at Free People (opens in new tab)

Best Basket Bag With Red Details (opens in new tab) Mansur Gavriel Raffia Lilium Bag Summer is a great time to play with color, especially when it comes to your accessories. This bag from Mansur Gavriel features a great pop of cherry red to prove it. $745 at Mansur Gavriel (opens in new tab)

Best White Basket Bag (opens in new tab) Balenciaga Bistro XXS Woven Tote White faux leather makes this mini white woven basket bag from Balenciaga feel special. It has a small internal zipper and a detachable shoulder strap for easy access. $850 at MyTheresa (opens in new tab)