I’m Ditching My Designer Heels for These Elevated $60 Sneakers I Found in Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

I don't think I'll ever wear pumps again.

woman wearing brown vans sneakers and shorts in London
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)
Julia Marzovilla's avatar
By
published
in News

As Marie Claire’s resident sneaker expert, I know I have far too many trendy pairs in my collection. However, a severe lack of space in my apartment will not stop me from picking up some new options now that Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale is happening. I can’t help myself, so I just rounded up the best sneakers in the sale that you can snag right now (for less).

Here’s what you need to know about the sale: it’s running from now until June 1 and offers discounts of up to 60 percent on all of your favorite finds. This is basically the easiest way to check everything off your summer shopping list for less, from vacation-ready outfits to luxe beauty must-haves.

And yes, that summer shopping list should include a new pair of sneakers. My editor-approved picks come from my go-to brands, such as Adidas, Puma, Vans, and more. They range from chunky sneakers from brands like Tory Burch to super-slender retro sneakers from Sam Edelman and Dolce Vita. After my many hours of scrolling, I also found pairs that come in the season’s trendiest hues: there are black sneakers that look designer, and butter-yellow picks that would pair perfectly with a summer dress. And if you like to keep it classic, I found a few cool white sneakers that will replace your not-as-bright-anymore old ones.

In short, this is me telling you to ditch the rest of your summer shoes in favor of a cool pair of sneakers from Nordstrom. Keep scrolling to shop my favorite finds from Nordstrom’s downright massive selection.

Sam Edelman, Zaria Low Top Sneakers (Were

Sam Edelman
Zaria Low Top Sneakers (Were $100)

I love how slender this pair of red sneakers is.

Clover Platform Court Sneaker
Tory Burch
Clover Platform Court Sneakers (Were $288)

Chunky sneaker lovers, this pair is for you.

Veronica Beard, Valentina Slip-On Sneaker
Veronica Beard
Valentina Slip-On Sneakers (Were $295)

Of course Veronica Beard makes the coolest running sneakers on the market.

Vince, Oasis Sneakers (Were

Vince
Oasis Sneakers (Were $295)

Cheetah print adds a playful spin to these otherwise classic kicks.

Dolce Vita, Notice Sneakers (Were $139)
Dolce Vita
Notice Sneakers (Were $139)

How sweet is this baby blue color?

Talia Sneaker
Sam Edelman
Talia Sneakers (Were $95)

Silver sneakers are so trendy right now.

APL, Techloom Zipline Running Shoes (Were $350)
APL
Techloom Zipline Running Shoes (Were $350)

Upgrade your gym outfits with this pair of sleek gray sneakers.

Dr. Scholl's, Time Off Sneaker
Dr. Scholl's
Time Off Sneakers (Were $100)

These Dr. Scholl's sneakers are top-rated for how comfortable they are.

PUMA, Palermo Sneaker
PUMA
Palermo Sneakers (Were $80)

Cool girls like Dua Lipa love these Puma Palermo sneakers.

Converse, Run Star Trainer Sneakers

Converse
Run Star Trainer Sneakers (Were $90)

How sweet is this pale pink color?

Marc Fisher LTD, Teddy Sneaker
Marc Fisher LTD
Teddy Sneakers (Were $120)

There's something so rich-looking about this pair of black sneakers.

Classic Leather Sneaker
Reebok
Classic Leather Sneakers (Were $80)

You can never go wrong with a pair of Reeboks.

Palermo Astro Escape Sneaker
PUMA
Palermo Astro Escape Sneakers (Were $80)

File these under: another reason to buy a pair of metallic sneakers.

JSlides Footwear, Penny Sneaker
JSlides Footwear
Penny Sneakers (Were $138)

These are the sneaker-sandal hybrid your closet has been looking for.

Cole Haan, Grandpro Harbor Sneaker
Cole Haan
Grandpro Harbor Sneakers (Were $110)

Butter yellow has officially made its way into the sneaker world.

TOMS, Collins Sneaker
TOMS
Collins Sneakers (Were $100)

It took me a few minutes to realize these sleek sneakers were from TOMS.

Chuck Taylor® All Star® High Top Sneaker
Converse
Chuck Taylor® All Star® High Top Sneakers (Were $70)

Converse makes the cool-girl sneakers everyone is obsessing over.

Old Skool Lowpro Sneaker
Vans
Old Skool Lowpro Sneakers (Were $75)

Vans sneakers are forever cool.

Run Star Trainer Ox Sneaker
Converse
Run Star Trainer Ox Sneakers (Were $90)

Yes, these red-hot sneakers are from Converse.

Mostro Archive Sneaker
PUMA
Mostro Archive Sneakers (Were $130)

I own these sporty shoes and can attest to how comfortable they are.

Point Leather Sneaker
Keds
Point Leather Sneakers (Were $75)

A chunky platform makes these Vans sneakers feel so cool.

Keds, Platform Mary Jane Sneakers (Were

Keds
Platform Mary Jane Sneakers (Were $70)

Mary-jane style sneakers are everywhere right now.

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸