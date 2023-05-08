For Even the Toughest Maternal Figures, These Are the 30 Pieces Sure to Please

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

I always get into a rut when shopping for my mom. She’s one of those “I only want everyone to be healthy” type of creatures. Though I do love her lack of materialistic needs, it has made her a difficult person to shop for. But over the years, I’ve come across a few trinkets that go well with her taste and overall low-maintenance-but-elegant vibe. Never knock a good old jewelry box (where else will they keep their beloved antique pieces?), and if your loved one is anything like my mom, then nothing will make them happier than a new kitchen pan. So if you’re also struggling to find that tangible object that’ll convey how you feel, keep reading to see my top 30 picks.

(opens in new tab) Sophie Bille Brahe Emerald Green Small Jewelry Box in Velvet $85 at Bergdorf Goodman (opens in new tab) A small velvet luxury for them to store their luxe trinkets.

(opens in new tab) Aerin Heart Raffia Zip Pouch, Chartreuse $85 at Bergdorf Goodman (opens in new tab) I think I may just buy myself this raffia zip-pouch, too.

(opens in new tab) Smythson Soho Croc-Effect Leather-Bound Notebook $234 at MatchesFashion (opens in new tab) As a British girl, I will always stand by my love of a classic Smythson notebook to get my daily errands done, and I want to pass my love for these along to my mom.

(opens in new tab) Mejuri Diamond Letter Charm $198 at Mejuri (opens in new tab) Nothing is more personal than a diamond-initial charm necklace.

(opens in new tab) Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Hot Oil Double Cleansing Balm $50 at Beauty Pie (opens in new tab) Formulated in Japan with natural aloe juice, niacin-rich rice bran oil, and cold-pressed baobab sariché oil, this Beauty Pie cleansing balm hits the nail on the head.

(opens in new tab) Reiss Ruby Occasion Maxi Skirt $330 at Reiss (opens in new tab) Paired with a matching blazer, this maxi skirt is my answer to spring suiting.

(opens in new tab) Alexander McQueen Graffiti-Print Silk-Twill Scarf $290 at MatchesFashion (opens in new tab) I’ll be adding this eloquently printed McQueen twill scarf to my mom’s growing collection.

(opens in new tab) Chico’s Gold Tone Oval Hoop Earrings $25 at Chico’s (opens in new tab) They don’t get any better than this.

(opens in new tab) Barefoot Dreams Eco CozyChic Hoodie Lounge Set Was $198, Now $150 at QVC (opens in new tab) Barefoot Dreams comes through with its lounge set for those comfy days lounging around the house.

(opens in new tab) Pre-Owned Chanel Classic Small Double Flap Bag $6,500 at QVC (opens in new tab) The ultimate tangible gift that conveys your love is a classic Chanel bag.

(opens in new tab) Soma ​​Halter Crop Bra Jumpsuit Was $89, Now $63 at Soma (opens in new tab) The spaghetti straps and lightweight feel of this jumpsuit make for a super-flattering silhouette.

(opens in new tab) Chico’s Scallop Hem Embroidered Tank $90 at Chico’s (opens in new tab) A tank top will always be a chic and effortless piece in any wardrobe, but with an embroidered detail, this goes that extra mile.

(opens in new tab) Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum Gift Set (Limited Edition) $169 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Gucci’s signature floral scent in a limited-edition gift set is one sure way to get them smiling.

(opens in new tab) Loewe Cypress Balls Scented Candle and Home Fragrance Gift Set $170 at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) And if floral scents are not their thing, then perhaps the earthy notes of this Loewe scent will tickle their fancy.

MOTF Tweed Boxy Tie Overcoat $55 at MOTF (opens in new tab) If the “classy, old-money mom” had a uniform, this tweed overcoat would be at the top of the list.

(opens in new tab) Free Assembly Women's Pleated U Neck Mini Dress Was $26, Now $21 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Another day, another dress to add to their capsule wardrobe. You won’t be hearing any complaints, either.

(opens in new tab) Marc Fisher LTD Crossband Adjustable Sandals Lonnie Was $120, Now $108 at QVC (opens in new tab) I love a minimalist shoe, and these sandals with the woven cross-band detail are the epitome of minimalist-chic.

(opens in new tab) Beauty Pie Shine Up Luxe Lip Colour Balm Stick (Love.Love.Love) $27 at Beauty Pie (opens in new tab) Encompassed in a crayon outer shell, the Beauty Pie lip balm is nourishing, radiant, and travel friendly.

(opens in new tab) Chico’s 3/4 Sleeve Rib Detail Slub Tee Was $46, Now $29 at Chico’s (opens in new tab) No one ever said no to another classic T-shirt.

(opens in new tab) Soma Cool Nights Smocked Cami $44 at Soma (opens in new tab) Pajamas are also a safe bet for gifting, so go big or go home with a pair from the sleepwear specialist.

(opens in new tab) Soma Cool Nights Smocked Cropped Pant $46 at Soma (opens in new tab) Don’t forget the matching pants.

(opens in new tab) Chico’s Tie-Back Floral Trapeze Dress $169 at Chico’s (opens in new tab) If there was a GOAT of Mother’s Day brunch dresses, this would be it.

(opens in new tab) Our Place Always Pan Duo Was $265, Now $198 at Our Place (opens in new tab) The internet’s favorite pan is obviously a must.

(opens in new tab) Free Assembly Boxy Button Down Tunic Top Was $26, Now $19 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Free Assembly uses menswear-inspired elements to craft this tunic into a feminine, boxy silhouette.

SheGlam 12-Hr Full Coverage Concealer in Coconut Flakes $4 at SheGlam (opens in new tab) Every mom needs that foolproof concealer to help hide those imperfections, and SheGlam’s formula comes to the rescue.

(opens in new tab) Solawave Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand With Red Light Therapy $169 at Solawave (opens in new tab) Your loved one will be thanking you for this gift—as will their skin.

(opens in new tab) Scoop Shirt Dress with Volume Sleeves $34 at Walmart (opens in new tab) With an oversize fit, voluminous balloon sleeves, and button-front design, this vibrant shirt is perfect to add to her vacation ’fits.

(opens in new tab) Chico’s Black Fringe Raffia Mules Was $119, Now $60 at Chico’s (opens in new tab) These mules add a casual and comfortable finish to any outfit.

(opens in new tab) Free Assembly 90’s Relaxed Jeans $27 at Walmart (opens in new tab) A pair of classic ’90s-inspired relaxed jeans—do I need to say more here?