Whether you're beach-bound or plan to embrace summertime in the city, complete with a grand soirée (or two) on your rooftop, there's likely a summer 2022 fashion trend for all of your fun warm-weather plans.

Prepping your wardrobe—from your jewelry (opens in new tab) to your handbags (opens in new tab) to your shoes (opens in new tab)—is arguably half the fun. "Summer is all about effortless styling," says Courtney Grant (opens in new tab), Vice President of Buying and Merchandising for luxury retailer Elyse Walker (opens in new tab). "People are excited to be out and about, and nothing says I'm emerging out of living in quarantine more than bright pops of color and showing off some skin," she explains.

Light fabrics, subdued flashes of skin, and fun, celebratory hues are just a few of the summer 2022 fashion trends we're swooning over. Ahead, browse our picks for the trends that will help you get the most out of the short (but oh so sweet!) summer season. 

Mellow Yellow

Brighten your day with a mood-boosting yellow hue. Start with a slinky dress or go all out in a monochromatic look, à la Jil Sander's button-down top with trousers. If complete saturation is not your forte, use the bold color as a jumping-off point. It's the perfect accompaniment for slightly muted tones like earthy taupes and pastels like lilac.

The yellow trend for summer 2022 from Stella McCartney, Jil Sander, Tory Burch

(Image credit: Stella McCartney, Jil Sander, Tory Burch)

Mara Hoffman Dress

Staud Knitted Maxi Dress

Hunza G Stretch Knit Mini Dress

Rhode Pia Puff-Sleeve Ruffle Mini Dress

Jacquemus Le Splash Yauco Ribbed Plunging V-Neck Bodysuit

Victor Glemaud Off-The-Shoulder Cotton-Knit Sweater

Summer Suiting

Sophistication without any stuffiness? Yes, all of the way. Thanks to lighter color and fabric options, the summer season's abundance of suits won't weigh you down. "While dresses are an easy summer go-to, suiting is a great alternative that provides that same head-to-toe look but with a fresh twist," says Grant. If head-to-toe suiting isn't your style, break up the look with sleek separates, like a white blazer and jeans or cream trousers paired with a breezy tee.

Summer suiting trend on the Summer 2022 runways from Chloe, Proenza Schouler, Etro

(Image credit: Chloe, Proenza Schouler, Etro)

Jacquemus Twill Blazer

L'Agence Kenzie Blazer

Veronica Beard Blazer

Babaton Relaxed Single-Breasted Blazer

Zara Mixed Crop Blazer

Blaze Milano First Class Charmer Wool Blazer

Great Sport

You don't have to play the field to look the part. Tracksuits, biker shorts, and polo shirts fit in on the streets but can lend a new take for beach and vacation wear. Pair your sporty separates with your favorite sneakers, or give your look a touch of femininity alongside slide sandals and a clutch.

sporty summer trend outfits from Loewe, Dior, and Lacoste

(Image credit: Loewe, Dior, and Lacoste)

Wales Bonner Power Track Jacket

Tory Burch Windbreaker

Palm Angels Track Jacket

Adidas Originals Track Jacket

Versace Track Jacket

Norma Kamali Colorblock Track Jacket

Cut-Out Crazed

Skin is in, and summer '22 is about the peek-a-book trend, from cutesy cutout dresses (opens in new tab) at Valentino to eye-catching separates at Versace. To make the trend work for you, "choose flattering cutout placements around the mid-section or hips," advises Grant.

Cut-out summer trends on the runways of Valentino, Versace, and Brandon Maxwell

(Image credit: Valentino, Versace, and Brandon Maxwell)

Staud Calypso Cut-Out Maxi Dress

Farm Rio Red Cut-Out Midi Dress

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Finn Ruffled Wrap-Front Minidress

Hunza G CutOut Crinkle Knit Mini Dress

Agua by Agua Bendita Cutout Midi Dress

Aje Cut-Out Linen Blend Mini Dress

Connect the Dots

We can't deny the fun that comes with a bold polka-dot print. Try a dotted top peeking out under a power blazer (opens in new tab), or go for the total look in an all-over polka-dot dress. 

The summer polka dot trend from Chanel, Erdem, and Giambattista Valli

(Image credit: Chanel, Erdem, and Giambattista Valli)

Reformation Vinny Day Dress

Brandon Maxwell Audrey Dot Mini-Dress

Baum Und Pferdgarten Addax Dress

Studio 189 Polka Dot Ngaa Crop Top

Caroline Constas Smocked Polka Dot Dress

