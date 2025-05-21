I’m Ditching My Designer Heels for These Elevated $60 Sneakers I Found in Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale
I don't think I'll ever wear pumps again.
As Marie Claire’s resident sneaker expert, I know I have far too many trendy pairs in my collection. However, a severe lack of space in my apartment will not stop me from picking up some new options now that Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale is happening. I can’t help myself, so I just rounded up the best sneakers in the sale that you can snag right now (for less).
Here’s what you need to know about the sale: it’s running from now until June 1 and offers discounts of up to 60 percent on all of your favorite finds. This is basically the easiest way to check everything off your summer shopping list for less, from vacation-ready outfits to luxe beauty must-haves.
And yes, that summer shopping list should include a new pair of sneakers. My editor-approved picks come from my go-to brands, such as Adidas, Puma, Vans, and more. They range from chunky sneakers from brands like Tory Burch to super-slender retro sneakers from Sam Edelman and Dolce Vita. After my many hours of scrolling, I also found pairs that come in the season’s trendiest hues: there are black sneakers that look designer, and butter-yellow picks that would pair perfectly with a summer dress. And if you like to keep it classic, I found a few cool white sneakers that will replace your not-as-bright-anymore old ones.
In short, this is me telling you to ditch the rest of your summer shoes in favor of a cool pair of sneakers from Nordstrom. Keep scrolling to shop my favorite finds from Nordstrom’s downright massive selection.
Cheetah print adds a playful spin to these otherwise classic kicks.
Upgrade your gym outfits with this pair of sleek gray sneakers.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
