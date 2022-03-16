The Marie Claire Edit: Our Picks

Big news: We just launched our brand-new premium shopping platform, the Marie Claire Edit, in collaboration with Nordstrom. This fashion experience will allow you to shop across thousands of editor-approved brands without leaving the Marie Claire website. It's a little like having one of our style editors accompany you to the mall: We bring you a series of vetted pieces from brands that we stand behind, and you do the rest.

To kick things off, we've hand-picked some of our favorite pieces from the Edit via our first brand partner, Nordstrom. Not to mention, from May onwards, we'll be adding even more retailers to the Marie Claire Edit for you to browse. (P.S. Did we mention that you can currently get 30 percent off select Levi's styles and 25 percent off select Michael Kors?)

Tops

woman wearing leopard print shirt

From ruched sleeves to sleek crops to cozy knits, you'll never tire of these options

Open Edit Ruched Sleeve Sweatshirt

Iets Frans Women's Turtleneck Top

Ted Baker London Resa Slim Fit Blazer

Caslon Rib V-Neck Tunic

BP. Organic Crop Cotton Sweatshirt

Ming Wang Colorblock Tunic Top

BP. Colorblock Sweatshirt

Proenza Schouler Stretch Wool Blazer

Pants

woman wearing jeans

Jeans and leggings and joggers―oh my! The Edit carries a wide variety of pants that can turn every place you go into a catwalk, whether that's your office, the gym, or a first date.

Dries Van Noten Hamers Gloves Print Cotton Joggers

NIC + ZOE Wonderstretch Straight Leg Pants

PAIGE Mayslie Straight Leg Pants

BP. + Wildfang Elastic Back Print Pants

BP. Ribbed Knit Pants

4th & Reckless Carina Split Hem Leggings

Zella Plush Corduroy Joggers

Hidden Jeans Frayed Mid Rise Crop Flare Jeans

Dresses

woman wearing tan dress

From evening gowns to cocktail dresses to daywear, The Edit dresses are sure to turn heads. Keep it comfy with neutral knits, or get a little daring with sequins, silk, or opulent colors.

La Femme Lace Cocktail Dress

Topshop Satin Mini Slip Dress

Dress The Population Ruby Strapless Sequin Party Dress

Halogen Gathered Midi Dress

FRAME Gathered Seam Midi Dress

Lulus Lisette One-Shoulder Satin Jacquard Cocktail Minidress

Reformation Libra Turtleneck Minidress

Chloé Organic Cotton Denim Sleeveless Midi Dress

Lingerie

woman wearing matching underwear set

You should always feel your best when you get dressed in the morning, from the first to the last thing you put on. These soft, flattering intimates will make putting on your underwear more than just a necessity―it'll be something you actively look forward to.

Nordstrom Voluptuous Backless Strapless Bra

Sweaty Betty Retro Bikini Top

Oh La La Cheri Sydney Satin Bow Mesh Robe

Bali Skimp Skamp High Waist Briefs

Sleepwear

woman wearing silk robe

You don't need to stop looking chic just because you're going to bed. The Edit carries a plethora of sleepwear and loungewear pieces that look phenomenal and feel incredible.

Adidas Sportswear Marimekko Fleece Pants

Free People Hailee Knit Set

BP. Plaid Flannel Robe

Grey Lab Colorblock Loungewear Top

Heels

woman putting on heels

Marilyn Monroe once said, "I don't know who invented high heels, but all women owe him a lot." This leg-elongating, derrière-lifting style has made women look (and, more importantly, feel) gorgeous for years, and we trust it'll do the same for you.

Jessica Simpson Prizma 8 Half d'Orsay Pump

Calvin Klein Coreta Slingback Pump

Dolce Vita Nilton Ankle Strap Wedge Sandal

ALDO Verly Platform Wedge Sandal

Steve Madden Aced Pump

Jewel Badgley Mischka Jailene Ankle Strap Pump

Flats

woman wearing oxfords

Who doesn't love a trusty pair of flats? From slingbacks to sandals to oxfords, these options will keep you looking polished...without any of the foot pain.

Bella Vita Milla Slingback Flat

Vince Camuto Prenten Loafer

Chloé Woody Logo Espadrille Platform Slide Sandal

Vince Camuto Presnue Faux Shearling Slingback Flat

Boots

woman wearing boots

Boots are the perfect balance of form and function, marrying warmth, comfort, and style. I basically live in boots from the moment I feel the slightest chill in the air, and once you check out these chic picks, you will, too.

Tory Burch Chelsea Boot

Free People James Chelsea Boot

Coconuts by Matisse Trader Boot

Palladium Pampa Bootie

Sneakers

woman wearing sneakers

Sneakers are no longer relegated to the corner of your wardrobe dedicated to activewear and comfy clothes. Match a good pair of sneakers with a dress, a quality pair of jeans, or a business suit to add some edge to your office outfit. 

Fabletics Zuma 5 Performance Sneaker

J. RENEÉ Vessa Slip-On Sneaker

Fabletics Brookside Performance Sneaker

Easy Spirit Romy Sneaker

Latest

