Summer 2022 Trends to Lighten Up With
Stay cool, look cool.
Whether you're beach-bound or plan to embrace summertime in the city, complete with a grand soirée (or two) on your rooftop, there's likely a summer 2022 fashion trend for all of your fun warm-weather plans.
Prepping your wardrobe—from your jewelry (opens in new tab) to your handbags (opens in new tab) to your shoes (opens in new tab)—is arguably half the fun. "Summer is all about effortless styling," says Courtney Grant (opens in new tab), Vice President of Buying and Merchandising for luxury retailer Elyse Walker (opens in new tab). "People are excited to be out and about, and nothing says I'm emerging out of living in quarantine more than bright pops of color and showing off some skin," she explains.
Light fabrics, subdued flashes of skin, and fun, celebratory hues are just a few of the summer 2022 fashion trends we're swooning over. Ahead, browse our picks for the trends that will help you get the most out of the short (but oh so sweet!) summer season.
Mellow Yellow
Brighten your day with a mood-boosting yellow hue. Start with a slinky dress or go all out in a monochromatic look, à la Jil Sander's button-down top with trousers. If complete saturation is not your forte, use the bold color as a jumping-off point. It's the perfect accompaniment for slightly muted tones like earthy taupes and pastels like lilac.
Mara Hoffman Dress
Staud Knitted Maxi Dress
Hunza G Stretch Knit Mini Dress
Rhode Pia Puff-Sleeve Ruffle Mini Dress
Jacquemus Le Splash Yauco Ribbed Plunging V-Neck Bodysuit
Victor Glemaud Off-The-Shoulder Cotton-Knit Sweater
Summer Suiting
Sophistication without any stuffiness? Yes, all of the way. Thanks to lighter color and fabric options, the summer season's abundance of suits won't weigh you down. "While dresses are an easy summer go-to, suiting is a great alternative that provides that same head-to-toe look but with a fresh twist," says Grant. If head-to-toe suiting isn't your style, break up the look with sleek separates, like a white blazer and jeans or cream trousers paired with a breezy tee.
Jacquemus Twill Blazer
L'Agence Kenzie Blazer
Veronica Beard Blazer
Zara Mixed Crop Blazer
Blaze Milano First Class Charmer Wool Blazer
Great Sport
You don't have to play the field to look the part. Tracksuits, biker shorts, and polo shirts fit in on the streets but can lend a new take for beach and vacation wear. Pair your sporty separates with your favorite sneakers, or give your look a touch of femininity alongside slide sandals and a clutch.
Wales Bonner Power Track Jacket
Tory Burch Windbreaker
Palm Angels Track Jacket
Adidas Originals Track Jacket
Versace Track Jacket
Norma Kamali Colorblock Track Jacket
Cut-Out Crazed
Skin is in, and summer '22 is about the peek-a-book trend, from cutesy cutout dresses (opens in new tab) at Valentino to eye-catching separates at Versace. To make the trend work for you, "choose flattering cutout placements around the mid-section or hips," advises Grant.
Staud Calypso Cut-Out Maxi Dress
Farm Rio Red Cut-Out Midi Dress
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Finn Ruffled Wrap-Front Minidress
Hunza G CutOut Crinkle Knit Mini Dress
Agua by Agua Bendita Cutout Midi Dress
Aje Cut-Out Linen Blend Mini Dress
Connect the Dots
We can't deny the fun that comes with a bold polka-dot print. Try a dotted top peeking out under a power blazer (opens in new tab), or go for the total look in an all-over polka-dot dress.
Reformation Vinny Day Dress
Brandon Maxwell Audrey Dot Mini-Dress
Baum Und Pferdgarten Addax Dress
Studio 189 Polka Dot Ngaa Crop Top
Caroline Constas Smocked Polka Dot Dress
Caroline Constas Smocked Polka Dot Dress
Sara Holzman is the Style Director at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
-
8 Beauty Looks From the Royal Ascot We Plan to Copy ASAP
Princess Beatrice and Lady Amelia Spencer top the list.
By Samantha Holender
-
The Best Shampoos and Conditioners Ever
Curly hair, fine hair, textured hair—we've got you covered.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
'She Pivots': Tai Beauchamp on the Great Burnout
The founder of Brown Girl Jane and Tai Life Media aims to inspire other women, especially women of color, to prioritize their own emotional life in the workplace.
By Emily Tisch Sussman
-
The 6 Must-Have Denim Trends of 2022
Blue jeans, baby.
By Sara Holzman
-
The Summer 2022 Jewelry Trends Are Heating Up
Equal parts carefree and cool.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 13 Best Eyeglass Chains Out There
This isn't your grandmother's accessory.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The Biggest Summer 2022 Shoe Trends, Straight From the Runway
Designers are offering way more than just sandals.
By Sara Holzman
-
The Biggest Shoe Trends for Spring 2022
Put your best foot forward.
By Sara Holzman
-
The Biggest Spring 2022 Trends, Straight From the Runways
Winter, who?
By Sara Holzman
-
The 6 Winter 2021-2022 Trends to Know and Shop
Beat the cold with these hot fashion statements.
By Sara Holzman
-
The Spring 2022 Jewelry Trends to Fall Head Over Heels For
Add a touch of whimsy to your day-to-day.
By Sara Holzman