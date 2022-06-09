The 32 Best Basket Bags for Summer 2022
The Jane Birkin-inspired silhouette has you covered for "French Girl Summer."
When you think about "French-girl style," what do you picture? Probably someone wearing a pair of expertly-tailored blue jeans, a classic white tee, and a basket bag. The style once popularized by Jane Birkin back in the 1960s and 1970s is having a resurgence for this season, making it one of summer 2022's biggest bag trends. Ahead, we at Marie Claire found the best basket bags on the market to shop this season, no matter your price point or personal style.
Also called "woven bags," basket-style bags can moonlight as the best beach bag or just as a great everyday bag—that is, if you're not someone who carries all of their life's belongings in their daily tote. Basket bags are slightly more delicate by nature of their design, but modern iterations come complete with life-proofing details like leather finishings or canvas fabric inserts that will make them last a little longer despite your daily wear-and-tear. Plus, they no longer exclusively come in the same few shades of brown or tan. You can now shop basket bags in colorways like black or bright white, and some even come with larger-than-life sparkly embellishments, colorful charms, and embroidery.
Keep reading to shop the best basket bags to channel some serious French-girl style energy for summer 2022. (And if you're on the hunt for for even more summer bag inspiration? Team Marie Claire has also rounded up the very best weekender bags for quick getaways.)
Best Netted Basket Bag
J.Crew Sedona basket bag in straw
The perfect combination between a net bag and a basket bag, this pick from J.Crew comes in three colors and retails for only $70
Best Embellished Basket Bag
Zara Mini Basket Bag
Add a pop of sparkle to your summer bag collection via this bedazzled mini bag from Zara. This is the definition of the ideal summer date night bag.
Best Basket Bag With Black Straps
Mango Double strap mini basket bag
Cute and small, this basket bag from Mango gets a punch of drama courtesy of the black detail across the side. If black isn't your thing, it also comes in a sunny yellow shade.
Best Influencer-Approved Basket Bag
Loewe Basket Small Palm Tote Bag
Every It-girl on my Instagram feed has been carrying this tote basket bag from Loewe. This smaller iteration retails for under $500, making a great in-between point between an affordable pick and a splurge.
Best Square Basket Bag
FRAME Wicker Bag in Noir
This basket bag from FRAME is hand-woven by Italian artisans and features a 100 percent leather top to keep your valuables safe this summer.
Best Mini Basket Bag
SENSEI STUDIO Mini Mini Canasta Bag
This almost-white basket bag from SENSEI STUDIO also comes in a rich chocolate brown color, so feel free to take your pick.
Best Round Basket Bag
Bali Circle Crossbody Bag
Round bags are trending for summer 2022, so this basket bag from Anthropologie hits two trends at once.
Best Top-Handle Basket Bag
Kate Spade Gracie Wicker Medium Top-Handle Bag
This adorable Kate Spade top-handle basket bag comes in either this pink hue or a bright white shade, making it the perfect companion for all of your summer travels.
Best Bucket Basket Bag With Canvas Strap
Chloe + NET SUSTAIN Woody Small Leather-Trimmed Raffia Basket Bag
Looking to splurge on a designer bag this summer? This basket bag from Chloe has a timeless silhouette but features a cool twist courtesy of the logo'd strap.
Best Logo'd Basket Bag
Tory Burch Ella Straw Basket Tote
For a slightly more subtle designer logo'd look, consider this basket bag from Tory Burch.
Best Basket Bag With Gold Details
Coach Small Tote
Coach can do no wrong when it comes to designing the perfect summer bag, and this basket-style one is hands-down one of my favorites for this summer.
Best All-Black Basket Bag
Ted Baker London Jaysina Basket Weave Crossbody Bag
This basket-inspired black bag from Ted Baker London has a nylon pouch on the inside to keep your belongings super safe throughout the day.
Best Beach Basket Bag
Kayu Selma Straw Tote Bag
Canvas straps give this straw bag from Kayu a boost of longevity in your closet. The thicker straps mean that you can load it up with towels and all of your other beach day accessories without it breaking or getting uncomfortable.
Best Rainbow-Striped Basket Bag
Cesta Collective Raffia Tote
Who says that basket bags need to only come in one color? This one from Cesta Collective features a whole host of rainbow hues for a fun pop.
Best Bucket Basket Bag
Milaner The Mela Wicker Bucket Bag
This bag from Milaner plays on the basket style thanks to its square bucket silhouette. It also features a cotton drawstring pouch on the inside for extra protection.
The Best Leather Basket Bag
& Other Stories Midi Woven Leather Shoulder Bag
This basket-inspired bag from & Other Stories is made out of leather instead of straw or rattan, making it a touch more durable than others on this list.
Best Basket Bag With Pockets
Anya Hindmarch Small Muiltipocket Basket Tote
Ever wish your basket bag had more pockets? The team at Anya Hindmarch had you in mind when they designed this bag. Keep your valuables in the leather ones, and keep your makeup in the clear plastic pockets.
st Clutch Basket Bag
btb Los Angeles Page Wicker Clutch
This mini basket clutch bag from btb Los Angeles features a bright orange acrylic handle for a modern, night-out-ready feel.
The Best Literal Basket Bag
Dragon Diffusion Jane Birkin XL Woven-Leather Basket Bag
Oh, you wanted a literal basket bag to carry this summer? This Jane Birkin-inspired basket from Dragon Diffusion has you covered.
Best Basket Bag With White Straps
DeMellier London Santorini Tote
If you're worried about your basket bag loosing its shape over time, opt for this one from DeMellier London. The white braces keep its silhouette in check, no matter how much you use it.
Best Basket Bag With a Long Strap
Madewell x Tierra y Mano Baja Basket Bag
Do you hate that feeling when a bag hits too close to your armpit? Same. This one from Madewell's collaboration with Tierra y Mano is great for you thanks to its extra-long strap.
Best Gradient Basket Bag
Mar Y Sol Camden Bag
The gradient effect on this basket bag from Mar Y Sol makes it more interesting to look at than a basic monochrome option. The woven raffia fabric gives it a lived-in, beachy feel.
Best Basket Bag With Bows
Loeffler Randall Knox Natural/Blush Woven Tote
How sweet are the bows on this pick from Loeffler Randall? It also features an equally-cute gingham lining on the inside so it'll be super easy to clean.
Best Basket Bag Backpack
Sezane Jules Backpack
Yes, basket bags can also be backpacks! This one from French brand Sezane is a perfectly modern update to the style.
Best Pink Basket Bag
Fiorucci Angels Basket Bag
Turns out basket bags can be made of plastic. Case in point: this pick from Italian heritage brand Fiorucci. Lightweight and stylish, this one will pack a punch.
Best Basket Bag Available in Two Sizes
Connected Goods Bridger Shopper Basket
Available in two sizes, this basket bag from Connected Goods is made for days spent at the farmer's market. Can't you picture it with a bouquet of flowers sticking out of one side? The smaller retails for $42, while the bigger retails for $77.
Best Heart-Shaped Basket Bag
Poolside Bags The Big Heart Tote
Go ahead, buy the heart-shaped basket bag. It's a sweet play on the classic fabrication, and has more structure than other options on this list.
Best Spacious Basket Bag
Jenna Bee Sisal Basket Tote Bag
This tote bag from Jenna Bee is downright massive, so it will hold just about all of your summer essentials this year. Each one is one-of-a-kind, so you'll also own a special piece that's entirely yours.
Best Basket Bag With Red Details
Mansur Gavriel Raffia Lilium Bag
Summer is a great time to play with color, especially when it comes to your accessories. This bag from Mansur Gavriel features a great pop of cherry red to prove it.
Best Green and White Basket Bag
A New Day Basket Weave Woven Bucket Bag
Kelly green is one of this season's most in-demand hues right alongside hot pink. Show off your love for the color with this bag from A New Day at Target.
Best White Basket Bag
Balenciaga Bistro XXS Woven Tote
White faux leather makes this mini white woven basket bag from Balenciaga feel special. It has a small internal zipper and a detachable shoulder strap for easy access.
Best Dainty Basket Bag
DOEN Pia Bag
How sweet is this mini basket bag from DOEN? It's inspired by style icons of the '60s, and is made from a classic raffia material.
Julia Marzovilla is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire covering all things fashion, beauty, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.
