For Even the Toughest Maternal Figures, These Are the 30 Pieces Sure to Please

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.
I always get into a rut when shopping for my mom. She’s one of those “I only want everyone to be healthy” type of creatures. Though I do love her lack of materialistic needs, it has made her a difficult person to shop for. But over the years, I’ve come across a few trinkets that go well with her taste and overall low-maintenance-but-elegant vibe. Never knock a good old jewelry box (where else will they keep their beloved antique pieces?), and if your loved one is anything like my mom, then nothing will make them happier than a new kitchen pan. So if you’re also struggling to find that tangible object that’ll convey how you feel, keep reading to see my top 30 picks.
A small velvet luxury for them to store their luxe trinkets.
I think I may just buy myself this raffia zip-pouch, too.
As a British girl, I will always stand by my love of a classic Smythson notebook to get my daily errands done, and I want to pass my love for these along to my mom.
Nothing is more personal than a diamond-initial charm necklace.
Formulated in Japan with natural aloe juice, niacin-rich rice bran oil, and cold-pressed baobab sariché oil, this Beauty Pie cleansing balm hits the nail on the head.
Paired with a matching blazer, this maxi skirt is my answer to spring suiting.
I’ll be adding this eloquently printed McQueen twill scarf to my mom’s growing collection.
Barefoot Dreams comes through with its lounge set for those comfy days lounging around the house.
The ultimate tangible gift that conveys your love is a classic Chanel bag.
The spaghetti straps and lightweight feel of this jumpsuit make for a super-flattering silhouette.
A tank top will always be a chic and effortless piece in any wardrobe, but with an embroidered detail, this goes that extra mile.
Gucci’s signature floral scent in a limited-edition gift set is one sure way to get them smiling.
And if floral scents are not their thing, then perhaps the earthy notes of this Loewe scent will tickle their fancy.
If the “classy, old-money mom” had a uniform, this tweed overcoat would be at the top of the list.
Another day, another dress to add to their capsule wardrobe. You won’t be hearing any complaints, either.
I love a minimalist shoe, and these sandals with the woven cross-band detail are the epitome of minimalist-chic.
Encompassed in a crayon outer shell, the Beauty Pie lip balm is nourishing, radiant, and travel friendly.
No one ever said no to another classic T-shirt.
Pajamas are also a safe bet for gifting, so go big or go home with a pair from the sleepwear specialist.
If there was a GOAT of Mother’s Day brunch dresses, this would be it.
Free Assembly uses menswear-inspired elements to craft this tunic into a feminine, boxy silhouette.
Every mom needs that foolproof concealer to help hide those imperfections, and SheGlam’s formula comes to the rescue.
Your loved one will be thanking you for this gift—as will their skin.
With an oversize fit, voluminous balloon sleeves, and button-front design, this vibrant shirt is perfect to add to her vacation ’fits.
These mules add a casual and comfortable finish to any outfit.
A pair of classic ’90s-inspired relaxed jeans—do I need to say more here?
Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire where she oversees all affiliate organic and branded content for the fashion, beauty and home verticals. Before joining Marie Claire, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate stories to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.
